Dobrzyn, Day 3

It’s cold and gray, and every morning there’s a light dusting of snow on the ground that melts away by late morning. The cherries haven’t yet begun producing leaves, so we’re still in winter stasis.

Here is the room where I’m staying, complete with a table and chairs created by the well known Polish artist Jerzy Kenar, who now lives in Chicago. Andrzej and Malgorzata met him in Sweden, where they both resided at the time, and he created this furniture for them (click photos to enlarge them):

I’m surprised I haven’t heard of him; the Polish Wikipedia (translated by Google) says this of his works:

From 1995 at the Chicago airport and from 1998 at the Public Library. Harold Washington in Chicago houses his permanent exhibitions. In 2000, a sculpture in the Athenaeum, Park of the Museum of Architecture and Art. In 2007, a sculpture-fountain in Chicago’s “Renaissance” Park.

You can see his photo and more of his work here.

Below: a rare daytime moment when the site where Andrzej and Malgorzata produce their website Listy z Naszego Sadu (Letters From Our Orchard), the existence of which explains why I first came here. They sit at the two facing computers nearly all day and evening save for meal breaks and occasional relaxation. The site began in 2013 when I happened to be in Dobrzyn.

Note Kulka between the computers. There is often a cat on one of the desks, sometimes lying on Malgorzata’s mouse arm and making it hard to work.

These implements were used for preparing second breakfast. I was unfamiliar with them. Do you know what they are? (The one on the left is from Sweden.)

And the lovely dowager Hili, usually friendly with Szaron but the nemesis of Kulka.

Two more of Her Highness:

The affectionate Szaron:

Readers want to see more pictures of Kulka, so here are some. Kulka at the food bowl:

Kulka waking up:

Kulka at rest:

Andrzej took this photo of me petting Kulka:

Hili’s eating on the windowsill but Kulka is nearby. Andrzej interposes himself between them to prevent a fight (they don’t physically battle but hiss at each other).

I walked to the river today though it was cold and muddy. Here’s the house from the end of one part of the orchard (there are trees on the other side of the house as well).

The mighty Vistula River, which flows from the mountains of southern Poland into the Baltic Sea to the north. It’s not really a river here, as it’s wider than it used to be since they built a dam in Włocławek,. It’s a river/reservoir.

And a panorama of the orchard. Click to enlarge.