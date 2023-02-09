Thursday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Thursday, February 9, 2023, and National Pizza Day. Here’s one of the best pizzas I’ve ever had, though with unconventional ingredients: it’s Pepe’s famous white clam pizza, which you can get in New Haven, Connecticut. Them’s fresh clams atop, matey!

Here’s a shot video of the restaurant and its most famous dish:

It’s also Chocolate Day, Read in the Bathtub Day (not on a Kindle!), National Toothache Day, and, in Lebanon, St. Maroun’s Day.

*I still haven’t watched the State of the Union address, but my friends’ assessments are that he did well, and I’ll have to go see it just so I can watch him lock horns with Marjorie Taylor “666” Greene over Social Security. Apparently some infantile Republicans heckled the President, something that’s become de rigueur lately for opposition Senators and Congresspeople during what should be a solemn occasion. Can’t they grow up enough to just shut the hell up? After all, they do get a rebuttal afterwards. This didn’t happen when I was younger; it marks the increase in divisiveness as well as a decline in civility.

The NYT asked some of its columnists to assess the speech, and nearly all of them gave Biden high marks for his words (and his failure to babble like a man in his dotage), with some implying they’re almost ready to vote for him next year.

The most positive take came from Michelle Goldberg; here’s part of it:

This week I wrote that Biden shouldn’t run again because he often shows the toll of his 80 years. If he always sounded as he did on Tuesday night, I’d change my mind. That was a terrific and rousing speech — especially the beginning — and Biden seemed to be having a great time giving it. “Jobs are coming back, pride is coming back because of choices we made in the last several years,” he said, a winning summation of his first two years in office. The president spoke with energy, sincerity and specificity about the forces squeezing Americans economically, addressing the fears and frustrations of both the working class and the middle class.

The most negative was from Bret Stephens:

Biden’s second State of the Union speech presented America with the president’s two political faces: the affable Everyman ready to reach across the aisle to his Republican “friends” and the aggressive progressive promoting a big-government agenda — price caps, wealth taxes, protectionism, industrial policy — that might just as easily have emerged from an Elizabeth Warren administration. . . The problem for the president is that the agenda seemed as dated as the man promoting it. Promising public school teachers higher salaries will play well with an important Democratic voting bloc, but it won’t endear him to the parents turned off by the way teachers’ unions helped keep so many schools needlessly closed during the pandemic. The president’s delivery was characteristically uneven, and many viewers will remember his flubbed reference to Chuck Schumer as the “Senate minority leader.” Democrats who think the age issue shouldn’t matter, or won’t, are fooling themselves.

David French didn’t have an overall take, but faulted Biden for not spelling out more clearly the U.S.’s commitment to Ukraine:

Biden only got partway there. His key sentence, “We will stand with you as long as it takes,” was welcome but vague, and in a speech that got specific enough on domestic policy to discuss even resort fees at hotels, we needed more, including a clear commitment to provide the weapons and training that will enable Russian defeat. Putin received a strong message tonight, but it needed to be stronger, appear sooner and leave him no doubt about our intentions and capabilities.

*The Washington Post did “Fact checking President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address“, and while Joe got a few of his optimistic assertions correct, I was surprised at how many were wrong. Here’s one of his inapt comparisons:

“Pass my proposal for a billionaire minimum tax. … Because no billionaire should pay a lower tax rate than a schoolteacher or a firefighter.”

Biden is comparing apples and oranges. The “lower tax rate” refers to a 2021 White House study concluding that the 400 wealthiest taxpayers paid an effective tax rate of 8 percent. But that estimate included unrealized gains in the income calculation. That’s not how the tax laws work currently. People are taxed on capital gains when they sell their stocks or other assets. So this is only a figure for a hypothetical tax system.

According to IRS data on the top 0.001% — 1,475 taxpayers with at least $77 million in adjusted gross income in 2020 — the average tax rate was 23.7 percent. The top 1 percent of taxpayers (income of at least $548,000) paid nearly 26 percent. As for less-wealthy Americans, few, such as schoolteachers or firefighters, pay even the lowest rate of 10 percent because of deductions, exemptions and the like. According to the Tax Policy Center, about 60 percent of all tax returns are filed by those with income under $50,000 — and about half of those pay no income tax at all; 22 percent paid an effective tax rate of less than 5 percent and another 22 percent paid less than 10 percent.

Among taxpayers with income between $50,000 and $100,000, about 60 percent paid an effective tax rate below 10 percent. The average Joe and Jill (oy! I made those up but it’s also the President and First Lady!) wouldn’t know squat about those rates, and neither do I.

*The Church of England is considering changing God’s pronouns. Although one would think that God’s sex could be seen in either Hebrew or Greek, which surely have different nouns for men and women, God may be Beyond Sex. Ergo, as the Guardian reports, a commission has been convened to decide the issue. (h/t Jez)

The Church of England is considering whether to stop referring to God as “he”, after priests asked to be allowed to use gender-neutral terms instead. The church said it would launch a new commission on the matter in the spring. Any potential alterations, which would mark a departure from traditional teachings dating back millennia, would have to be approved by synod, the Church’s decision-making body. The Rt Rev Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield and vice-chair of the liturgical commission responsible for the matter, said the church had been “exploring the use of gendered language in relation to God for several years”. “After some dialogue between the two commissions in this area, a new joint project on gendered language will begin this spring,” he said. “In common with other potential changes to authorised liturgical provision, changing the wording and number of authorised forms of absolution would require a full synodical process for approval.”

This next sentence is hilarious:

The specifics of the project are as yet unclear.

I wonder what gender words they would use for God (“zhe”? “hir”?) And “God the father” would have to go. Here’s the Church of England’s defense:

A spokesperson for the Church of England said: “This is nothing new. Christians have recognised since ancient times that God is neither male nor female, yet the variety of ways of addressing and describing God found in scripture has not always been reflected in our worship. “There has been greater interest in exploring new language since the introduction of our current forms of service in contemporary language more than 20 years ago. “There are absolutely no plans to abolish or substantially revise currently authorised liturgies, and no such changes could be made without extensive legislation.”

Although of course I don’t believe in God, I could make a good case that God was a male. After all, Jesus was both God and his son, and only a male could have fathered any child, much less a son, which would have had to have the Y chromosome that God carried when He/She/It/Hir impregnated Mary. Therefore, God had a Y chromosome and that means he was male. I’m surprised the Anglicans aren’t even considering the genetic angle. Also, of course, Jesus was part man, part God, and according to scripture he was a male, at least in appearance.

*The NYT reports that fossils have been found of the heaviest penguin that ever lived, and it was a big ‘un! As you probably know, many birds evolved flightlessness in New Zealand (and on oceanic islands), as there were hardly any predators and thus little need to fly. The large flightless moas are now extinct, killed off by early Mãori, but the flightless parrots, the kakapo, remain sequested on a predator-free island. Now I don’t know if the flying ancestors of penguins lost their ability to fly in New Zealand, but I’m sure at least a few readers here know. From the article:

New Zealand has been a haven for earthbound birds for eons. The absence of terrestrial predators allowed flightless parrots, kiwis and moas to thrive. Now researchers are adding two prehistoric penguins to this grounded aviary. One species is a beefy behemoth that waddled along the New Zealand coastline nearly 60 million years ago. At almost 350 pounds, it weighed as much as an adult gorilla and is the heaviest penguin known to science. Alan Tennyson, a paleontologist at Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa, discovered the supersize seabird’s bones in 2017. They were deposited on a beach known for large, cannonball-shaped concretions called the Moeraki Boulders. The churn of the tide cracked open several of these 57-million-year-old boulders, revealing bits of fossilized bones inside. Dr. Tennyson and his colleagues identified the fossilized remains of two large penguins. The humerus of one, at more than nine and a half inches long, was nearly twice the size of those found in emperor penguins, the largest living penguin. Other boulders yielded bones from a smaller, more complete penguin species that also appeared to be larger than a modern emperor penguin. The researchers described the ancient birds Wednesday in the Journal of Paleontology. They named the larger penguin Kumimanu (a mash-up of the Maori words for “monster” and “bird”) fordycei and named the smaller penguin Petradyptes (“rock diver”) stonehousei. . . . By creating 3-D models of Kumimanu’s humongous humerus and comparing its size and shape with the flipper bones of prehistoric and modern penguins, the researchers estimate that the “monster bird” weighed a whopping 340 pounds — 15 pounds heavier than Lane Johnson, the right tackle anchoring the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line in the Super Bowl.

Here’s the illustration of the two fossil penguins (left and center) compared to the biggest penguin alive, the Emperor (right). Caption from the NYT:

*The Wall Street Journal reports how Texas Tech University in Lubbock TX (birthplace of Buddy Holly) has used DEI statements as explicit criteria for faculty in biology. And thanks to the acquisition of hiring documents (presumably via the FOI Act), we can see how people are judged on their conversity about diversity. I urge you to look at the link below.

At Texas Tech University, a candidate for a faculty job in the department of biological sciences was flagged by the department’s search committee for not knowing the difference between “equality” and “equity.” Another was flagged for his repeated use of the pronoun “he” when referring to professors. Still another was praised for having made a “land acknowledgment” during the interview process. A land acknowledgment is a statement noting that Native Americans once lived in what is now the United States. Amidst the explosion of university diversity, equity and inclusion policies, Texas Tech’s biology department adopted its own DEI motion promising to “require and strongly weight a diversity statement from all candidates.” These short, written declarations are meant to summarize an academic job seeker’s past and potential contributions to DEI efforts on campus. The biology department’s motion mandates that every search committee issue a report on its diversity statement evaluations. Through a Freedom of Information Act request, I have acquired the evaluations of more than a dozen job candidates. To my knowledge, these documents—published in redacted form by the National Association of Scholars—are the first evaluations of prospective faculty DEI contributions to be made publicly available. They confirm what critics of DEI statements have long argued: That they inevitably act as ideological litmus tests. One Texas Tech search committee penalized a candidate for espousing race-neutrality in teaching. The candidate “mentioned that DEI is not an issue because he respects his students and treats them equally,” the evaluation notes. “This indicates a lack of understanding of equity and inclusion issues.” Another search committee flagged a candidate for failing to properly understand “the difference between equity and equality, even on re-direct,” noting that this suggests a “rather superficial understanding of DEI more generally.” This distinction arises frequently in DEI training, always as a markedly ideological talking point. According to the schema, equality means equal opportunity, but, to use the words of Vice President Kamala Harris, “Equitable treatment means we all end up in the same place.” Somehow, failing to explain that distinction reflects poorly on a biologist.

Texas Tech is a state school, and it’s illegal to force people to adhere to certain kinds of compelled speech to be hired. Getting rid of compulsory DEI statements as a way to vet candidates is ripe for a lawsuit. That will happen, but finding someone to sue who has “standing” (i.e., has been harmed by this procedure) will be difficult.

FLASH NEWS UPDATE: After the bad publicity, Texas Tech, according to a tweet by Christoper Rufo, has suspended this DEI policy. Hallelujah! Here’s there announcement:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili scared her nemesis Kulka off the windowsill:

Hili: I gave her a lesson. A: How? Hili: I hissed at her from the window and now she has escaped onto the roof of the verandah. .

In Polish:

Hili: Dałam jej lekcję. Ja: Jak? Hili: Syczałam na nią zza szyby i teraz ucieka na dach werandy.

And four more pictures by Paulina of Kulka romping in the snow:

From Science Humor, and yes, this is a real photo illustrating the Wikipedia article. The cat doesn’t look too happy.

But. . . Titania has tweeted again! See above for more information:

If God exists, They should sue the Church of England for misgendering Them for the past 500 years… pic.twitter.com/9T3xI5tGHG — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) February 8, 2023

Retweeted by Masih, and from the son of the late Shah who is now a leader of opposition to Iran’s theocracy:

Shervin, the world heard your voice – the voice that represented the Iranian nation and sang inspiringly of their revolutionary movement. I congratulate you and all of Iran on this meaningful recognition. For freedom. For Iran.#GRAMMYs#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/29pfBY5s8t — Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) February 6, 2023

Want to see how much AI has advanced in two months? Here is an AI-generated person with a (now realistic) AI-generated voice delivering the beginning of a lecture titled “Do not fear AI, puny humans” where all of the content & slides are made by AI. More: https://t.co/NylMXZvzhn pic.twitter.com/CzV5PW7uDl — Ethan Mollick (@emollick) February 6, 2023

The incredible camouflage of the great horned owl. Over the course of its evolution, any gene that happened to make the owl a little less visible had a greater chance of being passed on. The gradual accumulation of such genes led to the near-perfect camouflage we see today. pic.twitter.com/H8I8MohVtA — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) February 4, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at Number 10, then the photographers spot me…pic.twitter.com/lhW7eH7qki — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 8, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial: A 46 year old Czech man died. He was Jewish, of course.

9 February 1898 | A Czech Jew, Jindřich Lampl, was born in Bechyně. He was deported to #Auschwitz from #Theresienstadt ghetto on 29 September 1944. He did not survive. pic.twitter.com/L82qihMuQX — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 9, 2023

Here’s a Fun Fact:

The longest word that can be typed using just the letters on the top line of a typewriter is… typewriter. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) February 8, 2023

🟣 New study led by Dr. Mariana Nabais (@iphes) proofs that neanderthals ate shellfish at Gruta da Figueira Brava (Portugal): “Menu included brown crabs: they preferred larger specimens and cooked them in fires” 🔗 More info: https://t.co/OiQLvxAHpP pic.twitter.com/gQBTKOdX6h — IPHES (@iphes) February 7, 2023