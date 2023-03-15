Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “flare”, comes from Koran 37:6-10 and 67:5. (The artist adds, “So it must be true.”) What we have here is Muhammad’s Iron Dome:
6. We have adorned the lower heaven with the beauty of the planets.
7. And guarded it against every defiant devil.
8. They cannot eavesdrop on the Supernal Elite, for they get bombarded from every side.
9. Repelled—they will have a lingering torment.
10. Except for him who snatches a fragment—he gets pursued by a piercing projectile.
and (67:5)
We have adorned the lower heaven with lamps, and have made them a means to drive away the satans. We have prepared for them the chastisement of the Blazing Fire.
4 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ shooting the satans”
I think you inadvertently posted quotes from Sura 36 instead of 37. The appropriate passages are:
I’ll fix it, thanks.
37.6 or 36.7? Both in the text?
I’d call it progress, when knowledge begins like that, and later develops in ways such as those published by the astronomer and mathematician al Khwarizmi in the “Islamic Golden Age”:
