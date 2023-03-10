Discuss: gender-neutral acting awards

Reader Wayne called my attention to a Washington Times article about how the Oscars are “under pressure to replace actor, actress awards with gender-neutral honors”. Indeed, the Los Angeles Times, published at the home of the Academy Awards, ran this op-ed (by the whole editorial board) last December (click to read):
The Times article gives the pros and cons in two paragraphs:
The Academy Awards face mounting pressure to follow the Grammys, the MTV Movie & TV Awards, the Gotham Awards and the Independent Spirit Awards by replacing the male and female acting awards with “best performer” or “best performance” as entertainers increasingly identify as nonbinary and transgender.
The trend has opened another front in the debate over fairness versus inclusion, raising concerns that actresses, much like female athletes, may wind up bearing the costs of the campaign to reconfigure sex and gender classifications.
One difference is that almost nobody wants a single category for athletic competitions, while a lot of actors favor eliminating sex-specific awards (see below).
Now if you create just two non-gender-specified awards for winners in categories that were previously “best male” and “best female,” that’s an explicit nod to the sex binary, something that may not fly in today’s woke Hollywood. But that’s what the L.A. Film Critics Association did.
Further, if you create just one award, a lack of gender equity in the industry will mean that it’s likely to go to a male, and that doesn’t look good either. Many people think that in the Oscars, like athletics, women should be given an equal chance to shine. But since there’s no reason that women can’t be as competitive as men in acting (though there may be barriers to success that men don’t face), this is not identical to the situation women face in athletics.
However, the L.A. Times feels that women don’t have equal acting opportunity: even though they make up between 45% and 47% of scripted leads, only 25% of Oscar-winning movies have female leads. The paper still recommends ditching the gender-based solution:
Dissolving gendered categories for Oscars or Emmys would not magically give women parity with men in accessing substantial acting roles and being celebrated for their work. Despite some notable recent gains for women, the entertainment industry is still weighted in favor of men. The last thing we would want to see are nongendered acting categories full of male nominees and winners.
. . .But as Josh Welsh, the president of Film Independent, which puts on the Spirit Awards, said, “Keeping gendered award categories is not a solution to the problem. The change needs to come with diversifying the gatekeepers who make decisions about what films and shows get financed and marketed.”
This assumes, of course, that the gatekeepers are more likely to recognize or nominate acting talent in their own gender or ethnic group. The article continues:
He’s right, but awards still play a part in the ecosystem of Hollywood. An acting award can raise the profile and influence of the winner. It would be unsettling if a new approach to award-bestowing makes it even more difficult for women to win an award and achieve that profile.
But it’s past time to get rid of these categories — and we believe that awards shows can smartly lay out a plan to do that.
In a survey of actors, the NY Times showed them to be split: all favored “inclusivity”, but women in particular expressed worries about being shut out of acting awards.
I don’t have a dog in this fight, so I don’t much care what they do so long as everyone is given equal opportunity to succeed in directing, acting, and so on, and awards are based on merit. There does seem to be something hypocritical in eliminating gendered awards but still retaining two categories. It would seem better that if you don’t want gender categories there should be just one winner.
One difference between acting and athletics, though, is that if you combine the sexes in sports, the winner is invariably going to be male, and the unfairness of that is much more evident than it would be for acting. Given their sterling performances to date (e.g., Cate Blanchett in Tár), surely many women could win a the single acting Oscar.
Another solution is just to eliminate awards altogether, but few would go for that (I wouldn’t care).
So if the Oscars can “smartly lay out a plan” for the Academy Awards that recognizes actors of any gender or sex, what is it to be? Readers?
20 thoughts on “Discuss: gender-neutral acting awards”
In an ideal world in which bias on the part of judges didn’t play a role, I’d think that two awards for “best performer” might be a solution. However, my reason for suggesting it has nothing to do with ideology; rather there are many times in which to actors of the same gender are deserving of recognition more than are any actors of the other. But, of course, that world is likely a fantasy.
Give three awards, gold, silver, bronze in each category irrespective of sex or gender.
I was thinking something similar. Or just get rid of the idea of “Best” when we’re talking about something subjective as an actor’s performance, and simply present a handful of awards for exemplary performance. That way you could eliminate the leading/supporting role distinction, too.
I have no problem with gender neutral awards. It’s not done for Nobel prizes or Fields medals, acting is much less important.
But those awards aren’t done while playing a gendered part. A Nobel winner does not win while playing as a female biochemist or whatever.
But they are still actors. I saw a movie of The Tempest with Helen Mirren playing Prospero and it was brilliant. A woman playing a role always given to a man. Is that an actor or an actress award?
Only the Best Actor/Actress and best Supporting Actor/Actress are gendered. Just reduce to one and award each and watch them complain about it not being given equally.
An interesting example, but an award would be given to the actor playing the part, not to the gendered character that they play.
My only concern is to make sure that women get equal representation in awards. Whatever does that is fine by me.
This is an interesting idea. But I bet it still will seem biased toward men.
It’s worth pointing out that changing to gender-neutral awards instantly halves the number of winners. Not sure that that would be popular …
Best actor/best actress Oscars are like the anglophone phrases that can’t be justified on their face, but that HW Fowler called “sturdy indefensibles.”
Just how sturdy, we’re about to find out, seems like.
Various reasons against this idea. A big reason about unequal opportunities for women is that their peak careers tend to be shorter. As they age, they lose leading roles in most movies while men can hit their most lucrative years with some craggy wrinkles and silvery sideburns.
Even at their peak, viewers find them less interesting. What woman has ever achieved the box office draw of male action stars like Clint Eastwood, Arnold Schwarzenegger or Tom Cruise?
The Oscars, in theory, are supposed to be for good acting, not box-office draw. That they have become conflated is a real shame.
Won’t it be up to the advertisers to decide? Viewers stay up late watching all those ads to see four acting awards. If you halve the number of times the presenter says “The Envelope please…” for those high-interest categories, advertising revenue will fall. No one is going to care who came in second best, especially since it’ll probably be just another guy anyway. In Hollywood, runner-up means “loser”, worse than being nominated.
I don’t care what they do. All I know is this isn’t about what you or I think. It’ll be about money. But as always, the women will get shafted.
The Brit awards introduced an Artist of the Year category as a gender-neutral replacement for Best Male and Best Female Artist category. Then faced criticism because all five nominees this year were men. I don’t imagine that this sort of thing would go down well in Hollywood. While stripping out two awards from an already too long line up is appealing, I’m not sure this proposal is a step forward.
I liked the bronze, silver, gold idea proposed above (comment 2) but that adds awards, so my “already too long” proviso kicks in.
Commission a genuinely anonymous survey of actresses – one where it’s impossible to trace who said what – and see what they prefer as a group. The result may well be different to the survey where it wasn’t anonymous. Let them choose.
I’m just waiting for the day when men win both Best Actor and Best Actress. It’s only a matter of time.
Yes, DrB, I think the awards industry wants to get these “reforms” rammed through before what you predict actually happens, but they don’t want to admit that’s what they’re afraid of. Still, I would love to see the reaction of JK Rowling-hater Emma Thompson to that very thing, when a male actor stiffs one of her protégées for Best Actress.
Given the rainbow spectrum that we are told characterizes human sex/gender, surely only two award categories (male and female) is far too few. We will need an award for every category in LGBTQQIP2SA+ , and god only knows how many more for the +’s.
I’m in favor of women, yes, women, reclaiming all our -ette and -ess words, from barista to victress. Helen Mirren made a wonderful Prospero and deserves a Best Actress award for it.