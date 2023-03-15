Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ shooting the satans

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “flare”, comes from Koran 37:6-10 and 67:5. (The artist adds, “So it must be true.”) What we have here is Muhammad’s Iron Dome:

Here are the bits:

6. We have adorned the lower heaven with the beauty of the planets. 7. And guarded it against every defiant devil. 8. They cannot eavesdrop on the Supernal Elite, for they get bombarded from every side. 9. Repelled—they will have a lingering torment. 10. Except for him who snatches a fragment—he gets pursued by a piercing projectile.

and (67:5)

We have adorned the lower heaven with lamps, and have made them a means to drive away the satans. We have prepared for them the chastisement of the Blazing Fire.