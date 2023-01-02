Below is a fairly new and short (7 minute) video by the Official Website Physicist® Sean Carroll on free will. As ever, he argues that we do have free will, but it’s a compatibilist form of free will. That is, he accept “physical determinism” as totally underlying our behavior (he means “the laws of physics, which can include purely indeterminate quantum mechanics”), but says that because we cannot predict the future or what we are going to do, the laws of physics aren’t useful in helping us understand or predict our behaviors. The word “determinism” seems to be playing a big role here, conflating prediction with reality, which is why I prefer to use the word “naturalism” now.
As Sean’s said before, his view of “free will” invokes a level different from that involving the laws physics: it’s the fact, as he says, that “We can talk about human beings as agents making choices, while also agreeing that we don’t violate the laws of physics.” That is, we can’t use those laws to decide what we’ll choose in a restaurant. He argues that each human is a collection of desires, preferences, and values, which are useful in both discussing our behaviors and predicting them, but we’re also “a collections of neurons and obey laws of physics.” Thus we get the compatibility between physics and “free will”, which of course is not “libertarian” I-could-have-chosen-differently free will.
In that sense, every organism also has free will, although some lack values.
Sean, then, sees his form of free will as an emergent property of neuronal organization and evolution that has given us brains that secrete our behaviors. But he also admits that if we were able to predict perfectly what we would do, then “free will would go away.”
It is that last sentence that lays bare what I see as the problems with Sean’s argument. That’s because one thing is for sure: over the coming decades and centuries, as we learn more about the brain, we will be able to use measures of physics independent of “values and desires” to predict more and more of what we do. Already brain-scan experiments using MRI and similar crude techniques can predict what we will choose (in very simple binary-choice experiments) seven to ten seconds in advance. Does this mean that some of our free will has been taken away? This is a kind of free will destined to disappear when we learn more about science.
I do agree with Sean that we talk as if we have free will, and that we act as if we could have done things differently from what we did. As he says, this is because, “given the actual information you have about yourself, you could have acted differently, because the information you have yourself is wildly incomplete”. And that is true as well. But what is also true is that, at bottom, what we do does depends completely on the laws of physics, and our actions are “emergent” only in the sense that at bottom they rest on those laws. Any “emergence” of behavior isn’t based on some non-physical phenomenon like “will”; it is simply our inability to presently extrapolate from lower to higher levels. But there’s nothing new happening at those higher levels.
So if we’re talking about everyday paralance, I have no real problem with Sean’s conception of compatibilist free will. But I think he avoids the question that obsesses me, which I’d pose to Sean like this:
“Yes, Sean, we don’t know enough about our constituent particles and cells to make complete predictions about our behavior. But, on the physical level, isn’t it true that we could not have done other than what we did?”
I think he’d have to agree with me, because he sees no form of non-physical “will” that, given an exact rerun of physical circumstances, could somehow change the resulting behavior. Ergo I think Sean overly neglects libertarian free will, which, after all, is the form of free will that most people envision. Indeed, when I debate the issue with friends and acquaintances, they are astounded to hear that they could not have done otherwise, even if we feel we could have. Most people do seem to adhere to a form of nebulous, un-physical “will”. And if you tell them “well, given what you know you could have made a choice but you really couldn’t have,” that wouldn’t satisfy them.
Nor would it satisfy the many religionists who absolutely believe in libertarian free will. If you accept Jesus as your savior because that’s compatible with your feelings and desires, but your choice could actually be predicted if you had perfect knowledge about your body and the universe, I don’t think that Christians would say that this alone will bring you to God! For that turns every Christian into a Calvinist!
I also agree with Sean that “we have a responsibility for what’s going to happen next.” It’s a mistake to think that hard determinists like me don’t agree with the notion of responsibility. I just don’t agree with the concept of moral responsibility, for that form of responsibility rests on whether someone could actually have done otherwise, not on whether someone feels they could have done otherwise.
In the end, I think Sean is evading an important question—the one I raised above. Sure, we feel as if we could have chosen differently because we don’t have enough information to make an accurate prediction, but he doesn’t come to grips at all with the idea that given the laws of physics that underlie our behavior, there is no way we could have chosen differently. With complete information, everything is either predictable, or, if unpredictable, rests on quantum indeterminacy that has nothing to do with our will.
And that makes a ton of difference when you think about crime and punishment and when you take people to task for saying “they could have chosen otherwise”. Much of our legal system depends on an assumption of libertarian free will, not compatibilist free will. Certainly all retributive punishment does. And recognizing this fact can and should create big changes in both our judicial system and how harshly we judge other people. Under hard determinism, people can be viewed as broken cars. When our car is broken, we don’t think it had a choice, but we do things like repairing it or, if it’s dangerous, taking it off the road. You don’t beat it with a sledgehammer for acting badly in line because its nature was to have a wonky carburetor and and broken transmission.
Recognizing the falsity of libertarian free will also leads to a lessening of self-rebuke. Telling yourself “If I had done X, Y wouldn’t have happened” is useful only in rewiring your brain so you wouldn’t do X again. It is not useful in beating yourself up for behaving in a way that you couldn’t have helped.
I wish Sean would take on the issue in all its fullness. Compatibilist free will is different in important ways from libertarian free will, and those differences have huge consequences. (For those who think that there’s no material difference, remember the surveys in which people who are asked whether we have moral responsibility in a deterministic universe mostly answer “no”.) Well, it’s time that they know that we do live in a deterministic universe. I wish Sean would tell people that we could not have behaved differently, even if we feel we could have!
Again, he’s right when he’s talking about everyday notions, but if at bottom libertarian free will is a total illusion, I wish Sean would say it straight out.
I’m not psychologizing Sean here, but I think the big love of compatibilist free will among philosophers comes from a fear of naturalism and a fear (expressed by Dan Dennett, among others), that if we abandon libertarian free will, as we should do explicitly, society will become totally immoral. In other words, the notion of compatibilism is there to keep us in line.
h/t: Barry
55 thoughts on “Sean Carroll on free will”
” But he also admits that if we were able to predict perfectly what we would do, then “free will would go away.” ”
That _is_ an interesting thought.
And now I am thinking of other examples where the definition of “choose” is put to the test.
Did Charlie Parker “choose” each note of his solos? Did he choose the sound? What else was there where it appears Parker “chose” any thing which we assume to identify as one thing?
I find it simpler to conclude that no, he did not choose any apparently individual thing, and likewise, he did not choose any two things together.
I would ask him this: We cannot measure the combination of velocity, gravity, friction, and bounce well enough to predict the outcome of a throw of dice, but does that mean that the dice have free will?
Good question!
Agree!
I was thinking of an already-running internal combustion engine – where the illusion of “choice” will be traced back to the inventor of the engine, the dice, the tools used to make them, and so on.
I was also trying to STOP COMMENTING ALREADY, but hey, it’s “free will”.
No, dice don’t have free will because “free will” is a concept about human social interactions, so only applies to humans. (Other social concepts such as “morality” are similar. We hold a human “morally” responsible for killing another human, but wouldn’t hold a snake “morally” responsible for the same.)
“Will” is, if I understand, dependent on “choice”.
So are the dice an example of absence of “choice”?
Are the two thrown dice “choosing” to land so the six faces up in the same way the dice thrower “chooses” two sixes by manually and visually turning them so six faces up on each?
Degrees of freedom are in play, I think, but where are the “choices” in each scenario – without setting up an infinite regress?
That is why “choice” is not parsimonious – the infinite regress.
“Choice” is another socially-constructed concept that is used for decisions of highly-complicated calculating devices such as our brains (and, possibly, sufficiently advanced software). A lot of “human” terms are of this sort.
I’m thinking of examples to compare :
“Seeing” is what everyone/most humans agrees is going on when anyone “looks” at some thing. It is in reference to that by which we _assume_ what person A sees is what person B sees. But if person B is color blind, not exactly. If A has one eye, also not exactly. Details matter.
Likewise, an optical sensor “sees” an object – but only in reference to what humans understand it is like to see.
In detail – in the full explanation – the optical sensor, person A, and person B are largely bystanders to what is going on – they do not at each step exert a “will”, and they do not see equally at all.
Thus “choice” and “will” are not uniform concepts, and are not parsimonious.
I will TRY to stop commenting but this is very fun!… for me.
No, no free will. When we throw dice, our possibilities of having exact data on velocity, rotation rate and exact nature of the material on where the dice touch down, air motion plus another host of physical properties that we would have to know with an unachievable precision, is beyond our possibilities to allow the prediction of the outcome. .It*s pure mechanics, but beyond our possibilities to predict the outcome accurately.
Jerry — How would you explain consciousness?
Not with free will. I’m not sure why you’re asking, but all I can say is we don’t understand how it works, but it gives every sign of being a naturalistic process (i.e. we can take it away or alter it with drugs, bring it back, and trick people into thinking they’re doing something conscious when their brain is doing it.
I sure wouldn’t explain it as a result of God’s actions, or of anything that doesn’t have to do with naturalism.
Thanks. Free will and consciousness seem to be part of the same paradigm of unknowable – as of yet.
I think Dr. Dennett gets “Free Will” exactly right.
https://youtu.be/wGPIzSe5cAU
I wish they could just do away with the term “free will”, which is so misleading, and is associated with so many clearly fictional concepts that lead people to feel morally justified in vendettas and cruel punishments, and just use something like “agency” or some similar term that makes it clear that we’re not just boulders rolling downhill, and that we can be “responsible” as PCC(E) points out, but that morality doesn’t apply to the past, but only to our desire to make better future choices. I really like how PCC(E) points out that we can learn from our mistakes to avoid future ones, but it’s pointless to perseverate and castigate (let alone flagellate) ourselves too much over the past, when we could no more do other than we did than a character in DVD can take a different course when you “rewind” the movie and play it again.
Can we disconnect the word “free” from the word “will?” In other words, can we use the lone word “will” to label the subjective experience of stimulus-response in the organism cum environment?
I like that idea. It’s worth a try.
I apologize but I’m gripped by a brain storm :
I was just thinking that the notion of choice, the word “choose” has been confusing to me. It is more sensible to me that, as a matter of experience, I am merely pushed around. Just because typing an “G” or a “1” on my keyboard fits the notion of “choosing” the G or 0 does not mean in granular detail I am choosing it. At every level I find myself wrapped up in choice upon choice : my fingertip, my computer, the electricity, the weather –
So I find myself abandoning the notion of choice altogether.
Thanks!
“You are not controlling the storm, and you are not lost in it. You are the storm.” -Sam Harris
One of my favorite quoted from his book on Free Will. Your comment reminded me of it, so I shared it…through no free will of my own. ^_^
[ gif of the “mind blown” guy ]
[ you know the one ]
[ turtleneck, glasses ]
Suppose the physical determinants of choice between either X or Y are essentially equal—so finely balanced, in other words, that a tiny signal or a tiny change in signal could determine the choice. Does such a situation fulfill the definition of a choice that could go either way? Furthermore, suppose that the final choice is determined by chance—by thermal noise in a single neuron. Does not that fulfill the definitions both of unpredictability, and of a choice that could have gone either way? I concede the point of comment #2, that unpredictability does not exactly equal free will. Or does it?
A tiny signal is deterministic unless it reflects a quantum phenomenon. The problem with so many discussions of free will is that they conflate “predictability” with “conscious will”. Yes, choices could go either way IF a. quantum mechanics is purely indeterministic AND b. quantum fluctuations can ramify upwards to change behaviors. As far as we know, a. is correct to date but we know bupkes about (b)
In my previous existence as a neuroscientist, I remember studying a paper about some neurons in which single miniature epsps (excitatory postsynaptic potentials) could trigger action potentials. Miniatures epsps are responses to the random release of a single vesicle of neurotransmitter at a synapse; in some cases they result from the random opening of a single calcium channel. I believe – but am not totally sure about this – that this random opening is a genuinely non-deterministic quantum affect. Perhaps a physicist can confirm or correct this.
First, as a compatibilist, I’ll say it straight out: libertarian free will does not exist. But:
Here I disagree, since I see our judicial system as being pragmatic at root (so it does not depend on an “assumption of libertarian free will”; such notions are, as i see it, a commentary about our judicial system).
Jerry, your Hili Dialogs often discuss topical events, including punishment of offenders — everything from speeding car drivers hitting a herd of bison to Elizabeth Holmes of the Theranos fraud.
And it seems to me that the appropriate punishments you suggest are usually pretty much in line with typical Democrat-voting-American attitudes. Which seems out of kilter with the idea that rejecting libertarian free will must entail major changes to the judicial system.
The entire Anglo-American system of criminal jurisprudence presupposes the existence of libertarian free will. That’s why the blameworthiness (and, hence, punishment) of a defendant turns in large measure on the defendant’s mental state (mens rea) while committing the act that constitutes the crime — whether willfulness or knowledge or recklessness or negligence. It is also why in some cases (homicide, for example) it is considered an aggravating factor if the defendant acted with premeditation and calculation and a mitigating factor if the defendant acted with a substantially diminished mental capacity to appreciate the nature and wrongfulness of his or her conduct.
“The entire Anglo-American system of criminal jurisprudence presupposes the existence of libertarian free will.”
Isn’t “free will” for participants in the legal system defined _in_reference_ to some basic scenario that “free will” is similar to?
“Choosing” right or left for instance – the left hand on the Bible, the right held up (do they do this anymore?), or replying when one’s name is called out. In _reference_ to that, the complexities can be built up.
But the court room is not Nature. So I am comfortable that law itself is not under threat.
You can straightforwardly re-interpret mens rea as being about susceptibility to deterrence (no libertarian free will needed). After all, the underlying point of a justice system is to deter bad behaviour, and that concept holds fine under compatibilism.
Maybe where you live, Coel, but here in the U.S. the justice system seems be all about retribution, i.e., punishment. “If you hurt society, society will hurt you back”. Multiply harm. That’s what it’s for, and that’s what it does. People already know they don’t want to go to prison — if deterrence were the goal we wouldn’t have millions of incarcerated people.
Just because I’m a liberal doesn’t mean that I don’t want changes in the judicial system. In fact, I’m not sure what you mean because there are plenty of people like me who see that retributive punishment is flawed and needs reform. And surely you must recognize than when someone has a deterministic “excuse”, like a brain tumor or having been abused or being mentally ill, they are punished in very different ways from normal offenders. You recognize, right, that the former are assumed to have not made a free choice while the latter ones are assumed to have made a free choice?
I mean that, judging from the Hili Dialogs, I don’t see much difference between the punishments that a typical Democrat-voting American who believes in libertarian free will would call for and those that you would call for.
But you’re judging from the Hili dialogues (you don’t mean just what the cat says, right?). Well, neither of us knows the data, but I’m sure you’ll find some Democrats who call for capital punishment, and there are lots of Democrats who think people are morally responsible and should be punished on that basis. How many of them would approve a 21-year sentence and a pretty cushy cell for Anders Breivik, the Norwegian guy who murdered dozens of people? It’s not just punishments, either: I’ll bet that lots of Democrats hold people responsible for the “crime” of being poor.
Let us disabuse ourselves of the notion that there is some kind of interior homunculus that wills. This is a hindering notion lingering as a vestige of the discredited belief in the soul.
You’ve convinced me. Now if you could just convince the interior homunculus in my skull — the one standing at the helm, with one hand on the steering wheel, the other on the throttle, tracking the visual display, listening to the speakers broadcasting from the ears, and monitoring the readouts from the other three physical senses. 🙂
https://mobile.twitter.com/seanmcarroll/status/1443231173342269450
“My life, and those of people like me, have doubtless benefited from systemic racism and sexism. (Other than the fact that these morally degrade all of us.) I don’t especially want to believe it, but it would seem irrational to deny the evidence.” – Sean Carroll
Sean’s idea of freedom, in the context of free will, boils down to an Orwellian:
That’s not bad, either. So long as we don’t understand the physical basis of our desires, character, and actions, we have free will. The minute we figure something out, free will goes out the window–at least a bit.
I think a good analogy is weather. It’s too complex to predict except in very broad strokes (kind of like Jerry’s binary choice example). People used to think it was driven by gods or prayers or ancestors, etc., but now we know that it’s a product of physical forces.
It’s still common to say things like “Act of God” for these types of events – and some folks actually believe that literally – but most understand it’s not true.
Sean points out that, for communication, it carries meaning to say “I chose” – but he recognizes that this was an event driven by forces.
My guess is that this is semantics. I think Sean still sees value in keeping free will language around as long as our understanding/prediction of the mind’s workings is so limited. As our understanding deepens, I would bet Sean would be amenable to whatever new descriptions are accurate.
It’s not just semantic if one fully absorbs (though Sean surely has) that we really had no choice. For a LOT of people think that if libertarian free will is an illusion, moral responsibility goes out the window, and everything is permitted. It’s only by people telling us that we have free will that, say compatibilist philosophers, society is kept in line.
The good thing is that Carroll realizes that libertarian choice is “illusory”. The bad thing is that he avoids saying that explicitly, nor works out the consequences of naturalism. At least Sabine Hossenfelder admits that we’re more or less meat robots.
This seems to be entirely a semantic issue.
– we/our behaviors are governed by deterministic laws
– we can never use these laws to actually predict what we will do/”choose” due to their being too complex and the initial conditions requiring far too much information
– for any apparent “choice,” we could not have “chosen differently”
All of these statements can be true at once. If it floats your boat, call it “compatibilist.”
What is the issue??
I’ve pretty much removed “free will” and consciousness from my list of foundational problems needing explanation.
It’s not semantic, as I argue above. One’s notions about agency play into all sorts of views, not the least how the law works. Why else is “not guilty by reason of insanity” a widely-accepted verdict? Because an “insane” person is said to lack the ability to have done other than what he/she did.
According to your theory, the “sane” person should never be found guilty of a crime
Oh for crying out loud, you haven’t followed my writings on this at all. There are very good reasons to convict sane people of a crime: to keep them away from society, to reform them, and to act as a deterrent. Go read “free will” post on this site before you make remarks like that.
I read most of your books, I thank you for your contribution to 10% of society that is a freethinking people. However, your claim that the insanity defense is an appropriate and legal defense for the “insane”….How about the “sane” college graduate who murdered 4 innocent kids in Iowa…could he be “insane” and walk free?
I’m sorry but you keep getting things wrong. I did not say that the insanity defense was appropriate and legal, I said it was USED as a defense, and that implies that one can be excused from criminal punishment on grounds that one had no choice.
Please stop making me correct you. Just go back and read some of the posts here on free will. You don’t seem to comprehend what I’m saying here, and it’s not hard to comprehend.
Re: Sean Carroll. He endorsed this chart claiming to show why sex is a spectrum which lacks any intellectual rigor. #1: if it’s a spectrum they don’t define the x axis for what makes someone more or less of either sex. And overall, it’s a mess, with random disorders put onto a line with impressive graphics, but without any coherent framework or argument for why disorders means that the definition of sex relying on which gamete our reproductive systems are organized around producing at any point in the lifecycle is at all deficient.
IOW, whatever substantive Physics work he may have done, I question his intellectual honesty.
I don’t question his intellectual honesty at all; he’s not a biologist and didn’t perhaps fully grasp that chart. And I did criticize him for making that tweet. I would take back that questioning of intellectual honesty which isn’t at all justified.
I’d always had a problem with the notion of free will. In the last 10 years or so arguments from the host, Sam Harris, neuroscience etc. turned me into a true believer in no free will.
D.A.
NYC (FL)
Any discussion of free will needs to address the issue that we have no model for how human consciousness works. One (strong) possibility is that it depends on physics that are simply beyond are comprehension. This isn’t so weird, as if you consider the possibility that our notions of time and space are artifacts of some more fundamental physical reality, it would follow that our psyches, which evolved in “our world’s” manifestation of time and space simply wouldn’t be able to grapple with a physics outside of these phenomenon. (Also, this physics would be unobservable by us.)
So, what we perceive as “free will” may exist but just rely on the same inexplicable physics that’s outside of our notions of time (particularly).
No it doesn’t. We have no model but we can still discuss free will. In the absence of any non-phyusical influences on our body, it’s naturalistic, as is consciousness.
In *Fundamentals: Ten Keys to Reality,” Frank Wilczek discusses a relevant experiment:
Using a technique known as transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), it is possible to stimulate the left or right brain motor centers in a subject’s brain, at the experimenter’s discretion. A properly sculpted TMS signal to the right motor center will cause a twitch of the left wrist, while a properly sculpted TMS signal to the left motor center will cause a twitch of the right wrist. Alvaro Pascual-Leone used this technique ingeniously in a simple experiment that has profound implications. He asked subjects, upon receiving a cue, to decide whether they wanted to twitch their right or their left wrist. Then they were instructed to act out their intention upon receiving an additional cue. The subjects were in a brain scanner, so the experimenter could watch their motor areas preparing the twitch. If they had decided to twitch their right wrist, their left motor area was active; if they decided to twitch their left wrist, their right motor area was active. It was possible, in this way, to predict what choice had been made before any motion occurred.
Now comes a revealing twist. Occasionally Pascual-Leone would apply a TMS signal to contradict (and, it turns out, override) the subject’s choice. The subject’s twitch would then be the one that TMS imposed, rather than the one he or she originally chose. The remarkable thing is how the subjects explained what had happened. They did not report that some external force had possessed them. Rather, they said, “I changed my mind.”
I agree that Sean’s analysis is flawed, but locate the flaw in a different place:
This gets it backward. Your information about yourself is wildly incomplete, but even in the best of all possible scientific positions, your ability to predict your next act would be limited because you have yet to decide what to do. You could never predict your next act, no matter how much molecule-by-molecule information you have. You have to decide it. And that’s why it’s correct to say you have free will, and could have done otherwise.
Interestingly, this logic doesn’t in principle prevent someone else from predicting what you will do. But that just makes them a reporter; you’re still the decider. It doesn’t matter in principle whether the report comes earlier or later – although, in practice it does, because in practice only after-the-decision reports are reliable. Relatedly, note that Laplace’s Demon is not only practically impossible, but physically impossible.
My view is that this *is* a semantic issue. Because it all depends on what one means by free will. If it means ‘could have done otherwise in those precise circumstances’ then compatibilists do not believe in free will. And I speak as a compatibilist. We do not believe in libertarian (or, as it’s also sometimes called, originalist or contra-causal) free will. Not believing in that is what defines us.
If free will means acting in line with one’s own volitions then compatibilists do believe we have that sort of free will. And I think that Professor Ceiling Cat, though he wouldn’t use the *phrase* free will, agrees that we do sometimes do things we want to, and those are the acts we are *responsible* for. In this sense, free will and responsibility are synonyms.
PCC notes that compatibilists often aren’t emphatic enough that one could never have done otherwise than one what did. If that is true, then compatibilists are being insufficiently compatibilist! Compatibilists are determinists (by definition) and this ought to inform the policies we advocate on reward and punishment, praise and blame. For the compatibilist, punishment and retribution should be ditched.
Sorry, just to clarify that last point: the only justifications for punishment would be deterrence or incapacitation – not retribution.
This confuses free choice with free will. We have free choice whenever we make a decision absent coercion. But choice is not will. Will is choice +plus+ libertarianism. Rejecting libertarian free will is rejecting the libertarianism which the attribute that separates will from choice. I wrote about this here: https://secularhumanist.blogspot.com/2022/12/we-have-free-choice-and-no-free-will.html
Ah. Well, I think this confirms that this is a semantic issue. You call it choice, I call it will. But at least we agree it’s determined.
You’ve just read “All the Light We Cannot See”. Andrew Doerr writes that all we have in this world is “chance and physics.” He pretty much nails it right there.