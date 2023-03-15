Audubon Society decides to keep its name

My criteria for deciding whether a name should be kept, or a statue left up, are twofold: the good that the person’s life did outweighs the bad, and the name or statue is in honor of the good.
Although there have been calls for John James Audubon’s name to be taken off everything (including his Society), I’ve decided his name is worth keeping. Yes, he was a slaveholder, with nine humans as his possessions, and of course that’s immoral. (He also held white supremacist views.) But George Washington and Jefferson each had many more slaves, yet we’re not hearing calls to rename Washington, D.C. or tear down the Jefferson Memorial.
How does one balance being an enslaver against being one of the founders of ornithology, a naturalist who named many species, and an inspiration for conservation? You can’t. They’re apples and oranges. So you make a judgment call, and my own call was that Audubon still deserves to be honored. Yes, by all means call attention to the slaves he held, but I never favored (as some did) renaming the Audubon Society.
Neither did the Society itself, as the Washington Post just announced (click screenshot to read):
From the article:
The National Audubon Society’s 27-person board of directors voted to retain its current name during a Zoom meeting on Monday after more than a year of deliberating and gathering feedback from both members and outsiders. Susan Bell, chair of the board, declined to provide a breakdown of the final vote.
“The name has come to represent not one person, but a broader love of birds and nature,” Bell said in a phone interview. “And yet we must reckon with the racist legacy of John James Audubon, the man.”
Keeping the name does not of course mean that the Audubon Society endorses slavery. In fact, they reckon it correctly: as a blot on the man’s name. But the Society decided that the name represents a lot of good things, and I won’t criticize them for keeping it. Neither will I criticize those who say the name has to go, for they’ve made a judgement call the other way, though Jefferson and Washington have not (yet) been erased.
14 thoughts on “Audubon Society decides to keep its name”
I thought the name was toast – what a relief. The idea was taken seriously and a serious decision was made.
In regard to fashion trends in name-change, the Entomological Society of America received a petition a couple of years ago about this cri de coeur: “The Entomological Society of America (ESA) released a statement this month about “Why Black Lives Matter for Entomology”, which briefly alluded to some inequities in entomology but failed to outline concrete steps for action and did not affirm that all Black lives matter. This statement received criticism on social media, as many community members commented that ESA has still not changed the racist name of the society’s student trivia competition, the Linnaean Games. ” I don’t know what action was taken about this urgent matter.
I well remember the Linnaean Games way back when. Linnaeus was very racist, but I don’t think in a way that was uncommon for the time.
Good to hear that someone has a backbone.
When it comes time for the Washington Monument and Jefferson Memorial to be erased, how will that be accomplished? It’ll be impossible to move the buildings to a graveyard-for-monuments-to-the-discredited, so I suppose they will have to be dismantled. Oh, wait. We can rename them after people who are more worthy. Much cheaper.
If help is essential for one’s operations and only slaves are available, then there are two options: do not pay them (i.e., they are by definition slaves) or pay them (i.e., they are not slaves). The latter is equivalent to freeing them, which was not politically correct in those times. So, a solution is to not formally pay them, but to look after them well. So, we need information that might help answer the question as to how Audubon treated his “slaves.”
Forsdyke oversimplifies the situation. If you have human beings who are not free to stop working for you, you may treat them pretty well, but they may decide they would rather run off to a part of the country where they are not forced to work for you. Will you then employ slave-catchers? Again, if you treat your slaves well, they may have children whom it is not profitable to keep. One of the vilest parts of the whole institution of keeping slaves is selling off children. Slave-owners are not just people who use the unpaid labor of others in their operations, they are people who keep a complex institution going, an institution that employs violence in a variety of ways. Even the better sort of slave-owner is deeply implicated in the system.
My mother, whose ancestors on both her mother and father’s side were slave owners in the South, is a very nice, reasonable, progressive-ish older lady (now with dementia.
But she often told her children, in their youth and adulthood, that HER family treated their slaves very well, don’t you know. She had no basis for this, except for writings that came down from her grandmother, who was born in 1868 and was indeed a very progressive person.
My answer, once I grew old enough to realize the implications of what she was saying, was to ask, “OK, maybe so. But how would YOU feel if the bottom line was, you CANNOT LEAVE, no matter how much you’d like to, and if you try, you may be hunted down and killed, or brought back to bondage?”
A lifelong artist in denial and gaslighting, she would mumble something, hand-wave or turn to some other distraction.
But for me, that’s the bottom line.
If someone is being forced to work against their will it doesn’t matter if you pay them or how well you treat them. You don’t stop being a slave because your master pats you on the head. Your post just reinforces the idea that by not changing the name you’re in some way excusing Audubon.
I’m not sure what the law is/ was in America – in fact, I’m not even going to bet that the laws were the same even in neighbouring “slave-holding” states – but that’s not the way the definition worked in the “classical” world – from which quite a bit of American law is derived. It was perfectly possible for a slave to be a slave then and to also be paid for one’s work. We’d maybe call it “performance related pay” these days.
It was a common way that a slave could acquire the money to buy themselves out of slavery. (Or, if it was strategically more appropriate, to buy one’s “wife” out of slavery before a child was born. Because someone who had ever been a slave couldn’t aspire to citizenship, which meant that a considerable number of public offices (civil servant jobs, effectively) were not open to the ex-slave. A child born out of slavery though – no problem.)
Of course, the owner had to agree to the manumission, and could legally confiscate any savings of any slave at any time. Slaves could not – legally – own property of any sort, not even their own skin or reproductive choices. But that was also a good way for an owner to wake up with a knife in the guts, so pragmatically most masters were … well, pragmatic.
The status of “slave” was certainly distinct from the question of payment, in classical times ; whether that was the case in America (or, for that matter, Assyria, Biblical Israel, or the Inca empire), I don’t know.
(I found an amusing book in the bookshop at Wallsend/ Segedunum a few months ago. “How to Manage Your Slaves” by Marcus Sidonius Falx & Jerry Toner ISBN-13 : 978-1781252529 ; it “distills” a lot of classical references to the topic into a coherent pseudo-manual.)
While most of us have never owned slaves, during these kerfuffles I always like to remember the likelihood that all the howling moralists calling for Person X’s name to be erased from Thing Y are all but certain to have some embarrassing, even ugly, skeletons in their own closets — just as, I assume, virtually all of us do.
True, one need not be a moral exemplar to point out the flaws in another. But in the end, I know I’d rather be treated with mercy, forbearance and understanding than harsh judgment. Kind of a glass-houses argument, I suppose you could say.
But from the tenor of their outraged rhetoric, you’d certainly get the impression that the various erasers think they’ve got nothing to atone for, themselves.