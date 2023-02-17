To finish up the work week, here’s a lovely song with some great musicians whose playing blends together like honey for the ears. We have Steve Winwood and Eric Clapton (who had played together in two groups) on guitar and vocals, Derek Trucks on guitar, and I don’t know the bassist. This song, “Can’t find my way home” was first performed by the group Blind Faith (original here), which included Clapton and Winwood—along with the great (and irascible) drummer Ginger Baker.

The song was written by Winwood.