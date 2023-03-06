World tallest d*g (now an ex-d*g)

As I head out for Poland, I leave you with a video of the late Zeus, THE WORLD’S TALLEST D*G. Zeus was a Great Dane in every sense of the word, and he has his own Wikipedia page, which says this:

Standing on his hind legs, Zeus stretched 7 feet 5 inches (2.26 meters), and when measured in October 2011, Zeus was 3 feet 8 inches (1.12 meters) from his foot to his withers.

But it also says that Zeus died in 2014 at the age of six. Big dogs tend to die young, and I’m not sure why that is. Chihuahuas, on the other hand (and I’ll stifle myself here), seem to live forever.

Anyway, enjoy a big d*g! If you’re a canid lover, be sure to check out Wikipedia’s “List of individual dogs.” Zeus actually seems to be the tallest d*g of all time, beating out “Giant George” by an inch.