A note from FIRE on Hamline fracas, and a site where you can write to the University’s president.

I just wanted to pass along this email I got from FIRE (the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression), for it contains a link to a page where you can sent an email directly to Hamline’s President Fayneese Miller about the Islamic painting fracas that prioritized faux blasphemy and faux offense over academic freedom. I gather that Hamline is desperately trying to avoid the national spotlight about what it did, and I see it as the job of academic freedom advocates to keep that light shining.

There are also some other links you may want to read. I’ve put the email link in bold (hard to see: it’s in the first bullet point) for anyone who wants to write directly to Hamline’s president. All you have to do is fill in your name and email, and, if you wish, modify or add to FIRE’s boilerplate letter at the site.

Good Morning,



Last week, you took the time to stand up for Erika López Prater’s academic freedom rights after Hamline University’s shocking decision to fire the adjunct art history instructor for showing relevant art in class.



Over the weekend, Dr. López Prater came forward and told her side of the story in the New York Times.



We’ve seen a remarkable show of support from you and others, and wanted to share what’s been happening: More than 1,000 emails — and counting — have been sent to Hamline President Fayneese Miller through this link .

. Hundreds of teachers, instructors, adjuncts, and professors from colleges around the world signed FIRE’s Open Faculty Letter, with more signing on every day.

FIRE’s Sarah McLaughlin placed op-eds in the New York Post and Minnesota’s Star Tribune, arguing that a university blasphemy ban would limit nearly any religious commentary and criticism in the classroom.

FIRE filed a complaint with Hamline’s accreditors.

FIRE’s Alex Morey appeared on GBNews to shine an international spotlight on Hamline’s actions.

This remains a developing story. But because of you, Hamline feels the pressure to do what’s right: restore the instructor to the classroom.



To stay up to date on any breaking news regarding this case, please check out FIRE’s Newsdesk and subscribe to our social media channels. We will also keep you updated on big developments via email.



Thank you again for joining us in the fight for academic and intellectual freedom.



Speaking freely,



Connor Murnane

Director of Engagement and Mobilization

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression



P.S. Please feel free to forward this email, and share your thoughts about the case on social media.