February 9, 2023 • 8:15 am

Today we have a variety of photos from Daniel Shoskes.  The species are unidentified, but readers can help with that. Click on the photos to enlarge them; Daniel’s notes are indented.

From a cruise down the Peruvian Amazon organized by Natural Habitat Adventures (affiliated with the World Wildlife Fund). Have video with a glimpse of the elusive freshwater river pink dolphin but not photos.

 

  2. A lovely assortment of animals! My best shot at the species identification, in order of pictures (if anyone knows better, please correct me!):

    Goliath birdeater (Theraphosa blondi)
    proboscis bat (Rhynchonycteris naso)
    brown-throated sloth (Bradypus variegatus)
    coal pleco (Peckoltia pankimpuju)
    green iguana (Iguana iguana)
    squirrel monkey, possibly the black-capped squirrel monkey (Saimiri boliviensis)?
    black-collared hawk (Busarellus nigricollis)
    giant anteater (Myrmecophaga tridactyla)

  3. A beautiful reminder that most of the readers on WEIT lead much more interesting lives than I do. How wonderful to be able to encounter such a variety of fantastic animals. Thanks for sharing.

