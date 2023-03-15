Spot the garter snake!

March 15, 2023 • 8:15 am

There’s a garter snake (Thamnophis sp.) in this photo somewhere. Can you spot it? If so, don’t give away the location in the comments; just say you found it. Click the photo to enlarge it before trying, as this one is hard.

Reveal at noon Chicago time.  (h/t Pradeep).

 

15 thoughts on "Spot the garter snake!"

  7. Ten minutes of searching thoroughly (?) and I still didn’t find it. Makes me realize that I probably miss a lot of animals during my walks in the woods.

  13. Got it. Not easy.
    I’ve done a lot of snake-hunting, and I’ve found that it’s generally their motion that gives them away.

