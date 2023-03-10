Coyne’s Laws of Life

Once again I’m racked with insomnia, intensified, I suppose, by jet lag. The result is that I probably get about 1-2 hours of sleep at night and can’t even fall asleep when I attempt a midday nap. We all have our burdens, and this is mine.
As the night turtles by, I’m instructed not to worry about falling asleep, which causes anxiety, so I try to think of other things. Last night I compiled a mental list of “Coyne’s Laws,” a list of observations about life that I began as a teenager. There aren’t many of them, but I bet readers have their own Laws. As I can’t brain today, I’ll give my list; I may have mentioned some of these before.
LAWS ABOUT PRACTICAL BEHAVIOR
Always button your shirts from the bottom up; that way you will never mis-button them.
When running a bath or shower, always turn the cold water on first and then the hot; this ensures that you won’t get scalded.
If a man recounts a problem to you, he wants a practical solution. If a women recounts a problem to you, she wants an empathic hearing and, unless she asks for them, does NOT want solutions. Likewise, men faced with a friend’s problem, regardless of whether the friend is male or female, will immediately try to solve it by giving advice. Women, on the other hand, will be empathic and solicitous of your situation. That’s why some of my best friends are women, and why, when faced with another’s problem, I try to act in the female-like way. (This does not apply to problems like how to make a syllabus, which explicitly require a practical solution. Also, this is a generalization, not a law. I make no claims about whether this results from evolution or socialization.)
Be sure to floss once a day to save your teeth and gums. I highly recommend Listerine Reach UltraClean Dental Floss®, which my hygienist (who put me onto the stuff) says is no longer made. Immediately order tons of it from Amazon, as it’s still for sale there. The stuff is mint-flavored, unwaxed, thin, stretchy, and does a great job. I’ve never found better. I now have several years’ worth.
LAWS ABOUT HUMAN BEHAVIOR
Coyne’s First Law: Everyone thinks that they have a good sense of humor. (Observation: Some people have no sense of humor. Conclusion: Many people are fooling themselves.)
Coyne’s Second Law: Everyone thinks that they’re a “little bit nuts”, but always in a nice way. That is, everyone thinks they have some amusing eccentricities. (Observation: While this belief is nearly ubiquitous, some people are nuts but not in a nice way.)
Coyne’s Third Law: Nobody thinks they’re a jerk. (Observation: quite a few people are big-time jerks. Conclusion: many people have no self-awareness.)
LAWS ABOUT FOOD
All snack foods that are meant to be healthy eventually evolve into forms of confectionary. Examples: granola bars, once solidified blocks of tasteless grains, are turning into candy bars, covered with chocolate and sometimes containing raisins or even chocolate chips; thanks to Starbucks, coffee has turned into the adult equivalent of ice cream sodas; and fizzy water (known to we Jews as “seltzer” or “two cents plain?”) has acquired flavors and now is getting bit of added sugar as it inevitably gets turned into soda pop.
All ice cream manufacturers eventually shrink the size of their largest container while maintaining the price. (There are a few exceptions to this: honest companies who proudly offer the full half gallon.) My post about this last June, “The ice cream scams“, was the third most popular post I ever put on this site, tapping into a hidden vein of resentment permeating the American public. There’s also a corollary: “All ice creams eventually become ‘frozen dairy desserts’,” which are cheaper to make. Unless you look closely, you won’t even notice. Do not be fooled.
I have begun formulating a new set of laws, which are mine. Here is the first one:
LAWS ABOUT SOCIAL MEDIA
Any Facebook post that beings with “I am honored. . .” inevitably involves braggadocio: a description of some award or achievement that the poster wants either their friends or the whole world to know about. What “I am honored” really means is: “Look what I got!”
I’m sure you have your own rules that haven’t been codified into rules or laws, but if you have these kinds of personal generalizations, please put them into the comments.
Thanks Jerry! Hope you get some sleep.
forgive and remember
What? WHAT???? Listerine Ultraclean is being discontinued?! Oh man. Off to Amazon…
Well, that’s what my dental hygienist told me; I cannot verify it. She told me that when I asked for that in my free “bag o’ dental goodies” after my last cleaning, and she said she didn’t have any because they couldn’t get any, and that was because they stopped making it.
That’s quite an eclectic list!
Regarding the case of a woman telling you about a problem and wanting someone to listen, rather than to provide advice… . I concur with that observation—at least with regard to my wife—and ask this question: Does she want the problem to go away or does she want to keep the problem alive so that she can have other people listen empathetically in the future?
She wants to solve the problem herself. She’s using you as a sounding board.
One of the most useful paradigms I learned in my training as a shrink is that there are two levels of messages in every communication. The transactional level is the obvious one, the content of the conversation. The underlying level contains a message about the listener’s opinion of the speaker. Jumping in to “solve” someone else’s problem contains the hidden message that the listener thinks the speaker is too stupid to figure out a solution by herself/himself. It’s doubly loaded when the speaker is female and the listener is male.
The corollary is that being a good listener, asking questions, reflecting feelings, and asking what possible solutions the speaker sees all show respect for the speaker’s ability to figure things out.
There is another big reason why jumping in with solutions is not a good idea. Suppose you offer a solution to a problem, the speaker tries the solution you suggest, and it backfires badly. The result then becomes YOUR fault.
If someone asks outright for your opinion, give it, and OWN it. Otherwise, as one of my clinical supervisor’s so wisely said, remember that you’re there to hold the flashlight, not to chop the weeds.
The one real exception I found to that formulation was in my work with head injuries. In that case, there are really specific procedures that a patient needs to follow to retrain undamaged areas of the brain to assume functions of damaged areas. But in that case, the patient usually understands the reasoning, especially if you take the time to explain it carefully, avoiding the damage in the process.
Just remember, it is not about the nail.
I know people who do. It’s the way they want to be, and they are proud of it. Some of them are very nice people.
Driving skill / habit defies Sturgeon’s Law. Rather than 90% of drivers driving like crap the percentage actually asymptotically approaches 100.
Great advice/rules!
Here’s one from Billy Connolly:
“Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cozy, doesn’t try it on.”
And one from Henry Fonda in “Once Upon a Time in the West”: How can you trust a man who wears both a belt and suspenders?
A footnote t the last rule. “I am humbled…” means the same thing as “I am honored,” even though it appears to mean the opposite.
That reminds me of the humorless FBI agent played by Tom Hank’s in Mr. Spielberg’s Catch Me If You Can:
Re product shrinkage: I’ve recently noticed that the 6 oz size of cat food cans has for quite some time gone to 5.5 oz. While the smaller size has stayed at 3 oz.
One of my own rules is always take a favor owed over money. (For example, when I covered a court hearing for an out-of-town lawyer who offered to compensate me for my time.)
From my masculine side, three nights of temazepam works for a seven hour time differential.
From my feminine side, “oh dear, what a pity, never mind” – which really needs to be uttered by Windsor Davies (that reference put me in a time and place!)
Good luck, jet lag is a bitch, and coupled to insomnia sounds painful.
Three rules, none of which are mine, but which I try to live by.
1) From Chuck Jones (of Loony Tunes and Merrie Melodies cartoon fame): “Take your work seriously, but not yourself”.
2) Originally a motto for clowns, but modified to be more universal: “Never stand so tall that you can’t stoop to look into the eyes of a small child”.
3) From a fortune cookie: “There is no wisdom greater than kindness”.
Another one: it is important to know who your real friends are.
And: it is important to know what a real friend is.
Cole’s Law: finely shredded raw cabbage. # 1 — Sometimes the groaner just has to be expressed.
A bit more depressingly, I recall making a mental note in high school that # 2 — Both clutter and chatter not only sound similar, they have very similar ways of spreading to distressing proportions if left unchecked. I avoid them as I would a fire.
LIke so many of your readers, I have several Laws of Life. One I always told my teenagers is that trouble always starts out as fun.
My grandmother told me that nothing good ever happens to anyone out after midnight.
My grandfather told me that women are like streetcars — there’re fewer of them around after midnight, but they run a lot faster. 🙂
An observation: Many good stories start out as bad decisions.
This reminded me of this line from Tom Waits’ “9th & Hennepin”:
And no one brings anything
Small into a bar around here.
They all started out with bad directions
Many flosses/tapes can also be used combined with toothpaste for increased effects of both, in my lived experience (IMLE) and undocumented conversations with dentist (UCwDs).
… I am wondering if there is a Coyne’s Zeroth Law – akin to the lately named Zeroth Law of Thermodynamics by Ralph H. Fowler : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zeroth_law_of_thermodynamics
cited in Y. Cengel, M. Boles, Thermodynamics – An Engineering Approach 5th ed.
… not that I knew any of that ’til I looked it up just now.
Lambert’s Law:
There is always a very convenient parking space available.
The corollary to Lambert’s Law is that any doubt expressed about Lambert’s Law on the way to the venue negates Lambert’s Law.
A philosophy I wish more people would live by: If it doesn’t hurt another person, an animal, or the environment, then it’s nobody’s business.
After suffering from insomnia for 30 years and having tried EVERYTHING, I started to listen to non fiction books on tape on my iPhone, and after 10-20 minutes I am asleep. When I wake up in the middle of the night, I repeat the process.
My wife is definitely the exception to the rule. She is a problem solver, and it’s impossible to vent about something without her coming up with a bunch of action items! Honey, sometimes I just want to gripe and have someone to say “Yeah, that sure sucks!”
Granola bars have been a confection for as long as I can remember (back as far as the late ’70s). They need something to stick all those grains together, and it’s always been some kind of sugary concoction. It was sometime in the ’80s when Quaker came up with “chewy” granola bars that they really jumped the candy bar shark, however.
Sounds exactly like my wife. Couldn’t have said it better.
“If a woman recounts a problem to you, she wants an empathic hearing and, unless she asks for them, does NOT want solutions. Likewise, men faced with a friend’s problem, regardless of whether the friend is male or female, will immediately try to solve it by giving advice. Women, on the other hand, will be empathic and solicitous of your situation.”
I wonder what the implications might be for the institutional culture of organizations that were once predominately male and now are, or are quickly becoming, predominately female. Surely this could be beneficial. Might there also be downsides depending on an organization’s mission?
Developing a healing circle versus building a bridge, say?
Walter’s Law: I you find a product you really like, buy a lifetime supply because the manufacturer will eventually quit making it, change it beyond all recognition, or stop making it available in your area.
Laws:
In politics, you only have to apologize for saying something if what you said was true.
In any news article about an earthquake, the word “temblor” must be used exactly once, in the second sentence.
Back when I were a English teacher I used to tell my students: “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, no matter how stupid.” This is one reason I no longer are a English teacher. Another reason? Stacks of 5-paragraph essays.
Almost everyone, especially men, thinks they are a better driver than average. Almost nobody thinks they are worse than average.
Perhaps the corollary to the woman/empathy man/solution observation is this “law”:
Women marry men hoping to change them, and men marry women hoping they’ll never change.
Boy, this sounds hopelessly outdated, doesn’t it?
Other “laws”:
Life is too important to be taken seriously.
Everything is interesting.
Cheap red wine is better than cheap white wine.
The closest thing I have is “Elessar’s Conjecture”, which states that no finite intelligent system can ever fully comprehend itself in all details. I’m bordering on calling it “Elessar’s Theorem”, but I don’t have a page margin in which not to be able to write it.
It’s neither funny nor useful in everyday life, but I’m pretty sure it’s true.
It’s related to Emerson Pugh’s statement (which I had not heard before making mine) that, if the human brain were simple enough that we could understand it, we would be so simple that we couldn’t, but mine is more general.
Oh, I guess I could also say that basic, general behavioral primatology can explain most of the day-to-day behavior of humans, from politics to relationships to social media to entertainment and so on (including your point about “I am honored…”). This is probably obvious, though, and in some ways is tautological, since humans ARE primates, but don’t think of themselves as such very often.
WORDS TO FISH BY. Two that my father, an avid fisherman, passed on to his five sons:
1. You ‘ll never catch a fish if you don’t have a line in the water.
2. You might think you have a fish on when you don’t, but you’ll never think you don’t have a fish on when you do.
Two great quotes:
1. Things turn out best for those who make the best of the way things turn out.
2. Kindness is a word the blind can see and the deaf can hear.