Does “free will” comprise the things you do that aren’t coerced?

One commenter on my last post on free will asserted that free will consists of the set of things you do without being coerced. This is a very common claim, and indeed, it sounds sensible. If someone puts you in jail, you’re not going in “of your own free will.” If someone demands your wallet at the point of a gun, you hand over the dosh because you have no sensible alternative.
This all sounds, good, but I think it’s wrong.
Except in the extreme cases where someone frog-marches you into a cell, you always have a “choice” in the common usage. (That is, there are alternative behaviors possible. I’m still sticking with my conception of free will as “libertarian free will”, and remain unconvinced that we have it.)
But do we have “free will” in the sense mentioned above: are we at least showing compatibilist free will when we do things without coercion?
No, because the idea of “coercion” is nearly always a matter of dispute. Here are two examples; you tell me if the guy is showing free will or not.
Mr. Jones wants to stay home and watch football on Sunday evening, but his wife insists that they go to a party at a friend’s house. It wouldn’t look good, she says, to not show up after they were invited. Mr. Jones decides to go. Is he doing so of his own free will? Or is he being coerced by his wife and their friends’ expectation? After all, he could have refused his wife’s request and stayed home. She might get angry, and their friends disappointed, but he could watch his game. (I’m playing a compatibilist here, not the hard determinist that I am.)
A second example. Mr. Smith has some savings that he wants to use to buy a spiffy sports car (he’s having a mid-life crisis). But his daughter needs money to go to college. Smith gives up his idea of a fancy car and buys a junker instead so that daughter doesn’t have to work her way through school. Is his decision made “of his own free will”? Or is he coerced by the societal expectation that you make sacrifices for your kids’ education?
Finally, even if a robber has a gun to your head and demands your money, there is an alternative behavior that you can “choose”: resist him and fight. Remember the old Jack Benny joke in which a robber puts a gun to his head and says “Your money or your life!” Benny hesitates. The robber says, “Well?” Benny replies, “I’m thinking it over.” (Part of his shtick was being stingy.) See—he did have a choice.
I would claim that in nearly all cases involving “coercion”, the compatibilist would ultimately agree that you do indeed have a choice. It’s just that the alternatives have different consequences that can put you in a bind. In this sense, then, cases of true, uncoerced “free will” are not the norm.
In one sense, though, I would agree with the healine above, for I think that everything is coerced: coerced by your neurons and brain, which are the product of your genes and your environment. They leave you no room to do other than what you did. As Sam Harris said in his book Free Will,
“There isn’t, materially, anything more coercive about giving money at gunpoint than drinking milk when you’re thirsty.”
In that sense, and I agree, everything is coerced, so there are no decisions ever made via compatibilist free will—even if you see the “free” as meaning “free from coercion.” The people who claim that you have free will only when you’re not being coerced are unwittingly correct, for because we’re always coerced, we never have free will.
9 thoughts on “Does “free will” comprise the things you do that aren’t coerced?”
Somebody flips a coin. You call “heads.” Coerced?
Yep.
It’s all “coerced,” whether by external processes that cause molecules in the brain to do what they do or by internal processes that cause molecules in the brain to do what they do. The source of the factors that cause specific behaviors—including what we call “choices”—is irrelevant. It’s still all atoms and molecules carrying out their motions. There’s no way to shut these off, “decide” independently on an action, and then turn the molecular motions back on again. Yet this is what is required for there to truly be free will.
Schopenhauer: “We can will what we do but we can’t will what we will.”
Schopenhauer doesn’t make sense here; what does it mean to say, “We can will what we do”? That’s tautological; it means “we do what we do”.
As you say, to a compatibilist, “free will” is about social coercion. And yes, this is a fuzzy and messy concept, because human social interactions are hugely messy, fuzzy and complicated.
Thus, a woman is not wearing a hijab “of her own free will” if the morality police will cart her off to jail. And a person is not handing over their wallet “of his own free will” if a mugger is pointing a gun at them. (Though, yes, some brave people might fight in such situations.)
But yes, we can dial down the coercion. if we’re talking about a husband attending a function because his wife wants him to, then one might only jokingly talk about whether he is doing it “of his own free will”.
So, yes, the compatibilist concept is indeed fuzzy and messy, but that’s not a defect of the concept, it follows because it is about human social interactions that are fuzzy and messy.
The libertarian concept of “free will” (that the compatibilist joins you in rejecting) needs to be a clear binary, yes or no. But the compatibilist concept does not. Ditto many other concepts about social interactions such as “morality”, “choice”, “agency”.
The difference between compatibilism and hard-incompatibilism is indeed mostly semantics — which linguistic concepts we choose to use — with the compatiblist regarding these concepts as usefully describing social interactions.
All exactly correct. I think the confusion comes in because, in its legal and popular usage, the word coerce normally means affecting a person’s behavior by use of socially unacceptable or illegal means, especially threats to inflict harm. So, for example, when the law says a person did something of his own free will, it normally means only that there was no illegal or socially inappropriate conduct by another person (or unusual natural force) that played a substantial role in determining the choice.
I still think it is in reference to the verifiable behavior in the questions lawyers go through such as “can you state your name”, or “can you identify the defendant”. The cases are then built on the observed “free will” in those replies.
TL;DR/no joking allowed : agree – all determined.
At length:
Oh, that guy gave up free will long ago – at the altar!
Joking aside, one new thought I had with the gunpoint robbery :
How does anyone know what will happen?
If Jack Benny buys time, he is increasing the probability that sone other thing will happen.
snark/
Maybe the robber actually wants Jack to go to his new ice cream store “Only Chocolate or Vanilla And Nothing Else”.
/snark