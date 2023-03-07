Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Matthew Cobb

PCC (E) is travelling to Poland, so I am posting Hili today. However, I am travelling too, so this is even briefer than it should be.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is stunned, Kulka is relaxed.

Hili: All this is beyond feline belief.

Kulka: We are living in times of universal oversensitivity.

Hili: To wszystko przerasta kocie wyobrażenie.

Kulka: Żyjemy w czasach powszechnej nadwrażliwości.

I arrived in London at Euston Station, where all is perpetual chaos as building work on the controversial HS2 line and terminal continues. The one unchanging thing (for the last few years anyway, is this statue of Captain Matthew Flinders, and his cat, Trim.







Feel free to chip in on whatever topic you want below, though as usual, remember to follow PCC(E)’s rules (see on the left). This is his place, after all…