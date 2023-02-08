On the harm, violence, and danger of wrongspeak in ecology and evolution

Let me begin by trying to note what’s good about this new article in Trends in Ecology & Evolution, for Dan Dennett suggests, properly, that one should credit one’s opponents with the good and correct things they say before taking issue with the other stuff.
First, the article below is motivated by good sentiments: the desire to weed out bigotry from the disciplines of ecology and evolution and make them less off-putting to people. Second, although thepaper suggest deep-sixing some words and phrases in those fields(which they call “hateful terminology”, some of which perpetuates “violence”)—and I disagree with language-purging in general—it is good to pay some attention when you’re suggesting new terms or naming things.
But in general I think the desire to purge scientific language is not only Pecksniffian, usually carried on by well-motivated people who are simply looking to find offense, or even create offense, but also performative: a way to tout one’s ability to be virtuous and find terms that are potentially offensive.
But especially in science, which is driven by data, if you’re going to change terminology on political or ideological grounds, you should have data that that terminology really is harmful (i.e., driving people out of the field or discouraging people from entering), and that changing terminology will actually work, breeding a feeling of greater inclusion and, above all, creating more equality in the field. This paper, like all the other science papers that make the same point, is notably short of data. It rests on claims that terminology might be offensive (or has offended one or two people), and gives no post facto data showing that the terms could promote or have promoted inclusivity. Further, the paper says nothing new: every suggestion here (except for digging up a few new words that might bother people) has been made before: changing the name of the Gypsy moth (now the “spongy moth”, changing the common names of birds named for people who did bad things in the past, and so on.
One of the main reasons I object to this language combing is that it actually makes terms offensive for people weren’t previously aware of their offense. Who would have objected to the name “Townsend’s warbler,” for instance, until the Pecksniffs plowed through Townsend’s biography and found that he dug up Native American remains and sequestered their skulls so that others could study cranial capacity? Granted, that’s a bad thing to do, but until you’re told about it, you have no reason to become offended. Was this initiative started because lots of birders independently became offended at having to say “Townsend’s warbler”? I doubt it; it seems more likely that, given the ideological climate, a group of entitled people decided that they could find names that could be seen to be offensive and get them purged. Whether or not that happens decides on how people judge the “offensiveness” of the name or word.
In other words, the people who engage in these projects seem to be looking to find words that would offend people who weren’t offended before. Is that a good thing? I don’t see how: what kind of endeavor would try to find bd things about words and people—things that weren’t generally known—and then use them to sensitize people so that they now become offended when they weren’t? One could say that it’s simply to increase our knowledge of the history of science, but that’s doesn’t seem to be the goal, either. The goal, I think, is ultimately to achieve power: power to foist your ideology upon others by controlling language, and the power to determine what’s good or bad.
Here’s the introductory paragraph, which I swear bears a strong similarity to many other pieces of its ilk:
In recent years, events such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and waves of anti-Black violence have highlighted the need for leaders in EEB to adopt inclusive and equitable practices in research, collaboration, teaching, and mentoring [1., 2., 3.]. As we plan for a more inclusive future, we must also grapple with the exclusionary history of EEB. Much of Western science is rooted in colonialism, white supremacy, and patriarchy, and these power structures continue to permeate our scientific culture [1,4,5]. Here, we discuss one crucial way to address this history and make EEB more inclusive for marginalized communities: our choice of scientific terminology.
This is not only the claim that ecology and evolution are “rooted” in horrible bigotry, but that these fields are still permeated with it. I reject that claim, nor do the three proffered references support it; check for yourself.
You can read the paper by clicking below, and you can find the pdf here.
Here is the sole evidence that a term was offensive: one student got tired of hearing it:
For example, one of our authors trained in the USA recalls ‘how tired I was as an undergrad hearing how invasive species from other countries decimate pristine US ecosystems. It reminds me of when people tell me or other people of color to “go back to where we came from”. Why would I want to be in a field that exoticizes immigrants or reinforces narratives that immigrants are a plague?’
In fact, that author still is in the field, which shows that, in the end, these words don’t force people out of the field, and therefore changing them will not increase diversity. I have to say that the use of “invasive” species is not meant to apply to immigrants, and I don’t find it offensive or recommend that it be abandoned. For I see no widespread sentiment that the word is offensive or “non-inclusive”. Again, the badness is a badness of intent, and those people who say “go back to where we came from” are the bad ones. Those who use “invasive” species are guilty of nothing except triggering people who should not be triggered. (As an aside, the cure for being triggered, so I hear from psychologists, is not avoidance but exposure, which gets you inured to what used to disturb you.)
And this makes the point that a word can have multiple meanings, some of them perfectly innocuous. Do you abandon a word because some of its meanings can be offensive and others not. “Abe”, for example, was a pejorative term for “Jew”. Should we not use it in any names? Likewise, “shine” was a quite offensive term for black person. We can eliminate its use as a racial slur (and have), but we needn’t omit the word in other contexts, as in “shoeshine”. When a word or a name has neutral and bad construals (like “shine”), or a name has good and bad associations (like “Audubon”), do we accept only the bad ones and get rid of the word completely?
Here are some of the few examples they use; the paper is more about the harm and violence of ecological and evolutionary language than about exactly how people have been damaged by its use.
“Superpredator” refers to how humans act as, well, super predators”that can wipe out any individual or species they want. Why is it offensive? I have no idea. UPDATE: Now I do, and depending on whether the ecological or pejorative legal-system use of the term came first, I could see how the word might be deemed offensive.
The renaming of the Gypsy moth to “spongy moth” is the only example I can find that might be a salubrious change, as “Gypsy” is now considered a pejorative to be replaced with “Roma.” I don’t mind the change, but nor do i see it making the study of lepidoptera more inclusive. But the field is not loaded with terms like that: we don’t, for example, see “Hitler’s beetle” or the “n-word moth”, and if we did I’d say that people should stop using those.
But I see nothing wrong with “invasive species” or “alien species” so long as they’re used as they have been: to describe nonhuman species entering into areas where they’re not native or endemic. One wouldn’t find that term offensive until people tell them it’s offensive because it has been used to refer to human immigrants. Used in the proper context, though, it’s not offensive. Words like that do not, used in these contexts, promote xenophobia against human beings, as the authors claim. Has anybody become more xenophobic when hearing that the spongy moth is invasive? I doubt it. But if you do find one or a few people who maintain that, I would tell them that that construal is their problem, for it’s not what’s intended, and people can learn to control how they react to words. As always, intent matters.
There are no more words to be expunged that I can see in this paper, nor data supporting the claim that changing terminology will make the field more inclusive. You can find other claims in the several papers that argue for changing the common names of birds, but I’m not going to go into them, as I have before. I doubt that this mass bowdlerization will make ecology and evolution more welcoming. Nor will there ever be a test of that: what we see are people making clams about what words are offensive, and I wonder why they should have the power to dictate what words we should or should not use. (This is similar to Hitchens’s question about who would you trust to decide what books you can and cannot read.) If there were palpable evidence of people running for the STEM egress because of ecological and evolutionary language, I’d change my tune, but that’s just not happening.
Finally, the authors have one more plaint: the ubiquity of English as the language of science:
Mitigating the institutional problems in EEB will take significant effort and resources, and examining the role of language in these problems must go beyond attention to scientific terms. It must also include consideration of how language is used among scientists more broadly, and how English is often treated as the dominant language for scientific work.
. . . The use of English as the dominant vehicle for communicating science in publishing and public engagement also limits participation in, and recognition of, scientific contributions to EEB [1,10,11]
I can’t control what language scientists use, and what are we supposed to do about the use of English? Write in Esperanto? English developed as the common language of science, just as Latin used to be the common language of scholars and scientists, because it is the language that is most used. If science really is supposed to be a worldwide enterprise that includes everyone, then there must be one language in which all scientists can be conversant. Right now that happens to be English, and yes, it excludes those who can’t speak or write the language. For that I apologize on behalf of all Anglophones. But really, what are we supposed to do about it? The authors give no suggestions.
33 thoughts on “On the harm, violence, and danger of wrongspeak in ecology and evolution”
“Why is [‘superpredator’] offensive? I have no idea.”
They regard it as offensive because the term was used in the 90s to describe young men, especially African Americans, who supposedly committed violence without remorse (see, e.g., “superpredator myth” on wikipedia).
“we don’t, for example, see ‘Hitler’s beetle'”
You’re not familiar with Anophthalmus hitleri?
No, I’m not. Animal Latin binomials can’t be changed (like that beetle), but you can stop calling it “Hitler’s beetle” as a common name.
Sorry Daniel, I guess I was writing my comment (belo) when you posted yours.
I think this is mainly all virtue signalling by young scientists who need DEI credentials. Extremely harmful and violence-causing, if you ask me.
Yes it’s pure credentialing. Vitally important currency to earn as a grad student or postdoc, but meaningless except to those who are buyers in the academic job economy.
“we don’t, for example, see “Hitler’s beetle” ”
Well actually: Anophthalmus hitleri (Slovene: Hitlerjev brezokec) is a species of blind cave beetle found only in about fifteen humid caves in Slovenia……The dedication did not go unnoticed by the Führer, who sent Scheibel a letter showing his gratitude (It says on Wikipedia. Names in 1933}
I guessed that a politician who once had considerable (and influential) political support might well get a species named after him. Lo and behold. I wonder if it will be up for a rename.
Simon: according to the rules of zoological nomenclature, and assuming it really was a new species, the Latin name CANNOT be renamed. The common name can be whatever people want (so if it’s called “Hitler’s beetle” that can be changed) but a Latin binomial, once in the literature and adopted by the Roolz committee, is there for keeps.
Yes, agree on th latin, stuck with it. It’s a blind cave beetle with a limited range. It could be worse! If you search for “Hitler beetle”, it’s this guy or the VW (which got away from its roots!)
” The use of English as the dominant vehicle for communicating science in publishing and public engagement also limits participation in, and recognition of, scientific contributions to EEB.” The authors are doing what they can to end the domination of English in science.
As contributions like theirs become ubiquitous, real science will more and more come to be written in other languages, such as Chinese, Finnish, or Hebrew.
When I went up to Oxford to read Chemistry in 1968, I had to take (and pass) a translation exam in my first year: from either Russian or German (the other two main languages of chemistry) into English.
I chose German (and passed), largely thanks to my tutor, the late Prof AS Russell, who was then over 90, and in one of our first meetings told me of something he had “said to Nernst in 1905”. I was privileged to have met and learned from him.
As and when serious science is published in languages other than English, people should be encouraged to learn those languages. I hope it never comes to the point where that is the only way of accessing scientific publications, as you suggest, but the way things are going….
It used to be the case that you were expected to learn and read other languages. My BA (mid-1980) required two years’ language study. When I worked in the field of African linguistics 30 years ago, much of the research literature was in French and German. Nowadays there are few university degrees that require language study, and things like citation and ‘impact’ factors discourage researchers from publishing in languages other than English.
I am not sure why you give the authors the benefit of the doubt on their good intentions. It is just as likely that their intentions are bad in wanting to drive confusion into the Sciences, intrude political ideology, and increase censorship.
I try not to psychologize people unless I’m quite sure about their motives. In this case, I’m not, so I give them the benefit of the doubt. Whatever their motivations, I am more concerned with their arguments and actions.
If those are their intentions then they could be doing it for good reasons — probably something involving Saving Science while protecting the victims of pseudoscience.
Have any Roma (or Gypsy) people asked for the moth to be renamed, or is this offence taken on their behalf? In the UK, plenty of people are proud to regard themselves as “Gypsies” and do not consider the name derogatory.
I was wondering how it became offensive.
I didn’t realize that there are “official” common names. So the entomological society of America says it designated a new common name. Especially interesting since it’s an invasive, alien species in the US. I always thought that a common name was the name commonly used. Not sure how an edict from a foreign society will really change the name in its home range.
Is the late Francis Chichester going to get his boat renamed? “Spongy moth IV” doesn’t seem like a good name for a racing yacht!
It’s great for large numbers of people in power who have no problems to be inclusive for problems small numbers of people have and are powerless over:
left-handedness
baldness
White-haired-ness
cilantro-tastes-like-soap-ness
Russian invasion
Those with no access to running water or medical care
… I mean, the list goes on and on. How does one decide which victims to include?
‘cilantro-tastes-like-soap-ness’… Ahhh, so it’s not just me who thinks coriander is a herb incomprehensibly added to Asian food, to be picked out piece by loathsome piece in order to eat an otherwise tasty dish.
On the topic du jour, when I think of invasive species, I think of madeira vine and knotweed smothering our native trees and bushes, or possums in their millions defoliating our forests. That the student thinks of immigrants as invasive species tells us something about the student’s thoughts rather than anyone else’s. As the saying goes, ‘When you hear the dog whistle, you’re the dog.”
The only thing I can think of here would be therapists or people acting as therapists encouraging victims to leave or condemn their abuser. “You think Bob’s a “little bit bad?” You don’t know how bad Bad Bob is. Look at this!” And the sobbing wife finally decides to go No Contact.
In this situation Bad Bob appears to be the Glorified Past and it’s only by renouncing as much of it as much as possible that today’s victims can stop trying to make peace or get along and purge the poison from their psyches. A sort of consciousness-raising, perhaps.
This guess is pretty lame, but the second only other thing I can think of is that pointing out hitherto unknown atrocities is a conditioned response to an audience that enjoys having reasons to feel outraged and beleaguered and doles out attention and praise accordingly. The pigeons are playing table tennis.
The pushback against the idea, not just the term “Invasive Species” is something I’ve only encountered secondhand, primarily from Tony Santore’s Crime Pays podcast, where he shares some of the idiot comments people make when he uses the term when railing against the “horticultural atrocities” that the ignorant masses insist must be planted in parks, lawns, and gardens instead of the native species. Anyone in ecology who doesn’t understand the term, or doesn’t understand the damage invasive species do to native ones, from plants to insects, to reptiles and mammals, has no business being in ecology. Would they really rather have all continents and island have the same small handful of generalist species compared to the beautiful diversity of healthy ecosystems? Idiocy!
The word “gypsy” is not eschewed by all the various groups involved. There are lots of groups with different views about how they want to be spoken of. In the UK and Ireland, there is an organization of Travellers, Gypsies and Roma that in various ways supports the members of these groups, and they use all three labels.
In Spain and Portugal, though some NGO organizations have adopted the term “Romaní”, the community almost always refers to themselves as “gitano/a” (“cigano” in Portugal) or more infrequently “Calé”. I have to assume that this is another “Latinx” situation.
Comment from a friend: “It’s like seeing the Inquisition as a career opportunity”. Complete with soft cushions and the comfy chair.
I think the pejorative connotations of “superpredator” arise from the use the term to describe certain (almost exclusively urban) criminals to justify the unconscionably long federal minimum-mandatory sentences, and “three strikes” laws, enacted during the mid-1990s — as pushed by, among others, the Clintons and Al Gore (and even then-US senator Joe Biden). These triangulating, Democratic-Leadership-Council types were out to counter the Republican narrative that they were “soft on crime.” Nobody was gonna “Willie Horton” them the way Poppy Bush had Michael Dukakis.
It played upon racial stereotypes, the same way as did Bill Clinton’s manufactured set-to with author Sister Souljah, and — when he was a Democratic candidate in 1992 — his making a big show of leaving the campaign trail (after the Gennifer Flowers affair story broke) to return to the governor’s mansion to oversee the cynical execution of severely retarded inmate Ricky Ray Rector. (I voted for one Clinton or another three times for president, but I will never forgive Bubba for that one.)
If that’s the case, and the word referred to criminals before it was ever used in an ecological context, then yes, I’d say the word is best avoided.
Even if that were true, should that be avoided by everyone or just by people in the US? Does it make sense that all scientists should use wording that is acceptable to and reflects US cultural norms? This makes me think of the different use of fag in the US (as a slur about gay people) and fag in the UK (meaning cigarette). Just because something may be offensive in one context, doesn’t mean that it’s offensive everywhere.
Here’s an article you may find of interest on the controversy over the term “superpredator” in the criminal context from The Marshall Project.
I can find the term actually applied to species, typically humans, who kill other predators, not necessarily on an extermination basis, as here:
Fear of the human ‘super predator’ reduces feeding time in large carnivores
https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rspb.2017.0433
But I suppose, “Fear of humans reduces feeding time . . .” would work just as well. And at sea it’s a commonplace: orcas eat seals which eat big fish which eat little fish.
Certainly the seals skedaddle when the orca gangs show up. Does it add anything to call an orca a super-predator?
The beast within: how humans evolved into super predators
https://www.uvic.ca/news/topics/2016+humans-as-super-predators+ring#:~:text=You%20need%20not%20look%20far,Research%20published%20in%20the%20Aug.
Ironically, the term seems to be popular as a pejorative social-science term for human beings, not in biology proper, as in the second of the above two references. You would think social scientists would have better memories of the Clinton Administration. So perhaps it has little scientific validity after all and eliminating it would actually be a blow against woke-ism. If they only knew. Maybe we should call exterminative predation by people, “Mega-maga-predation.
And, since Ken raises it in the context of the proper choice of terms, was Mr. Rector known to be mentally deficient before he shot himself in the head after committing the crimes he was later convicted of? If so, then it is fine to call him retarded — no stickler for political correctness am I — but if he was a half-wit only after he shot his frontal lobes to mush, the correct term is acquired brain injury from penetrating trauma, not mental retardation. He could have had both, of course, hence my question.
This excerpted quote in particular gives me strong pause with the arguments being made:
“For example, one of our authors trained in the USA recalls ‘how tired I was as an undergrad hearing how invasive species from other countries decimate pristine US ecosystems. It reminds me of when people tell me or other people of color to “go back to where we came from”. Why would I want to be in a field that exoticizes immigrants or reinforces narratives that immigrants are a plague?’”
This strikes me not as an instinct toward inclusivity, but in fact as an egregiously egocentric response. Perhaps this author’s undergrad teachers had some kind of cartoonish love for the “pristine US ecosystem” (unlikely, but hey, I wasn’t there), but most ecologists teaching at university would have a more global understanding of their field, wouldn’t they? There are particular portions of ecosystems the world over that experience adverse reactions to non-native, introduced, or otherwise “invasive” species. I’d recommend this author take a flight into New Zealand, see if they don’t come back thinking the kiwi people are colonialist microaggressors or whatever because of their concerns for their own “pristine ecosystem.”
Anyway, it looks like this author, rather than processing their undergrad education in terms of the biological content (i.e. non-native organisms introduced to a new location can sometimes outcompete native organisms and, in dire cases, initiate an ecological domino effect that threatens extinction of the outcompeted organisms) elected to process it in terms of their very specific – and preexisting – personalized internal sociopolitical ideology. bro
“You can read the paper by clicking below.”
Thanks, but I have a nice new pencil and have opted to drive it up one of my nostrils instead.
“Why would I want to be in a field that exocitizes immigrants or reinforces narratives that immigrants are the plague?”
This student is harming marginalized groups. “Field” is deeply offensive as the wise folx at USC know! (I hope you can see I’m being sarcastic here).
What will we do with common names like “German cockroach”, “American cockroach”, “pygmy grasshopper”, “Japanese beetle”, and “black widow spider”?