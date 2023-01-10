Today’s photos, taken by ecologist Susan Harrison, pay homage to the pictures of another contributor, Doug Hayes. The captions are Susan’s; click on the photos to enlarge them.

The Drinking Gang

With a nod to the wonderful “Breakfast Crew” photos by Doug Hayes, here are some of the thirsty visitors to the water feature in my Davis, California backyard — henceforth known as the “Drinking Gang.” Most of them are perching either on a blue elderberry (Sambucus mexicana) bush that arches over the stream, or on the locally-sourced rocks including sandstone, serpentine, and volcanics.

Water is great for attracting birds, and you don’t need to go crazy building a water feature like this one; a simple birdbath will work, especially if it has running water and nearby bushes for cover.

In the streambed:

Cedar Waxwings (Bombycilla cedrorum):