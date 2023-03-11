Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Saturday, March 11, 2023, National “Eat Your Noodles” Day, with quotation marks that make the suggested ingestion uninterpretable.

It’s also National Oatmeal Nut Waffles Day, Johnny Appleseed Day (it’s not clear why), Debunking Day, World Plumbing Day, Worship of Tools Day, and, in Lesotho, Moshoeshoe Day.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the March 11 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*How can this be? According to the NYT, Joe Biden has approved a giant project to drill for oil in the Alaska wilderness. I am gobsmacked!

In one of the most consequential climate decisions of his administration, President Biden is planning to greenlight an enormous $8 billion oil drilling project in the North Slope of Alaska, according to a person familiar with the decision. Alaska lawmakers and oil executives have put intense pressure on the White House to approve the project, citing President Biden’s own calls for the industry to increase production amid volatile gas prices stemming from Russia’s war against Ukraine. But the proposal to drill for oil has also galvanized young voters and climate activists, many of whom helped elect Mr. Biden and who would view the decision as a betrayal of the president’s promise that he would pivot the nation away from fossil fuels. The approval of the largest proposed oil project in the country would mark a turning point in the administration’s approach to fossil fuel development. The courts and Congress have forced Mr. Biden to back away from his campaign pledge of “no more drilling on federal lands, period” and sign off on some limited oil and gas leases. The Willow project would be one of the few oil developments that Mr. Biden has approved freely, without a court or a congressional mandate. . . .ConocoPhillips intends to build the Willow project inside the National Petroleum Reserve, a 23-million-acre area that is 200 miles north of the Arctic Circle. The reserve, which has no roads, is the country’s largest single expanse of pristine land.

The project will pump out 600 million barrels of oil in the next three decades, and the article notes that “Burning that oil could release nearly 280 million metric tons of carbon emissions into the atmosphere, a federal review found.”

Okay, Mr. Biden, go on national television and justify that decision! Why didn’t you start building nuclear power plants instead. If you have something to say about this, you can contact Biden here (scroll down to whom your email should go). I already have. I’ve put my letter below the fold in case I get some kind of boilerplate reply.

*Speaking of masks, there’s suddenly a big dissing of mask-wearing due to the Cochrane Report that mask-wearing was ineffective. What hasn’t been publicized is the fact that Cochrane has corrected this misconception. As Zeynep Tufekci writes in today’s NYT:

Now the organization, Cochrane, says that the way it summarized the review was unclear and imprecise, and that the way some people interpreted it was wrong. “Many commentators have claimed that a recently updated Cochrane review shows that ‘masks don’t work,’ which is an inaccurate and misleading interpretation,” Karla Soares-Weiser, the editor in chief of the Cochrane Library, said in a statement. “The review examined whether interventions to promote mask wearing help to slow the spread of respiratory viruses,” Soares-Weiser said, adding, “Given the limitations in the primary evidence, the review is not able to address the question of whether mask wearing itself reduces people’s risk of contracting or spreading respiratory viruses.”

She said that “this wording was open to misinterpretation, for which we apologize,” and that Cochrane would revise the summary.

Soares-Weiser also said, though, that one of the lead authors of the review even more seriously misinterpreted its finding on masks by saying in an interview that it proved “there is just no evidence that they make any difference.” In fact, Soares-Weiser said, “that statement is not an accurate representation of what the review found.” You can read about the problems with the Cochrane study, including the fact that the large majority of studies cited didn’t look at the effects of wearing masks versus not wearing them when there was an appreciable chance of encountering the virus. As for me, I’ll continue to wear KN95 masks if I’m in a crowd, but eschew them otherwise.

*In his column this week, Andrew Sullivan has a topic of interest to many of us: “The eradication of an ‘ism’: the creeping illiberalism of the anti-woke Right“. His starting point is a speech at CPAC by Michael Knowles implying that “transgenderism” should be rooted out. Sullivan (and I agree) says this is illiberal and insupportable:

In general, it’s a very good rule to ignore anyone who says there is no middle way on a contentious question. That goes for Ibram X Kendi as well as Knowles. If their first instinct is to reject complexity, they’re not actually interested in humanity as it is. Christina Buttons, who covered gender pediatrics for the Daily Wire until Knowles’ speech, gets it right: On this issue it is extremely important to clearly distinguish between people and ideas so as not to feed into Left-wing manufactured hysteria about impending genocides. The political Right often rails against “identity politics” and group labels yet many fail to distinguish between transgender people and transgender activists. … There is a critical distinction between speaking truth and being tactless, between sticking to the facts and sticking it to the libs. Threading this needle in this cultural context is not easy. The far right wants to make this a war against transgender people; and so does the far left. Protecting vulnerable dysphoric kids from potential harm is far more complicated. But I think it’s worth reiterating a simple guiding principle here. The word “eradicate” — meaning “tear up from the roots” — is something that should never be done to any “ism” in a free society, however vile its effects. The goal should always be to interrogate, probe, disprove, debunk or explain — but never “eradicate.” We need resilient error for truth to exist; we need bad ideas to distinguish good ones; and there is almost always some kernel of truth lurking even in the worst lie. And that is why the intensifying push to “ban” ideas like CRT, or “ban” performances by drag queens in front of children, or “ban” certain concepts from being taught in universities is a sign of a flagging faith in liberal democracy, rather than a sign of its renewal. . . .There are ways to fight back without falling into this trap. Legislatures can and should end affirmative action (including legacy preferences) — the original toxin behind today’s neo-racism; they can abolish mandatory DEI statements by public school professors as a condition for employment; they can fire all the countless DEI bureaucrats now proliferating like carpenter ants across public education; they can fund and create institutes within existing colleges to ensure that students have some access to ideas outside far-left orthodoxies. And if corporations are imposing systemic race discrimination as a way to become more “diverse,” sue them under the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Always open up; try never to shut down. Don’t ban; offer more.

*Over at The Free Press, Nellie Bowles has returned with her patented snarky look at the week’s news, this week called “TGIF: I hate him passionately.” Three excerpts:

→ Portland loses its last Walmart: This week Walmart announced that, as retail theft continues, they will close their last two Portland locations, which employ about 600 people. Shoplifting in the city has been out of control for years now. But, you see, it’s a mindset problem: there’s no theft if there’s no private property. And in Portland, that dream is close to becoming a reality. For baby wipes and chicken thighs, Portland residents should reach out to their leadership, Rose City Antifa, the oldest and most effective anti-fascist group in America. → Ice cream bed of lies: The free love, no-shoes, no-shirt, no-problem ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s was named in a New York Times investigation into companies that use migrant child labor. Now, B and J are facing a class action suit from consumers who say they wouldn’t have bought the pint if they’d known it was put together by migrant children with unethically sourced milk. I’ll miss when Ben & Jerry’s had the moral high ground. → There’s never good news on the abortion debate: Speaking of issues where moderates have no place, South Carolina lawmakers are looking to employ the death penalty for women who get an abortion—and the bill offers no exceptions for the health of the woman, rape, or fetal anomaly (women would have to argue in court that it was self-defense). Also this week, five women are suing Texas, saying they were denied abortions even when the pregnancy endangered their lives, and they are asking that the law be made clearer. Basically, doctors in Texas are so nervous about being charged with murder in these situations that they now err on the side of waiting till a woman is truly at death’s door before performing the abortion.

*According to Inside Higher Education, a DEI director at California’s De Anza community college was ousted because she questioned the orthodoxy permeating her field. (h/t Wayne)

Tabia Lee, faculty director for a California college’s Office of Equity, Social Justice and Multicultural Education, claims that she was fired because “she questioned antiracist ‘orthodoxy,’ objected to the college’s land acknowledgments for an Indigenous tribe, tried to bring a ‘Jewish inclusion’ event to campus, declined to join a “socialist network,” refused to use the gender-neutral terms ‘Latinx’ and ‘Filipinx,’ inquired why the word ‘Black’ was capitalized but not ‘white,’ and allegedly disrespected a founder of the Black Lives Matter movement. Lee also happens to be black. Tabia Lee also wrote, in a narrative explaining her situation, that “I no longer participate in gender pronouns because I find that the same toxic ideologies around race ideologies are now being advanced under gender ideologies; I also find that the constant obsession with pronouns and declaration of pronouns causes deep discomfort for individuals who identify as gender fluid or who struggle with gender dysphoria.” . . . She said an employee in her office accused her of “white speaking,” “whitesplaining” and supporting white supremacy.

She was, in other words, fired for antiwokeness, which cannot be tolerated in a DEI director (although theoretically it could be). Her only attitude that seems out of line with the others is the absolute refusal to use gender pronouns, which to me seems uncivil. Asking for a “Jewish inclusion” event is of course insupportable despite the ubiquitous presence of anti-Semitism on American campuses.

*If you’re a cinema buff, have a look at the WaPo’s list of movies that were nominated for the “best picture” Oscar but failed to win, despite the paper thinking they should have. It’s preceded but this:

UPDATED on March 9, 2023: We published this fine quarrel in 2016, but they just keep on handing out Oscars to the wrong movies, so we have updated it for your further education.

I’ll give just a few of the most egregious missteps. Note that in an appreciable number of years, the authors’ choices actually matched the winner.

1979. Best Picture winner: Kramer vs. Kramer; the actual best picture: Apocalypse Now 1981. They’re WRONG here. Best Picture winner: Chariots of Firel; the actual best picture: Raiders of the Lost Ark. 1985. Best Picture winner: Out of Africa; the actual best picture: Back to the Future. 1990. Best Picture winner: Dances With Wolves; the actual best picture: Goodfellas. 1994. Best Picture winner: Forrest Gump; theactual best picture: Pulp Fiction. 2005. Best Picture winner: Crash; the actual best picture: Brokeback Mountain

It goes on. But I have to question the decisions, as authors Dan Zak and Amy Argetsinger chose as last year’s Best Picture “Top Gun: Maverick.” Were they HIGH?

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Szaron are birdwatching (Szaron leapt on my chest in the middle of the night; it jolted me awake.)

Szaron: I have to check what kind of bird that is. Hili: Don’t bother, it will escape anyhow.

In Polish:

Szaron: Muszę sprawdzić co to za ptaszek. Hili: Nie warto i tak ucieknie.

********************

From Malcolm, a reverse waterfall:

A rare reverse waterfall was captured in Ivins, Utah, last week as strong winds ripped across the state. The drone footage shows powerful gusts blowing the waterfall’s stream back up a steep cliff. https://cbsn.ws/3RazMdl

My beloved Philomena, here appearing as Diane Morgan arguing against cruelty to farm animals. See more here (h/t: Dom)

From America’s Cultural Decline Into Idiocy:

and

Both God and Titania have pretty much given up posting, the former on Mastodon and the latter on Twitter. Pity!

From Masih, who will not stop tweeting. The Google translation:

Harassment of an “Amer Be Marouf” in a subway car in Tehran for female students led to their standing up and throwing him out of the subway car with the slogan “Death to Khamenei”. Khamenei has the right to be angry with this young and brave generation. Students who are determined to break the chains of oppression and humiliation that the rulers like on their hands and feet. Six months of detention, torture and poisoning, not only did not intimidate the students, but made them bolder and more determined to continue on their way. These are generation #زن_زندگى_آزادى‌ .

And the internet suggests that an Amer Be Marouf is one who enforces spiritual dictates on the body: in the case, the other women’s refusal to wear hijabs:

Amar bil Maroof wa Nahi anil Munkar’ is a phrase widely misinterpreted. This statement was made for the Qalb (spiritual heart) and the Nafs. People have applied this to the body: they think it means to force people to do good and to forcibly stop people from doing bad.

مزاحمت یک «آمر به معروف» در واگن مترو در تهران برای دختران دانش‌آموز به ایستادگی آنها و بیرون انداختنش با شعار «مرگ بر خامنه‌ای» از واگن مترو انجامید. خامنه‌ای حق دارد از این نسل جوان و شجاع خشمگین باشد. دانش‌آموزانی که مصمم هستند این زنجیر ظلم و تحقیر را که حاکمان بر دست و پای… https://t.co/Vbjappk75S pic.twitter.com/6acAUM70v1 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) March 9, 2023

Gravelinspector says, “No further comment necessary,” but I want to know what happened:

From Simon; I suspect I’ve posted this one before. Sound on:

Teenagers trying to make phone call on strange device. pic.twitter.com/gyZXB6XRJ1 — Kevin W. (@Brink_Thinker) February 5, 2023

From Luana: a rainbow “progress shark”:

What do you get when you cross an apex predator with queer theory & intersectionality? Progress Shark pic.twitter.com/LbmhXwQclc — Andrew Glover (@theandrewglover) February 4, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial:

11 March 1914 | A Romanian Jewish woman, Cornelia Sajovics, was born in Prundu Bârgăului. In 1944 she was deported to #Auschwitz from the Kolozsvar ghetto. She did not survive. pic.twitter.com/z57VqyCm96 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) March 11, 2023

Tweets from Matthew. First, a mass parachute jump, and one well choreographed:

ده في السماء فوق pic.twitter.com/nm6yQcVXmm — Error 404 (@Error4019082820) March 10, 2023

Would you walk this Swiss path?

Terrifying hiking path alongside vertical cliff in Switzerland 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/1aLH0QJMgq — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) February 20, 2023

Matthew is still besieged! (New tweet is the last one.)

"For ye have the fuckers with you always" – Mark 14:7 — Gottlob (@fregsterino) February 21, 2023

Click “continue reading” to see my letter to Biden and his boilerplate “reply”. If you want to weigh in, send your own to the link here.

Dear President Biden,

As a biologist at the University of Chicago, I object strongly to your decision to expand oil drilling into a pristine wilderness in Alaska. This decision is contrary to all your promises about fighting climate change and preserving the environment. Why don’t you build nuclear power plants instead?

I voted for you in the last election, but although I remain a Democrat, I doubt I could support you in the next Democratic primary.

Sincerely,

Jerry Coyne

And I already got the boilerplate response: