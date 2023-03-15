Did you spot the garter snake in this morning’s photo, sent by reader Pradeep? Here it is, along with an enlargement of the photo. Click photos to enlarge.
I think this may be the hardest “spot the” photo we’ve ever had.
The stripes are one clue, but they’re very hard to see in the big photo:
3 thoughts on “Here’s the garter snake!”
I didn’t see that part. I found the head, which is located inside the cage.
I think I see its head and neck just entering the cage, as well. to the right and slightly upwards of the body.
The critter’s head is visible about center and to the right of your zoom-in. He’s slithering into the cage.