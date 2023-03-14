More calls for not naming species after people

I am so weary of people trying to change both the common and Latin names of species because doing so will magically render biology more inclusive. But I have yet to find a single person who left the field, or refused to enter it, because species were named after people, odious or otherwise.
In the case at hand, apparently all white people and men are odious, for the Nature Ecology & Evolution paper below, as well as a summary from Oxford University (click screenshot), are calling for the end of the practice of naming species after people, and mention whiteness and maleness several times—not as desirable traits! (Usually eponyms are meant as honorifics, taken from a famous biologist or a donor to research.)
For animals, you can change the common names of species if they’re found offensive (e.g., “gypsy moth” or “Bachman’s warbler”, which have been deemed offensive), but what you cannot do is change the Latin binomial of animals (e.g., Vermivora bachmanii has to stay), for doing so would play hob with the literature and with international scientific communication. (The botanical body for nomeclature has yet to weigh in on this issue.)
Clicking below, you’ll find the fourth or fifth article I’ve read that says exactly the same thing. I’m not going to critique these pieces in detail as I’ve done so previously. I’ll just excerpt some of the reasons why the authors think that animals shouldn’t be named after people, and add a few brief remarks. Click the screenshots read, though the first one is paywalled. (Judicious inquiry may yield a pdf.)
From the article:
Eponyms typically reflect benefactors, dignitaries, officials, the author’s family members and colleagues, or well-known cultural figures (Fig. 1) — a practice that persists today. From a contemporary perspective this is potentially problematic, as many of those honoured are strongly associated with the social ills and negative legacy of imperialism, racism and slavery. Moreover, 19th-century and early 20th-century taxonomy was largely dominated by white men who, by and large, honoured other men (funders, colleagues, collectors and so on) of their own nationality, ethnicity, race and social status. For example, a recent study has documented that over 60% of the eponyms given to the flora of New Caledonia have honoured French citizens and that 94% of the eponyms were named after a man.
. . . Attributing eponyms to species extends beyond the act of naming; it attaches the societal value system to which these individuals belong. It stakes a claim as to which knowledge system provides legitimacy to the existence of the species, while simultaneously diminishing the value and knowledge of the species within the context of those who may have interacted with it the most.
Any call for exceptional changes in how we name nature requires an exceptional rationale. In this respect, it is important to highlight that taxonomy provides the backbone for the study and conservation of biodiversity. There is already a common perception in many post-colonial nations that ecology and biodiversity conservation are Western constructs that are shaped by and for Europeans and that privilege Western perspectives over others. This perception is undoubtedly reinforced in many countries of the Global South by the existence of numerous species — some of which may be endemic or have local cultural value — that are named in honour of colonizers or people of colonial descent. In Africa alone, 1,565 species of birds, reptiles, amphibians and mammals (which represent a quarter of vertebrate endemics) are eponyms. Researchers from former colonies might feel justifiably uncomfortable, resentful or even angry at the constant reminders of imperial and/or political regimes that are reflected in the names of native and endemic species.
I will note here only three things. First, the fact that using eponyms would make people feel terribly uncomfortable (in a minority of case) is mere speculation by the entitled authors. I see this view as somewhat patronizing, as if Africans, for example, are too fragile to bear having beetles named after Cecil Rhodes. And really, how many people in any country would be offended by the common names of species, which of course differ from place to place? And NOBODY knows the Latin binomials: I doubt whether more than 2% of Americans, for example, could give the Latin binomial for more than one species (Homo sapiens, if they even know that one).
Second, changing the common names of species would involve having to go back through the literature and somehow add the new name, or publish a big list that people need to consult for translation. Renaming the Latin binomial, which is what scientists use when referring to a species, is prohibited by the International Commission for Zoological Nomenclature, and for good reason. So all you can do is get rid of the thousands and thousands of animal common names derived from humans.
At least you don’t have to determine whether a human was good or bad; you just efface the name, regardless of their sex, race, or accomplishments.
It’s likely that botanists will follow zoologists in prohibiting changes of Latin binomials, and for the same reason: to avoid messing up the literature and scientific communication.
Finally, if people want to eliminate all common eponyms, fine: let them go about doing it, but making sure that each animal (or plant) gets a name appropriate to its nature (appearance, location, etc.). In the end, though, wouldn’t that time (which would be considerable) be better spent actually doing something substantive to make science more inclusive?
Here’s the Oxford University p.r. piece on the above, which is free. Click to read:
An excerpt:
However, the reality is that the use of eponyms in the naming of species poses a wider, more problematic nature. Traditionally, eponyms typically reflect benefactors, academics and officials affiliated with the individual who discovered a species – which is a practice that continues today. With science of the 19th and 20th century largely dominated by white men from colonising European nations, this meant many of those honoured are strongly associated with the negative legacy of imperialism, racism and slavery.
Another striking example of the dangers of overtly politicizing biological names is Anophthalmus hitleri, a cave beetle named after Adolf Hitler in 1933 that is currently threatened due to high demand from collectors of Nazi memorabilia. Due to codes around renaming species, whereby the first name given to a species is deemed its correct one known as the “Principle of Priority”, proposals to rename this species were rejected.
Now I’m not sure whether the author of this piece sees the extinction of the beetle as a good or bad thing, but I’ll show the beetle below.
TRIGGER WARNING: THE DEPICTION OF THIS BEETLE NAMED AFTER HITLER DOES NOT IMPLY ANY APPROBATION FOR ADOLF HITLER OR HIS GENOCIDAL POLICIES!!!! (And, after all, the Oxford piece showed it, so blame it on them.)
(From Oxford): Ophthalmus hitleri, a cave beetle named after Adolf Hitler that became a popular Nazi memorabilia collectors itemI have to say that although I’m a Jew and should be very very upset by seeing this beetle, it doesn’t bother me in the least. Some misguided people who admired der Führer named an insect after him, that’s all. The Oxford piece continues:
In a recent commentary published in Nature Ecology & Evolution researchers from various global Universities assessed the scientific names of all African vertebrates currently listed on the IUCN Red List. This revealed that 1,565 species of bird, reptiles, amphibians and mammals – around 24% of their sample – were eponyms, notably of white, male Europeans from the 19th and 20th centuries.
The authors argue that it is time to rethink the use of eponyms, and emphasise that whilst there currently isn’t a standard for changing species names, with technical and administrative barriers to doing so, renaming eponyms to better connect with local geography and culture could provide wonderful opportunities to highlight the importance of biodiversity conservation and to reinforce the deep links between nature and local societies.
Here are three photos and captions showing species that will have to be renamed; the captions presumably give some indication why. Note that what has to be changed is the Linnean binomial, which cannot be changed.
You can have your own say below; I’m too tired of performative ideology to repeat what I’ve said before.
h/t: Martim
17 thoughts on “More calls for not naming species after people”
Strange. I guess they will be going after the naming of asteroids next.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_minor_planets_named_after_people
or lunar craters
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_people_with_craters_of_the_Moon_named_after_them
Quite right: the asteroids and planets are all named by or after individuals who never set foot in any of them. Moreover the word species itself, as well as such geographic terms as Asia and Africa, will have to be abandoned too, as they come from Latin or Greek, rather than indigenous languages, and are thus “problematic”.
Come to think of it, we can look forward to a scholarly article denouncing the use of the English language in India and Kenya, and of French in west Africa. The article will of course come from an academic department of “post-colonial” studies, and be in English.
And what to do about this? https://star-naming.com/
I think they’re (is that the inclusive pronoun?) onto something – it is everywhere : I’m checking the periodic table and I never noticed before, but I mean, there’s nothing inclusive, equitable, or diverse about it.
Just a quick look shows “Curium” (Cm, 96), “Einsteinium” (Es, 99), and “Fermium” (Fm, 100) – there’s more – where are the non-white honorifics on the periodic table?
How many people have been turned away from science by that? We will never know, but we have to put an end to it.
Yesterday we had a photo of the rough-winged swallow. It would be nice if people making up so-called common names would give names that meant something to observers of live animals and plants, and not references to features observable only in dead specimens.
Past practices for naming things have always reflected past world views and priorities. I think there has been a shift in our present world views and priorities toward being more sensitive to cultures and people who don’t necessarily look like us. So it seems best to just encourage the practice of naming newly described species that reflect new awarenesses. The old names should meanwhile stay where they are. Yes, they seem anachronistic, but the mess of trying to change them is just too difficult, and it does not actually solve anything, nor does it erase past wrongs. Revising names only provides somebody the feeling of doing something good when in fact they have done nothing.
They’d better not even THINK about changing the binomial of Strigiphilus garylarsoni
That was named by a grad student in our department, to whom Larson sent an autographed book. And, Larson put many pictures of the creature on the cover of his next book.
I remember Larson writing about that, but I had no idea it came from your department!! I thought it was terrific, and I got the impression Larson was really touched and honored. Very cool!
Imho, privileged backgrounds or not, the discoverers of new species earned the right to name them because they put in the work in the field (dare I use the term?) required to find them. Meanwhile, back in the comforts of the Ivory Tower, these authors, it seems to me, are simply putting in a few hours worth of work in order to pad their DEI resumes.
In my case, I name many species after people who helped contribute to the conservation of that species. This is a powerful tool for conservation.
The very idea of attempting to change the *common* name of a species by fiat strikes me as being as futile as Canute’s gesture towards the rising tide, because the people proposing it have forgotten how common names derived in the first place: by folk usage in the general population over centuries. You can’t short-circuit that process just because you want to, or feel you ought to be able to.
The official common names of species of plants and animals are not in general derived from folk usage. Some encyclopedias give folk names, but since they are not included in the guide books people use, many of those names are now hardly known. In any encyclopedia of birds, you will find a few with genuine common names, but these names are short (like “towhee”), and don’t correspond to official common names, like “rufous-sided towhee”. No one ever in folk usage spoke of sharp-shinned hawks!
In the case of the sharp-shinned hawk, the official common name, which is not derived from folk usage, has given rise to a new folk usage among bird-watchers, who call the birds sharpies.
Agreed, but for a different reason.
An awful lot of species have multiple “common” names in different countries. That applies to both animals and plants ; microbes less often, simply because they don’t generally have “common names”. But I bet that darling of the tabloids, the “flesh eating bug” has lots of different names in different countries. “SARS-Cov-2”, less so.
BTW, Canute is maligned. The beach scene was about him proving to his courtiers that all the sycophancy in the world would not serve him well.
Clearly this doesn’t go far enough. Cell biology needs to be purged of eponyms as well. Golgi bodies, for instance. Paccinian corpuscles. Schwann cells. Kupffer cells. The list goes on. All dead white males.
And don’t get me started on gross anatomy. Fallopian tubes, indeed!
Originally common names developed as Jonathon Dore describes above, but as scientists attempt to catalog species and correlate common names with their scientific counterparts, many specialties and scientific societies have taken to attempting to standardize the vernacular names. Further, not only do differences in vernacular names exist in different languages and countries, as the Gravel Inspector observed, but among different regions within a country ostensibly speaking the same language. Many rural folk refer to tunnel-digging gophers, which are mammals, as “salamanders”, which are amphibians. Apparently, this is a linguistic corruption of the phrase “sandy mounder”.
Ornithologists have long maintained lists of standardized vernacular names, and some have been changed in deference to perceived offensiveness, even when the offensiveness results from an apparent misunderstanding or urban legend, e.g. the revision of the name of the oldsquaw duck.
I can see an argument for not naming species after individuals going forward, but under no circumstances should there be a wholesale, blanket revision of past names. Lou Jost’s point about getting financial support is well taken and deserves serious consideration.