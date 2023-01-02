Discussion thread

I’m not feeling very well today, so I’ll let readers contribute instead of me. I suppose the most obvious question is this: What are your predictions for 2023?

And there are many subquestions:

Where will the war in Ukraine be at the end of the year? Will Uncle Joe announce he’s running for reelection? (This seems a clear “yes”.) Will Honey the duck drop by after October?

Alternatively, did you have a good year or a crappy one? I’d rate this among the lower half of years I’ve had, but I did get to travel some (in a month I’ll be heading to the Galapagos, Machu Picchu, and Cuzco, lecturing on an alumni trip).

What do you hope to accomplish in 2023? (Me: more travel, and get my damn children’s book published.)

Best book you’ve read this year? Best movie you’ve seen? Best meal?

Or talk about anything you want. If there aren’t at least fifty comments, I’ll feel worse.