Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to The Cruelest Day: Tuesday, January 10, 2023: National Bittersweet Chocolate Day. If you live near an Aldi’s, and like very dark chocolate (85% and up), the Moser Roth brand sold there is very good and relatively cheap.

It’s also National Oysters Rockefeller Day, Save the Eagles Day, Houseplant Appreciation Day, and, in the Falkland Islands, Margaret Thatcher Day.

They love her there, as she was PM when the UK won its mini-war against Argentina. Here’s a photo I took in Port Stanley (Falklands) of a bust of Thatcher on Thatcher Drive:

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the January 10 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*A special grand jury in Georgia, charged with investigating Trump and his cronies for legal violations connected with attempts to overturn the election, has completed its work. It doesn’t have the power to indict anyone, but its work could lead to that.

“Given the special purpose grand jury’s delivery of its final report, the undersigned’s recommendation, and the Superior Court bench’s vote, it is the ORDER of this court that the special purpose grand jury now stands DISSOLVED,” Judge Robert McBurney, who has been overseeing the Fulton County special grand jury investigation, wrote in Monday’s short court order. Special grand juries in Georgia are not authorized to issue indictments. But the panel will issue a final report that serves as a mechanism for the special grand jury to recommend whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should pursue indictments in her election interference investigation. Willis can then go to a regularly empaneled grand jury to seek indictments. Willis has already spent more than a year digging into Trump and his associates, kicking off her investigation in early 2021, soon after a January call became public in which Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” the votes necessary for Trump to win the Peach State in the presidential election. Over time, her investigation has expanded beyond that call to include false claims of election fraud to state lawmakers, the fake elector scheme, efforts by unauthorized individuals to access voting machines in one Georgia county and threats and harassment against election workers. McBurney has scheduled a hearing on January 24 for the Fulton County District Attorney’s office and others to argue whether the special grand jury’s report should be made public. McBurney said that the special purpose grand jury recommended that it’s final report be published.

*Meanwhile in Brazil, the supporters of ex-President Bolsonaro, who tried to take over government buildings in Brasilia, are being arrested left and right, and the wannabee January 6-style insurrection has failed. Here’s the elected President’s tweet, translated by Google as

I was just tonight at the Planalto Palace and at the STF. The coup plotters who promoted the destruction of public property in Brasilia are being identified and will be punished. Tomorrow we resume work at the Planalto Palace. Democracy always. Goodnight.

Estive agora à noite no Palácio do Planalto e no STF. Os golpistas que promoveram a destruição do patrimônio público em Brasília estão sendo identificados e serão punidos. Amanhã retomamos os trabalhos no Palácio do Planalto. Democracia sempre. Boa noite. 📸: @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/qkyVZHQQdz — Lula (@LulaOficial) January 9, 2023

The Washington Post adds this:

The fallout from the attack was swift. The country’s top court overnight ordered the governor of Brasília, Ibaneis Rocha, to be suspended for 90 days, accusing him and Brasília’s head of public security of abetting the assault on the capital. Security forces also moved to clear Bolsonaro supporters from a camp in Brasília that has been there for almost 70 days. About 1,200 of the supporters were detained and removed from the site, according to the Ministry of Justice.

At least 400 people were arrested following the assault on government buildings, Rocha tweeted. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes vowed the judiciary will hold those behind the “anti-democratic” acts, including former public officeholders, to account.

. . . and this:

The political movement led by Bolsonaro will remain a significant force but the failed seizure of government buildings by right-wing rioters is a testament to the resilience of Brazil’s democracy and institutions, said Tom Shannon, a former U.S. ambassador to Brazil. “The Bolsonaro people had really studied January 6 and the conclusion that they came to was that Trump failed because he relied on a mob and that he had no institutional support,” Shannon said in an interview. “Because of this, the Bolsonaro people worked hard to try to build that institutional support, but they failed. Which says a lot about Brazilian democracy and Brazilian institutions in a very positive way.” The removal of rioters from the buildings was a humiliation for his supporters, Shannon said, but the former president’s allies in parliament remain active.

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro has hied himself to Florida, where he’s reported to be hospitalized with stomach pain.

*The NYT has a 6½-minute video report called “We know the real cause of the crisis in our hospitals. It’s greed.” The crisis to which it refers is the shortage of nursing staff, not skyrocketing prices. But they’re both symptoms of greed, and in the video nurses note that “there’s not a shortage of nurses, just a shortage of nurses willing work work under those conditions.” “Those conditions” are abuse by nearly everyone, low pay, and, above all, understaffing and overwork. The video also notes the frightening statistic that if you’re in the hospital, your chances of dying go up by 7% for every additional patient your nurse must care for. And the stress of the job has resulted in 40% of nurses thinking of leaving the profession.

In the Opinion Video above, nurses set the record straight about the root cause of the nursing crisis: chronic understaffing by profit-driven hospitals that predates the pandemic. “I could no longer work in critical care under the conditions I was being forced to work under with poor staffing,” explains one nurse, “and that’s when I left.” They also tear down the common misconception that there’s a shortage of nurses. In fact, there are more qualified nurses today in America than ever before, but no positions for them. To keep patients safe and protect our health care workers, lawmakers could regulate nurse-patient ratios, which California put in place in 2004, with positive results. Similar legislation was proposed and defeated in Massachusetts several years ago (with help from a $25 million “no” campaign funded by the hospital lobby), but it is currently on the table in Illinois and Pennsylvania. These laws could save patient lives and create a more just work environment for a vulnerable generation of nurses, the ones we pledged to honor and protect at the start of the pandemic.

Watch the video; it will make you angry at the greediness of hospitals, which, in the end, are profit-making companies.

*In related news, there’s a huge nurses’ strike in New York City—for the very reasons mentioned above. And this one is serious, as it involves over seven thousand nurses:

Thousands of nurses went on strike Monday at two of New York City’s major hospitals after contract negotiations stalled over staffing and salaries nearly three years into the coronavirus pandemic. The privately owned, nonprofit hospitals were postponing nonemergency surgeries, diverting ambulances to other medical centers, pulling in temporary staffers, and assigning administrators with nursing backgrounds to work in wards in order to cope with the walkout. As many as 3,500 nurses at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and about 3,600 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan were off the job. Talks were set to resume Monday afternoon at Montefiore, but there was no immediate word on when bargaining might resume at Mount Sinai. Hundreds of nurses picketed, some singing the chorus from Twisted Sister’s 1984 hit “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” outside Mount Sinai. It was one of many New York hospitals deluged with COVID-19 patients as the virus made the city an epicenter of deaths in spring 2020. “We were heroes only two years ago,” said Warren Urquhart, a nurse in transplant and oncology units. “We was on the front lines of the city when everything came to a stop. And now we need to come to a stop so they can understand how much we mean to this hospital and to the patients.”

Indeed they do. This is more or less a summary of what was in the NYT article:

The nurses union, the New York State Nurses Association, said members had to strike because chronic understaffing leaves them caring for too many patients. Jed Basubas said he generally attends to eight to 10 patients at a time, twice the ideal number in the units where he works. Nurse practitioner Juliet Escalon said she sometimes skips bathroom breaks to attend to patients. So does Ashleigh Woodside, who said her 12-hour operating-room shifts often stretch to 14 hours because short staffing forces her and others to work overtime. “We love our job. We want to take care of our patients. But we just want to d it safely and in a humane way, where we feel appreciated,” said Woodside, who has been a nurse for eight years.

*One of the most popular articles in yesterday’s Wall Street Journal, “When having it all means it’s all falling apart“, recounts tales of woe afflictind those who are well off—woes otherwise known as “First World Problems.” Problems like these:

Sometimes there is a fine line between having it all and it’s all falling apart. After a stretch when many of us labored to be Santa at home and year-end heroes at work, all while facing a tripledemic, we could stand to take a deep breath, shift our perspective and, when all else fails, laugh at the absurdity of it all. “On your bad days, when nothing is going right, you go, ‘Oh, my God, I’m a horrible parent. I’m a horrible employee. I’m a horrible wife. I’m a horrible everything,’” says Lilian Tsi Stielstra, a mother of two grown children in Vancouver, Wash. The 58-year-old says she still remembers the morning years ago when she confidently marched into her office in her brand-new black power suit only to realize it was adorned with a blob of her one-year-old’s snot. One lawyer and mother of four in Pennsylvania told me she’d once dropped her child off at soccer practice, then figured out, in the blur of juggling back-to-back calls, she’d dropped the wrong child. A nonprofit executive mistakenly threw the plastic bag containing his homemade lunch in the trash and commuted to the office cluelessly clutching a bag filled with cat poop. One tech leader recounted to me the time she received a text message while stationed in a glass conference room in her bustling office. It was her fiancé, breaking up with her.

Jebus. The cat poop thing is hilarious, but doesn’t the guy have a litter box? At any rate, the paper offers solutions to these life-destroying issues. One is to take a deep breath and prioritize. And here’s another:

See if you can find the silver linings in your busy, complicated days. For example, limited time can force us to be more focused and present, says Dr. Schonbrun, the author of a book about how working parents can manage feeling overwhelmed. Stepping away from work to see our kids or tend to another responsibility can breed bursts of creativity.

Self-help and cut-rate therapy—no wonder the article’s so popular. This is the kind of stuff you buy in an airport bookstore.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili strikes a pose:

A: My little cat, aren’t you possibly a narcissist? Hili: I? Not at all, I’m too beautiful for that.

And a photo of Baby Kulka:

In Polish:

Ja: Koteczko, czy ty aby nie jesteś narcyzą? Hili: Ja? Skąd, jestem na to zbyt piękna.

******************

From Facebook:

A tweet. It doesn’t end: my boss Dick Lewontin had these dreams in his eighties:

From Jesus of the Day:

From Masih; more protests against impending executions of protestors by Iran:

A huge crowd of Iranians outside Rajaie Shahr Prison protested the upcoming execution of #MohammadGhobadloo & #MohammadBroghani, chanting anti-regime slogans.

“Khamenei will get overthrown in this bloody year”#MahsaAmini

pic.twitter.com/lDl9EX4qJp — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 9, 2023

From Gregory, a tough Ukrainian cat (Matthew worries about its proximity to bombs):

Even Ukrainian cats🐱 are wearing bulletproof vests and fighting together with our army against Russia. But, Germany is still afraid to supply its Leopards🐆 and Fuchs🦊 for the fight. pic.twitter.com/ibmJ9bnQ0x — Inna Sovsun (@InnaSovsun) January 5, 2023

From Barry, an unbelievable exchange:

I've said it before, and, due to the choices they make, I'll apparently keep saying it forever: creationists are just like people, but worse. pic.twitter.com/uT0IVzctc9 — Take That Darwin (@TakeThatDarwin) January 8, 2023

From Luana: This mirrors the rising anti-Semitism among blacks, which saddens me given the historical amity between the groups:

Stunning statistics about antisemitic attacks in NYC (2018-2022): -Just 3% of antisemitic attackers since 2018 were white people -A total of 2 perpetrators went to jail pic.twitter.com/aNRpHW2iDd — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 30, 2022

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a man who died the day after arrival:

10 January 1893 | French Jew Albert Feinstein was born in Jaffa (at the time Ottoman Empire). He was a dentist. On 30 September 1942, he was deported to #Auschwitz from #Drancy and registered in the camp. He perished there on 1 November 1942. pic.twitter.com/tdDlSxRNwZ — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 10, 2023

Tweets from Dr. Cobb. This rescue of a duck stuck to ice is the Tweet of the Week:

The duck’s little legs flapping in the air, the fireman’s Magic Mike slide across the ice, the fella watching in his helmet… 10/10 for this TikTok, absolutely no notes pic.twitter.com/oXhDva5Atq — Katie Lowe (@katielowewrites) January 8, 2023

Sound up, and no, we still don’t know why cat chatter (I call it “machine-gunning”) when they see potential prey. (“Typing” is also a good simile.)

Good morning from the tiny typewriter (this is his birdwatching noise) pic.twitter.com/FpNF80xD9r — Katherine Ibbett eparpillee@mstdn.social (@eparpillee) January 8, 2023

Five out of five: a perfect score!

This guy is trying to round up five tiny kittens who were just abandoned 🙏 @dogrescueserbia pic.twitter.com/fiFSbTUIw3 — The Dodo (@dodo) January 8, 2023