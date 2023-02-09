Today we have a variety of photos from Daniel Shoskes. The species are unidentified, but readers can help with that. Click on the photos to enlarge them; Daniel’s notes are indented.
From a cruise down the Peruvian Amazon organized by Natural Habitat Adventures (affiliated with the World Wildlife Fund). Have video with a glimpse of the elusive freshwater river pink dolphin but not photos.
4 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Very nice! Thank you.
A lovely assortment of animals! My best shot at the species identification, in order of pictures (if anyone knows better, please correct me!):
Goliath birdeater (Theraphosa blondi)
proboscis bat (Rhynchonycteris naso)
brown-throated sloth (Bradypus variegatus)
coal pleco (Peckoltia pankimpuju)
green iguana (Iguana iguana)
squirrel monkey, possibly the black-capped squirrel monkey (Saimiri boliviensis)?
black-collared hawk (Busarellus nigricollis)
giant anteater (Myrmecophaga tridactyla)
A beautiful reminder that most of the readers on WEIT lead much more interesting lives than I do. How wonderful to be able to encounter such a variety of fantastic animals. Thanks for sharing.
Very cool stuff! I would love to go on one of these safaris.