Sunday: Hili dialogue

*There’s a big controversy in Texas about whether “abortion pills” can be sent to and used in a state that recently banned all abortions except those that could save the mother’s life or health. Texas even bans abortions in pregnancies resulting rape or incest! It’s a big state, and women have to travel a long way to get an out-of-state abortion (that travel is, thankfully, legal).

But what about abortion pills? Can you be sent them from out of state, or use them in state? It’s all in the hands of a Texas federal judge now—and he’s conservative and religious.

Now 45 and a federal judge, Kacsmaryk (kaz-MARE-ik) has the opportunity to impose the most far-reaching limit on abortion access since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

The judge, nominated by President Trump and confirmed in 2019, will soon rule on a lawsuit seeking to revoke U.S. government approval of mifepristone, a key abortion medication. That outcome could, at least temporarily, halt over half the legal abortions carried out across the country, including in states led by Democrats where abortion rights are protected. While many experts have said the case relies on baseless medical claims, it is Kacsmaryk’s role as presiding judge that has the abortion rights movement bracing foranother crippling defeat.

If the judge gets the FDA to revoke approval of the pills, then they can’t be prescribed anywhere in the U.S.

The abortion pills lawsuit, which Kacsmaryk could rule on any day, is the latest in a long line of politically explosive cases to appear on the judge’s docket. In a practice known as “forum shopping,” conservative groups have zeroed in on the Amarillo division of the Northern District of Texas as a go-to place to challenge a wide range of Biden administration policies. Because Amarillo is a federal district with a single judge, plaintiffs know their arguments will be heard by Kacsmaryk — who, like any federal judge, is positioned to issue rulings with nationwide implications.

The rationale that the plaintiffs used to bring the case is very thin:

The FDA has repeatedly deemed the two-step medication abortion protocol to be a safe and effective alternative to surgical abortions. But the conservative group’s lawsuit argues that the FDA chose politics over science when it approved “chemical abortion drugs,” purposely ignoring what the plaintiffs claim are potentially harmful side effects.

“The FDA’s job is to protect the health, safety and welfare of America’s women and girls,” said Blake. “These dangerous drugs should never have been allowed on the market.”

A potential ruling by Kacsmaryk against the FDA could take mifepristone off the market, said Liz Wagner, senior federal policy counsel at the Center for Reproductive Rights.

“It would essentially be a national ban on medication abortion,” she said. That doesn’t seem fair, does it? Nor is it. But if you read the long article about the judge, a conservative activist whose rulings are exactly those predicted from his deep Christianity and Republican politics, you know how he’s going to rule. And as this is a federal case, it’ll go to the Supreme Court. Do they have the backbone to overturn a decision that would deny all of America the right to a legal and safe method of abortion? This is a tough one, even for the hyperconservative court that overturned Roe v. Wade.

*We all know by now that Fox News was pushing the “rigged election” scenario on the air, while the very people who were pushing it thought it was wrong and stupid The NYT gives some of the secret backchannel stuff in a post called “What Fox News hosts said privately vs. publicly about voter fraud.”

[Tucker]. Carlson and his broadcasting colleagues expressed grave doubts about an unfounded narrative rapidly gaining momentum among their core audience: that the 2020 presidential election was stolen by Democrats through widespread voter fraud. The belief was promoted by then-President Trump and a coalition of lawyers, lawmakers and influencers, though they produced no evidence to support their assertions. Many hosts, producers and executives privately expressed skepticism about those claims, even as they gave them significant airtime, according to private messages revealed last week by Dominion. What they said in those messages often differed significantly from what Fox hosts said in public, though they weren’t always contradictory. Two days after the election, Mr. Pfeiffer said that voices on the right were “reckless demagogues,” according to a text message. Mr. Carlson replied that his show was “not going to follow them.”

*Over at The Free Press, newly sign-on reporter Adam Popescu floats a conspiracy theory about the three unknown balloons, “The secrets in our skies.”

Last week, President Biden told the world the balloons are probably “tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions studying weather or conducting other scientific research.” “[N]othing right now suggests they were related to China’s spy balloon program or that they were surveillance vehicles from any other country.” Which suggests it could be any old company from Peoria or Stockholm or wherever doing something anodyne like researching wind patterns or sending fried chicken into the stratosphere. What the president didn’t say is that the balloons were likely dispatched by a Chinese company that’s not at all a company in the way Americans imagine them, but really, an extension of the Chinese military intelligence regime. . . .First things first—what are the odds China is behind all this? High. Consider that there is a lot of stuff up there from countries around the world, including the United States—mostly balloons that collect topographic data, gauge weather patterns, and enhance our communications. In 2022, that stuff included 366 unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs, floating above the United States. Most of them were perfectly innocuous, but 171 could not be explained. . . .Is there any chance the three mystery crafts were not spying on America? I asked Miles Yu, the China-born director of the Hudson Institute’s China Center, whether he thought there is a world in which the mysterious flying objects were not working for Chinese intelligence. “Impossible,” Yu told me. “The Chinese government can and does exert significant influence over any private enterprise, far beyond what the U.S. could do.”

The evidence is thin, but Popescu takes it as a given that they were indeed Chinese balloons, and that Biden is hiding that from us because he doesn’t want to exacerbate tensions with China. Popescu adds another hearsay bit:

Former Navy pilot Ryan Graves said that the federal government’s silence on this story reflects a broader reticence to communicate plainly and candidly about national security, American airspace, or UAPs.

The article conveys almost no doubt that these are Chinese balloons, but this conspiracy theory, which might of course be correct, is more editorializing than reporting, which is NOT what The Free Press is supposed to be doing.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Andrzej wax philosophical:

Hili: What is art? A: Sometimes I wonder about it myself.

In Polish:

Hili: Czym jest sztuka? Ja: Też się czasem nad tym zastanawiam. ********************

From Welcome to the Jungle via Merilee. Wouldn’t you like to be greeted in the morning with a cappuccino like this one?

From Nicole:

From America’s Cultural Decline Into Idiocy (a great Facebook site):

From Masih. The Google translation from Farsi is this:

I can’t believe that there is only one picture of you left in my arms! Many times I have dreamed that you come and hug you and say: I finally found you… Every day that passes I become more determined to find you; My dear, what has the Islamic Republic done to you? #Ibrahim_Babaei #Mehsa_Amini

باورم نمی‌شود که از تو تنها یک عکس در آغوشم مانده است!

بارها و بارها در رویا دیده‌ام که میایی و در آغوش میگیرمت و میگویم: بالاخره پیدات کردم…

هر روز که میگذرد مصمم‌تر میشوم برای پیدا کردنت؛ عزیزدلم جمهوری اسلامی با تو چه کرده است؟#ابراهیم_بابایی #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/lj8dtCxUC2 — shima babaei | شیما بابایی (@shimababaeii) February 25, 2023

Two tweets from President Zelensky:

The people and leadership of 🇩🇪! Now is the time when our bravery and our weapons can restore peace and create a historically important deterrent to any aggression.

We can ensure that – together with you!

I thank you for your support & for being with us throughout this year! 2/2 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 25, 2023

From Barry; I’m sure I’ve posted this before, but you can’t see it too often:

Peace was never an option pic.twitter.com/tQ2l9aRBmV — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) February 23, 2023

A wonderful meal from reader Malcolm. Great presentation on the plate! (There’s sound).

mmmmm yummy pic.twitter.com/2ZyObJ0hKX — Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) February 24, 2023

From Dom, who says it shows “a very rare pinniped, the Mediterranean Monk Seal, fewer than 700 estimated population, caught on a camera trap.” Wikipedia says it’s the rarest species of pinniped.

Can you spot the seal and mom?

Can you spot the baby seal? We’re pleased to share that a Mediterranean monk seal was spotted in a coastal cave in Turkey. The image was captured by our partners Akdeniz Koruma Dernegi on a camera trap set up to monitor this species. The newborn has been named Light 🤩 pic.twitter.com/H1Xsigtzqx — Fauna & Flora International (@FaunaFloraInt) January 20, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, an Italian dead at 36. Does anything remain of him save this photo?

26 February 1907 | An Italian Jew, Giaccomo Antigoli, was born in Rome. He arrived at #Auschwitz on 23 October 1943 in a transport of 1,035 Jews deported from Rome. He did not survive. pic.twitter.com/TmlnwYAvYH — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 26, 2023

Tweets from Dr. Cobb. GOOD NEWS! Thor, the wandering walrus, has made it to Iceland! Thor has his own Wikipedia page that describes his out-of-range wanderings in the Netherlands, France, and Britain.

😍 THOR IS IN ICELAND 😍 Check out the news article here 👉 https://t.co/xsOeKKdmi0 How do we know it's Thor? We've matched the pale patches on his foreflippers (see images) We're delighted to hear this news and know you will be too! ❤️ 📷 Bethan Clyne

📷 Elis Petur Elisson pic.twitter.com/cnlhhyHKye — BDMLR (@BDMLR) February 24, 2023

This is a personal tweet from Matthew, who says, “These stories were books first, which I loved. Henry was my favourite engine, and even now green is my favourite colour. And 3 (his number) is my favourite number. This story deeply upset me.” Sound up.

I PROMISE you. Every single question you could possibly have about British people can be answered in this short clip from this Children's show. pic.twitter.com/KqKBOv4V4y — Del @ NaughtyDog (@TheCartelDel) February 23, 2023