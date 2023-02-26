As it’s Sunday, John Avise has provided us with another cache of themed bird photos. This week’s them, is, well, it’s below.
Birds on Boulders
In one of our local parks here in Southern California, a small pond’s shoreline is strewn with boulders that sometimes yield excellent photo opportunities for the creatures using them as resting spots. This week’s WEIT post shows several animals I’ve photographed on these boulders against the solid background provided by the pond.
Mallard drake (Anas platyrhynchos):
Another Mallard drake:
Mallard hen:
American Crow (Corvus brachyrhynchos):
Another American Crow:
Double-crested Cormorant adult (Phalacrocorax auritus):
Double-Crested Cormorant juvenile:
Double-crested Cormorant juvenile drying its wings:
Spotted Sandpiper, basic plumage (Actitis macularia):
Spotted Sandpiper, alternate plumage:
Egyptian Goose (Alopochen aegyptiacus):
Egyptian Goose flapping its wings:
Black-crowned Night-Heron (Nycticorax nycticorax):
Black Phoebe (Sayornis nigricans):
Gadwall (Anas strepera):
Sleepy Canada Goose (Branta canadensis):
Red-eared Sliders (Trachemys scripta) also enjoy these boulders):
