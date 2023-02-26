As it’s Sunday, John Avise has provided us with another cache of themed bird photos. This week’s them, is, well, it’s below.

Click on the photos to enlarge them.

Birds on Boulders



In one of our local parks here in Southern California, a small pond’s shoreline is strewn with boulders that sometimes yield excellent photo opportunities for the creatures using them as resting spots. This week’s WEIT post shows several animals I’ve photographed on these boulders against the solid background provided by the pond. Mallard drake (Anas platyrhynchos):

Another Mallard drake:

Mallard hen:

Another American Crow:

Double-Crested Cormorant juvenile:

Double-crested Cormorant juvenile drying its wings:

Spotted Sandpiper, basic plumage (Actitis macularia):

Spotted Sandpiper, alternate plumage:

Egyptian Goose flapping its wings:

Sleepy Canada Goose (Branta canadensis):

Red-eared Sliders (Trachemys scripta) also enjoy these boulders):