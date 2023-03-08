Wednesday: Hili dialogue (by Jerry)

It is Wednesday, a Hump Day (“Dzien Humpa”) in Polish, March 8, 2022. It’s International Women’s Day”, with Google Doodle (click to read):

I have landed, but it was a long journey to O’Hare, to Poland, and from Warsaw to Dobrzyn, The flight was uneventful but LOT, the Polish National Airline, was dire: the seat was too small, there was a fat man man of size beside me who flowed over into my seat. the food was AWFUL (a big piece of tough chicken breast that was virtually un-cuttable with the wooden utensils they gave us), the carpets on the plane floor were filthy, and breakfast was some kind of cheese sandwich slathered with undefinable sauce. At least the flight took off and landed on time.

I then took a taxi to the railroad station, and the process of buying my ticket to Wloclawek (the town nearest to Dobrzyn) took a LONG time. Very few people speak English in Poland, and my Polish is limited to “beer’, “good morning,” “thank you”, and “hearty appetite”! I had to change trains and got to Wlockawek about 7 pm, whereupon Mariusz and Paulina, the lodgers (Paulina takes the lovely cat pictures), picked me up and drove me the 40 minutes to Dobrzyn. It was good to see Andrzej and Malgorzata again; I think it’s been nearly three years. And this was also awaiting me:

HILI on my bed:

In loaf mode:

Hili this morning. She makes a lot of silent meows now; she can’t be bothered to emit any sound!

The other two kitties have also befriended me. Szaron in particular is very affectionate, and slept with me half the night. He is a dark tabby, but curiously, his underfur is white, as is his skin

Andrzej took this photo of Szaron and me this morning. If I didn’t push him aside, Szaron would be on my lap constantly. Cat paradise!

And don’t forget baby Kulka (at breakfast)!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, it’s at the freezing point, and there’s snow on the ground. Hili is restive.

Hili: We should not be under any illusion. A: You are right. It’s still winter.

From Nicole: From Malcolm. I don’t know how the guy does this: From imgur via j.a. higginbotham. I like the smaller smartphones:

A few tweets.

From Masih; the Google translation is this:

This year’s International Women’s Day has a different color, because the courage of Iranian girls and women has crossed the borders and caused the admiration of the world. Since the day when the name #ژینا shook the foundations of the most anti-women government in the world, nothing is the same, as if there is no way back. From the day when women became scouts, girls burned the scarves of captivity and boys and men stood shoulder to shoulder, the breaths of the child-killing government were numbered. What do women want? They want their dignity, freedom and life taken away. That’s why they shout #زن_زندگی_آزادی in the streets of Iran and the world. They will not stop until the day they break the Islamic Republic and its discriminatory laws and instead build a land based on human values.

روز جهانی زن امسال به رنگ و بوی دیگری است، چرا که شجاعت دختران و زنان ایران مرزها را درنوردیده و باعث تحسین جهانیان شده است. از آنروزی که نام #ژینا پایه‌های ‌ضدزن‌ترین حکومت جهان را لرزاند، دیگر هیچ چیز مثل سابق نیست، گویی راهی برای برگشتن وجود ندارد. از روزی که زنان پیشاهنگ… https://t.co/WxadlGT9jf pic.twitter.com/cpAEtPUHOl — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) March 8, 2023

Apparently God is an addict. But why?

From cesar. Elephants are wicked smart:

From gravelinspector. Apparently some Christian church in Kenya advertised for a “Christ,” and actually got one. Now they want to crucify him on Easter!

Self proclaimed "Jesus Christ" of Kenya claims his life is in danger after a section of residents said he must be crucified during Easter the same way Jesus was crucified. The residents have said he will resurrect on the third day. He has reported the matter to the police. pic.twitter.com/X9dXJeewwV — African Hub (@AfricanHub_) March 7, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, an infant gassed upon arrival. She was one year old.

7 March 1942 | A French Jewish girl, Claudine Ruben, was born in Paris. She arrived at #Auschwitz on 20 July 1943 in a transport of 1,000 Jews deported from Drancy. She was among the 440 people murdered after selection in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/3ZLYD6kWBj — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) March 7, 2023

Tweets from Matthew; the Google translation of this one is:

Mr. spot-billed duck You don’t want to slip down, do you?

“Mr.”?

Unclogging!

the people who want to ban tiktok would think differently if they followed my favorite account, which is called @unclogging_drains pic.twitter.com/UQITvURxdN — Scott Nover (@ScottNover) March 5, 2023

Matthew finds this tweet “stupid but droll”. Why waste good baklava?

This will remain one of my all-time favourite internet videos 🎥 pic.twitter.com/ya7niYqCIw — CrimeGirl © (@CrimeGirI) March 4, 2023