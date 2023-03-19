Wellesley, traditionally a woman’s college, now votes on whether to accept nonbinary biological males and trans men students

In this age of inclusiveness, all-women colleges are disappearing rapidly: in the mid 1960s there were 300, but that’s now down to about 30.

The rationale for the foundation and existence of these colleges is severalfold, at least as expressed by the women in the articles below in the NYT (and elsewhere). First, they allowed women to get an education at a time when they simply weren’t accepted by many colleges. Further, they provided a “safe space” at a time when women weren’t taken so seriously as students, and were often dominated in co-ed college by men. (One notable aspect of this, which I’ve seen in my own classes, is the tendency of men to talk over women, or not take their statements seriously. That degrades women’s education.)

Along with this goes the wish of women to be free of harassment from men, and to establish solidarity with other women. There are many superb women colleges—Smith, Wellesley, Bryn Mawr, Vassar, and Radcliffe, to name a few—but many, like Vassar, now accept men and a group of others accept trans people, so long as they identify as women.

There remains the problem, however, about what to do with trans men and women, or with people who consider themselves members of both sexes. Some women’s colleges, like Wellesley, accept trans women and people who identify as women, presumably under the rubric “trans women are women”. This means they accept biological men, which puzzles me a bit because those men could still show the domineering tendencies that women don’t like. Who knows?

But the real sticking point for Wellesley College in the eponymous Massachusetts town, and the subject of these two successive NYT articles (click screenshots to read; first one is archived), is whether it will accept trans men: biological women who have decided that they identify as men and that they will live as men. As the article notes, Wellesley held a highly divisive but nonbinding student referendum this week about whether to:

a. accept trans men as students

b. accept “nonbinary” people who were “identified as male at birth” (their language), and

c. “making the college’s communications more gender inclusive — for example, using the word ‘students’ or ‘alumni’ instead of ‘women’.”

This has caused a huge furor on campus, and the college’s President, Paula Johnson, has said that this changes the mission of the college, which was founded to accept women.

The rationale for the referendum is to make Wellesley a refuge for marginalized people of all stripes. The referendum does not allow for the admission of biological men. But since, as the mantra goes, “trans men are men”, and the referendum (which passed; see below) overwhelmingly approved the admission of trans men, then Wellesley would—if the referendum became the rules—changed from a women’s college to a men’s college, at least in part. I suppose the rationale for admitting what are said by activists to be “fully men” is that trans men, while still characterized by activists to be men in every way, are still seen as marginalized because they are trans. At any rate, I have no dog in this fight, and am observing it as a spectator.

Here’s a bit about the President’s desire to hold the line against accepting trans men and nonbinary biological men, as well as the fierce desire of many to change this stand. (Note that some trans men already go to Wellesley, but they transitioned after they were admitted.):

In a message to the campus last week, Dr. Johnson described Wellesley as “a women’s college that admits cis, trans and nonbinary students — all who consistently identify as women.” “Wellesley,” she said, “was founded on the then-radical idea that educating women of all socioeconomic backgrounds leads to progress for everyone. As a college and community, we continue to challenge the norms and power structures that too often leave women, and others of marginalized identities, behind.”

There was fierce pushback. Students held an ongoing sit-in at the administration building. The student newspaper’s editorial board wrote that “we disapprove and entirely disagree” with the president. Departments issued statements in support of the referendum. An associate provost for equity and inclusion said the employees in her office were “deeply challenged” by the president’s email. And an open letter, signed by hundreds of faculty, staff and alumni, said the college was abandoning the radicalism of its creation “

And the vote is in. According to this article, also by Vimal Patel but published on March 15 (the day after the piece above), gives the details:

The reason this is important, though trans students are relatively few, is that the referendum (which the College says it won’t accept) would have changed the very rationale of the college:

On Tuesday, its students supported a referendum that had polarized the campus and went straight to the heart of Wellesley’s identity as a women’s college. The referendum, which was nonbinding, called for opening admission to all nonbinary and transgender applicants, including trans men. Currently, the college allows admission to anyone who lives and consistently identifies as a woman. The referendum also called for making the college’s communications more gender inclusive — for example, using the word “students” or “alumni” instead of “women.”

The vote was in some ways definitional: What is the mission of a women’s college? Supporters said that women’s colleges had always been safe havens for people facing gender discrimination, and that with trans people under attack across the country, all transgender and nonbinary applicants must be able to apply to Wellesley. Opponents of the referendum said that if trans men or nonbinary students were admitted, Wellesley would become effectively coed. And Wellesley’s president, Paula Johnson, said that the referendum would rewrite Wellesley’s founding mission to educate women. After the vote, the college said it would not reconsider its opposition, according to a statement from Stacey Schmeidel, director of media relations.

The vote wasn’t disclosed, but everyone expected the referendum to pass because it was seen as more inclusive. As I said, this is Wellesley’s business, and the only thing I question is how they rationalize “trans men are men” mantra with the idea that Wellesley is still a women’s college, and in what relevant respect trans men differ from biological men (as I said, it may be the idea of oppression).

What we’ll have is a college whose very character is conceived differently by the students and by the administration, and it will be interesting to see how this shakes out. It also raises important questions, the most pressing being, “Is there still a place for women’s colleges in today’s ‘inclusive’ world?” and “Can you conceive of colleges as places of refuge for those seen as oppressed by their sexual identity?”

I have no answers of my own. Nellie Bowles, giving her weekly snarky take on the news at the Free Press,sees this a presaging the end of women’s colleges in America:

→ Wellesley student body votes to abolish itself as a women’s college: The Wellesley student government voted this week to abolish all language of being a women’s college—and to use gender-neutral terms like students or alumni instead of women. Also: to scrap all women’s specific admission criteria and open instead to all gender nonconforming peoples. Yes, they voted to open admissions to transmen. Now, if transmen are men (full stop) as the activists argue, then this doesn’t really make much sense, but no matter. They make an interesting argument that basically the school should be a place for all people who have trouble with their gender (i.e., anyone who is not a male currently wearing pants). Here’s Ailie Wood, class of 2024, who helped author the proposal: “Wellesley was founded as a women’s college because they wanted to create a safe and supportive learning environment for people who were marginalized based on gender. Such a place should welcome and support trans women, trans men and nonbinary people as well. Past, present and future trans and nonbinary students at Wellesley should feel like the College has their back, acknowledges their identity, and supports their access to a Wellesley education.” The referendum is nonbinding (I will not make a chest binder joke here, as my outrageous copy editor just suggested). But it’s a sign of what is to come, which is the end of women’s colleges in America.

h/t: Jez