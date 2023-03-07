Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Matthew Cobb
PCC (E) is travelling to Poland, so I am posting Hili today. However, I am travelling too, so this is even briefer than it should be.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is stunned, Kulka is relaxed.
Hili: All this is beyond feline belief.
Kulka: We are living in times of universal oversensitivity.
Hili: To wszystko przerasta kocie wyobrażenie.
Kulka: Żyjemy w czasach powszechnej nadwrażliwości.
I arrived in London at Euston Station, where all is perpetual chaos as building work on the controversial HS2 line and terminal continues. The one unchanging thing (for the last few years anyway, is this statue of Captain Matthew Flinders, and his cat, Trim.
So I gather that some make no distinction between the HS2 line and H2S. (I know nothing about it but suppose that this was immediately noted.)
Re. the wireless, Erik Larson’s Thunderstruck is a fascinating read about Marconi’s efforts in developing wireless telegraphy tied to a celebrated murder/dismemberment of a colossal shrew of a wife in London and how the attempted seaward escape of the murderer was thwarted by telegraphy, capturing the attention of the public for a week, and securing Marconi’s place in development of the technology in the process.
Unrelated to history of technology, his The Splendid and the Vile, on Winston Churchill and the first year of the Nazi assault on England is equally good.
Thank you Matthew and Jez.
And the destruction of the original Euston and especially its arch was one of the grossest acts of corporate vandalism that happened in the UK.
Thank you, Matthew, for posting a Hili dialogue today! That is what I need to carry on.
A good trip and happy landings to PCC.
+1
Looking forward to hearing some news when he finds the time.
Your comment reminded me of careless act of corporate shenanigans to lovely performance theatre in my city 2008, the farcical financial collapse took care of the corporation that did the deed but we were left with a hole in the ground for years after.
It might not have been so bad but there was a dire need for a theatre of its capacity and there was no replacement for years after that.
This was in reply to Bonetired, oops.
Trim was the first cat to sail around Australia: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-12-10/history-of-trim-matthew-flinders-adventure-cat/9231672