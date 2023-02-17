Two pieces of fiction: one very good and the other a classic

As I said earlier, I’ve spent a lot of time lately trying to read fiction that has won Pulitzer or Man Booker prizes, figuring that this is one way to find good books as my time runs out (so few years and so many books!). The last two I’ve read have been very good, and I recommend them both. The second, however, is a MUST READ—a modern classic.

Here’s the “very good” book by Jhumpa Lahiri, one that came out in 1999 and won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in the next year. It’s a collection of nine short stories, almost all of which deal with people of Indian descent interacting with either the West or with Westerners who visit India. Click on the screenshot to see the Amazon listing (only nine bucks for the paperback):

Unlike a lot of Anglo-Indian fiction, much of it packed in books over a thousand pages long, this one has no ambitions to be an epic. Rather, it’s a series of snapshots of human relations and emotions, written simply but beautifully, and not overly concerned (as it was in A Passage To India or The Raj Quartet) by a clash of cultures. Although some claim there’s a deliberate theme to the sequence of stories, that’s above my pay grade, and I appreciated each story as a whole. The best, to my mind, is the title story, which depicts an imagined relationship between an Indian driver/tour guide—as well as an “interpreter of maladies” for a doctor whose patients don’t speak his language—with the mother of an Indian American family he’s driving around India. The driver’s futile imaginings and longings are heartbreaking.

The book sold over 15 million copies worldwide, and that would translate to about an equal number of dollars for the author! Lahiri now writes in Italian, which she taught herself after moving to Italy, and her work is translated back into English. I haven’t read anything she’s written other than this book, but if you want a book you can dip into for an hour here and there, this is the one for you.

But this next book is stunning—stupendous in ambition and achievement. Up to now, I’ve said that the best new fiction I’ve read in perhaps a decade was All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr, which won the Pulitzer for fiction in 2018, and I still think it’s a fantastic book and a classic. But I just finished a novel that I think is even better. It’s this one by Australian Richard Flanagan, published in 2013 and winner of the Man Booker Prize the next year (click on screenshot to go to Amazon link).

First of all, if you don’t like grim scenes, torture, death, or horror, you should avoid it, for the major part of the book depicts what life was like for a group of Australians captured by the Japanese and ordered to build the Burma Railway, also known as the “Death Railway”. Built between 1940 and 1943, the horrible working conditions and draconian treatment by the Japanese guards led to the deaths of over 100,000 men: 90,000 civilians and over 12,000 Allied prisoners. (It was the subject of the novel and 1957 movie “The Bridge On the River Kwai”.) If you can’t stand graphic depictions of maggot-ridden limbs being amputated, people being beaten to death, and men being drowned in shit by falling into communal latrines, this is not for you.

But the point of all the grimness is not sensationalism, but to convey a sense of what it was like and what I see as the book’s main theme and its only depiction of goodness: the idea that although life may be meaningless, one thing that redeems that is people caring for each other. I think this was also the point of Camus’s The Plague.

And at any rate, only about half of the story is about the camp experience, which is sandwiched between the life and loves (or rather, one great love) of the protagonist, Dorrigo Evans, a Tasmanian who becomes a doctor. Dorrigo, himself engaged, falls deeply in love with his uncle’s young wife before being transferred to Asia, and the depiction of their love affair, which ends abruptly when the uncle finds out, is gorgeous and heartbreaking. If you want to see the best depiction in words of the psychosis that is the beginning of love, you’ll find it here. (After the war Dorrigo sees Amy, his great love, only once, passing on the street in Sydney, only then realizing that she was all that gave meaning to his life.) The lives of other characters are also described in detail, especially that of Major Nakamura, the evil Japanese camp commander who manages to escape punishment after the war. The plot is intricate, and you’d best read the Amazon summary, though it will be a spoiler

The reason this book is so great, beyond the intricate plot and minute depiction of a of hell on earth which most of us weren’t aware of, is Flagan’s beautiful writing, used to describe the inner life of of every character. This is a book in which just the words themselves convey a sensuous pleasure, and I found myself rereading sentences—something I never do. There are a fair number of literary allusions for those who know their poetry or fiction (at one point the crumbling railway is described in words similar to those used by Shelley in “Ozymandias”), but the language alone is stunning.

The ending, in which Dorrigo, after being a true hero to his men during the war, decides that he’s actually a bad man, while Nakamura, a truly evil man, decides that he’s actually good, is mesmerizing.

It’s a war story, a stirring love story, a story of deprivation, horror, and misery, an internalized monologue of Dorrigo and everyone else, all couched in the most luscious prose—what’s not to like? Seriously, if you don’t read this book you’re missing some of the finest fiction of our era.

As with Lahiri, I haven’t read anything else by Flanagan. I’m not sure that’s bad, as I can’t imagine either could do as good a job as they have in the two books above.

Your turn: I told you my latest favorites, now you can tell us yours.