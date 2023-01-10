Today’s photos, taken by ecologist Susan Harrison, pay homage to the pictures of another contributor, Doug Hayes. The captions are Susan’s; click on the photos to enlarge them.
The Drinking Gang
With a nod to the wonderful “Breakfast Crew” photos by Doug Hayes, here are some of the thirsty visitors to the water feature in my Davis, California backyard — henceforth known as the “Drinking Gang.” Most of them are perching either on a blue elderberry (Sambucus mexicana) bush that arches over the stream, or on the locally-sourced rocks including sandstone, serpentine, and volcanics.
Water is great for attracting birds, and you don’t need to go crazy building a water feature like this one; a simple birdbath will work, especially if it has running water and nearby bushes for cover.
In the streambed:
Cedar Waxwings (Bombycilla cedrorum):
American Robins (Turdus migratorius) – note also the blue-green serpentine rock:
Northern Flicker (Colaptes auratus):
On the sandstone boulders overhanging the stream:
Orange-Crowned Warbler (Vermivora celata):
House Finch (Haemorhous mexicanus):
Black-Throated Gray Warbler (Setophaga nigrescens):
On the elderberry:
Warbling Vireo (Vireo gilvus):
Pacific-Slope Flycatcher (Empidonax difficilis):
Yellow Warbler (Setophaga petechia):
On the elderberry having a snack:
Western Tanager (Piranga ludoviciana):
Black-Headed Grosbeak (Pheucticus melanocephalus):
On a Hooker’s Evening Primrose (Oenothera elata hookeri) in front of the pond:
Ruby-Crowned Kinglet (Regulus calendula):
And finally the water feature, with Boris for scale. Luckily, he and his sister Natasha don’t hunt birds – and I do watch them carefully during their short stints of outdoor time – but his zeal at chasing away neighbor cats probably benefits the birds.
Boris and water feature:
