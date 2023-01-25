Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ forced teaming

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “unwary,” is about “forced teaming”. But what is it? This list of manipulations tells you:

De Becker calls forced teaming one of the most sophisticated manipulations. You can clearly identify it when a stranger conjures a shared experience with you where none exists by using the pronouns “we” and “us” in phrases like “Now we’ve done it” or “We’re some team.” Criminals use it to get closer to their victims by creating the illusion that you’re both in the same boat. Moreover, most people are reluctant to deflect forced teaming because it’s difficult to do so without seeming rude. This only adds to the criminal’s advantage.

The artist also gives the Wiktionary link to another definition:

The situation where an abuser attempts to forge a bond with their victim by implying that they have something in common or are in a shared predicament.

And of course they demonstrate exactly what they’re decrying:

x

x