Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Da Nooz:

*In the first direct military contact between U.S. and Russian forces in the Ukraine war, Russian jets brought down an American drone. I doubt that this presages more serious fighting, but it’s still worrisome, as it was over international waters:

Russian fighter jets dumped fuel on and collided with an American surveillance drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday, U.S. military officials said, forcing it down and marking the first direct military clash between Russia and the United States since the beginning of the Ukraine war.

The incident, occurring around 7 a.m. local time, left Air Force personnel remotely operating the MQ-9 Reaper with no choice but to crash the aircraft in international waters, U.S. officials said. They characterized the encounter as part of a “pattern of dangerous actions by Russian pilots” while interacting with American and allied aircraft in international airspace, and warned that such provocations could lead to “miscalculation and unintended escalation” between the two powers. Russia denied responsibility and faulted the American side for breaching what it called a “temporary” boundary.

What? What is a “temporary boundary”?

A Pentagon spokesman, Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, told reporters that the two Russian Su-27s were first seen in the vicinity of the MQ-9 about 30 to 40 minutes before American pilots brought it down. He declined to say whether the drone was armed, what its mission was or where in the Black Sea it splashed down. Video of the incident recorded by the MQ-9 must go through a declassification process before officials determine whether to release it publicly, he said. It’s unclear how long that will take.

And the Russian version:

In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that, “as a result of sharp maneuvering,” the drone was observed by Russian pilots in “uncontrolled flight” before losing altitude and crashing into the sea. Jets were scrambled, officials said, when the American aircraft was detected flying “in the direction of the state border of the Russian Federation” with its transponders turned off, what they characterized as a violation of “temporary”boundaries established by Moscow for its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

So now Putin gets to extend the air borders of Russia during the Ukraine war? Apparently. It would be nice if they told everyone where those borders were.

*According to CNN and other outlets, Jimmy Carter, now nearing the end of his life, asked Joe Biden to deliver his eulogy. But Biden wasn’t supposed to let that out.

Former President Jimmy Carter, who remains in hospice care, has asked Joe Biden to deliver his eulogy following his death, the president said Monday. “He asked me to do his eulogy – excuse me, I shouldn’t say that,” Biden told supporters during remarks at a fundraiser in Rancho Santa Fe, California, according to a pool report. “I spent time with Jimmy Carter, and it’s finally caught up with him. But they found a way to keep him going for a lot longer than they anticipated, because they found a breakthrough,” the president continued.

I presume they’re referring to keeping him going after the diagnosis but before Carter when into hospice care, because no breakthrough that I know of will keep him alive when he has metastasized cancer and only palliative care.

CNN reported last month that Biden had been advised of the former president’s declining health and his decision to seek hospice care. The fellow Democrat and longtime Carter admirer was staying in close contact with the Carter family and the former president’s close circle of advisers. Biden last saw Carter during a visit to Plains in 2021. Carter, who turned 98 last year, became the oldest living US president in history after the passing of George H.W. Bush, who died in late 2018 at 94. The nation’s 39th president has kept a low public profile in recent years due to the coronavirus pandemic but has continued to speak out about risks to democracy around the world, a longtime cause of his.

I hope Biden doesn’t commit one of his frequent gaffes and get Carter’s name wrong or anything. Barring that, he’s capable of giving a good eulogy.

*Oy vey! As if Chat-GPT didn’t cause enough trouble for colleges (but fun for web-surfers), the company that produced it has just released the technology underlying it, presumably for free. And it presages more trouble, since it’s reported to be better than Chat-GPT.

. . . . the company [OpenAI] is back with a new version of the technology that powers its chatbots. The system will up the ante in Silicon Valley’s race to embrace artificial intelligence and decide who will be the next generation of leaders in the technology industry. OpenAI, which has around 375 employees but has been backed with billions of dollars of investment from Microsoft and industry celebrities, said on Tuesday that it had released a technology that it calls GPT-4. It was designed to be the underlying engine that powers chatbots and all sorts of other systems, from search engines to personal online tutors. Most people will use this technology through a new version of the company’s ChatGPT chatbot, while businesses will incorporate it into a wide variety of systems, including business software and e-commerce websites. The technology already drives the chatbot available to a limited number of people using Microsoft’s Bing search engine. GPT-4, which learns its skills by analyzing huge amounts of data culled from the internet, improves on what powered the original ChatGPT in several ways. It is more precise. It can, for example, ace the Uniform Bar Exam, instantly calculate someone’s tax liability and provide detailed descriptions of images. But OpenAI’s new technology still has some of the strangely humanlike shortcomings that have vexed industry insiders and unnerved people who have worked with the newest chatbots. It is an expert on some subjects and a dilettante on others. It can do better on standardized tests than most people and offer precise medical advice to doctors, but it can also mess up basic arithmetic.

Well, we shall see. I predict that companies and even universities will use it to write official communications, further eroding the ability of human beings to write. But this of course will also lead to full-scale fraud among college students who have to write essays or DEI statements for college admissions, and since writing and interpreting reading is no longer necessary for applicants since standardized tests are being eliminated, everyone will revert to illiteracy save professional writers.

From Facebook; how the new bot scores on various standardized tests, along with the percentile of the score (I can’t vouch for this):

*The Stanford Law School (SLS) students who shut down the speech of conservative appellate Judge Kyle Duncan aren’t through yet. They apparently are making life hell for their own dean, Jenny Martinez, who apologized to the University for the disruption and, along with Stanford’s President, to Judge Duncan himself. Apologizing for student behavior was to much for the entitled students, who continued their protest—against Dean Martinez (h/r cesar):

Hundreds of Stanford student activists on Monday lined the hallways to protest the law school’s dean, Jenny Martinez, for apologizing to Fifth Circuit appellate judge Kyle Duncan, whom the activists shouted down last week.

See below: the protestors were wearing black and also face masks.

The embattled dean arrived to the classroom where she teaches constitutional law to find a whiteboard covered inch to inch in fliers attacking Duncan and defending those who disrupted him, according to photos of the room and multiple eyewitness accounts. The fliers parroted the argument, made by student activists, that the heckler’s veto is a form of free speech. “We, the students in your constitutional law class, are sorry for exercising our 1st Amendment rights,” some fliers read. As a private law school, Stanford is not bound by the First Amendment.

Here’s a picture of the whiteboard:

The protest followed a flurry of open letters from student activists, who spent much of the weekend berating Martinez after she and Stanford University president Marc Tessier-Lavigne issued a formal apology to Duncan condemning the students who disrupted his talk and the administrators who stood by silently and watched them do so. . . .When Martinez’s class adjourned on Monday, the protesters, dressed in black and wearing face masks that read “counter-speech is free speech,” stared silently at Martinez as she exited her first-year constitutional law class at 11:00 a.m., according to five students who witnessed the episode. The student protesters, who formed a human corridor from Martinez’s classroom to the building’s exit, comprised nearly a third of the law school, the students told the Washington Free Beacon. The majority of Martinez’s class—approximately 50 students out of the 60 enrolled—participated in the protest themselves, two students in the class said. The few who didn’t join the protesters received the same stare down as their professor as they hurried through the makeshift walk of shame. This protest was even larger than the one that disrupted Duncan’s talk, and came on the heels of statements from at least three student groups rebuking Martinez’s apology. . . . The groups argued that the students who disrupted Duncan, in violation of Stanford’s free speech policies, were merely exercising their own free speech rights.

These privileged little brats are LAW STUDENTS, and apparently have no notion about what free speech really means, or how it’s supposed to be exercised. Stanford continues to pretty much ignore the juvenile behavior of its students, and if they don’t take serious action (Martinez said they would), this will just keep happening over and over again. There is no contrition on the students’ part—none at all. At the end, the article quotes a first-year student in Martinez’s class:

After Martinez left the building, Schumacher said, the protesters began to cheer, cry, and hug. “We are creating a hostile environment at this law school,” Schumacher said—”hostile for anyone who thinks an Article III judge should be able to speak without heckling.”

In other words, free speech for me but not for thee. How obscene.

And for those readers who blamed the disruption largely on the judge, I have a question: how do you explain this? Does it change your mind? Did Martinez set up the rebellion of the students against her, too?

Addendum: Dean Martinez has written a letter to SLS alumni, similar to the one she and the university President wrote to Judge Duncan, but vowing more strongly that similar incidents would never happen again.

*Did you know that most “boneless chicken wings” sold in restaurants or grocery stores aren’t wings at all? They’re cut-up chicken breasts trimmed and fried to look like wings, and are used because, due to the high demand for real wings, breast meat is cheaper than wings. So, as the Washington Post reports, this has led to the inevitable lawsuit, for America is a litigious land. And it’s in my town!

A new lawsuit has a bone to pick with Buffalo Wild Wings: A Chicago man is suing the popular chain for false advertising, claiming its “boneless wings” aren’t really wings at all.

Aimen Halim says he purchased the “boneless wings” in January only to discover that they were, in fact, composed of chicken breast. “Unbeknown to Plaintiff and other consumers, the Products are not wings at all, but instead, slices of chicken breast meat deep-fried like wings,” says the lawsuit, which also names parent company Inspire Brands. “Indeed, the Products are more akin, in composition, to a chicken nugget rather than a chicken wing.” The nomenclature of “boneless wings” has long irked poultry purists. In 2020, Ander Christensen of Lincoln, Neb., stirred the nation with an impassioned speech to his city council on the subject, pleading “that we as a city remove the name ‘boneless wings’ from our menus and from our hearts.” An Associated Press story last month called the boneless wing a “culinary lie” and one example of a category of “gentle impostors” that includes imitation crab meat and baby carrots (which are actually adult carrots, whittled down to an adorable size). Cookbook author and TV personality Christopher Kimball told the news service that most consumers have “no idea where any of this stuff comes from.” I hate that imitation crab (I believe it’s fish), always called “krab”. The “wing” company responded thusly: It’s true.

Our boneless wings are all white meat chicken.

Our hamburgers contain no ham.

Our buffalo wings are 0% buffalo. — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) March 13, 2023 This is a class-action lawsuit, filed on behalf of hundreds of duped consumers, and if the company doesn’t say on the restaurant that “these are not real wings,” they’ll have to pay up, probably in the form of certificates good for free wings breasts at Buffalo Wild Wings. Here’s what the faux wings look like:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, I appear with the Queen!

Jerry: Here you are.

Hili: Yes, I’m often hiding here.

(Photo: JAC)

In Polish:

Jerry: Tu jesteś? Hili: Tak, ja się tu często chowam. (Zdjęcie: J.A.C.)

Down in Florida, Jango (whose staff is Divy and Ivan) is a happy cat because Hili has finally reciprocated his love. In the photo she’s saying, “Jango, my love!”. Look how gobsmacked he is!

A B. Kliban cartoon:

I can’t post the whole thing here, but go see this strip of Tom the Dancing Bug on Intelligent Design (h/t John).

From Anna via Our Kindred Cats, a Scott Metzger cartoon:

From Things with Faces:

From Titania, a woke letter from her niece:

I’m so proud of my niece Lucy for writing this brave letter to Joe Biden… 👏👏✊ pic.twitter.com/4YCA4OTxbH — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) March 14, 2023

From Masih, another hijab goes up in smoke. Google translation from the Farsi:

Received message and video: “I burn this log in memory of our beloved Nika.” Today, Nika is the daughter of all Iran. Zina, Hadith, Sarina are the daughters of this land. They inspire millions of young fighters. How simple and stupid were the mercenaries who listened to Khamenei’s orders when they imagined that they would kill Nika, Gina and Sarina and gather the mob. But the story will not end until Khamenei and his mercenaries are seen behind bars. unitil that day #WomanLifeFreedom, #FireworksWednesday, #Mehsa Amini

پیام و ویدئوی دریافتی: «به یاد نیکای عزیزمان این لچک را می‌سوزانم.» نیکا امروز دختر همه ایران است. ژینا، حدیث، سارینا دختران این سرزمین‌اند. الهام‌بخش میلیون‌ها مبارز نوجوان و جوان‌اند. چه ساده و ابله بودند، مزدوران گوش به فرمان خامنه‌ای، وقتی تصور کردند نیکا و ژینا و سارینا را… https://t.co/sN4sXYOL4f pic.twitter.com/Rzh5xHKevl — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) March 14, 2023

From Barry, who says, “These two need to get a room. I can’t believe this happened in broad daylight!”

A raccoon and a deer. Forbidden love. pic.twitter.com/TnvaG1pEjv — QENNY Breaux (@AKBrews) March 13, 2023

I can’t believe this: even I don’t get video calls!

In less than an hour, @Polemix_io will release a digital collectible of me making a succinct case for free speech, which also comes with 3 video chats/year for 4 years.https://t.co/h3cJeBWnLc — Steven Pinker (@sapinker) March 14, 2023

From Malcolm, a mother cat cleans up after her kitten:

Mama cat makes the bed after her kitten messes it up. pic.twitter.com/K6nRP92K0B — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) March 13, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a whole family—mother, father, and six-year-old son—gassed upon arrival.

15 March 1938 | A Dutch Jew, Leo Samuel Drukker, was born in Amsterdam. He arrived at #Auschwitz on 5 March 1944 in a transport of 732 Jews from Westerbork. He was among the 477 people murdered after selection in a gas chamber together with his mother Mietje and father Joseph. pic.twitter.com/rU4ioYAGxc — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) March 15, 2023

Tweets from Matthew. First, the Marathon Duck (note his athletic shoes). He didn’t run the whole thing, but he does get a refreshing drink at the end.

pic.twitter.com/ZbCHHTKGCZ — why you should have a duck 🦆 (@shouldhaveaduck) March 14, 2023

An eagle and four hapless cats (watch the videos in the second tweet):

“They’re smart, just let them be cats” I don’t think you realize how terrible cats are at making smart choices pic.twitter.com/mhjonfDZQi — corinne 🐕🐈🐈🐆 (@rikkelmania) March 14, 2023

A clever one:

I have been accepted into a pack of beautiful lions. They respect me and seem happy for me to share their foo — trouteyes (@trouteyes) March 12, 2023