Teaching writing to college students

The essay below in The Chronicle of Higher Education (click screenshot below to read) is a beef about the poor quality of writing turned out by University of Chicago students, and about the futile efforts of the university’s Writing Program to improve student prose. It’s written by Blake Smith, identified as “a Fulbright Scholar in North Macedonia,” and someone who found, in teaching a “core” class for undergraduates, found that his students didn’t write at all well. I too experienced a lot of bad writing teaching undergraduates, as most of my exam questions were thought questions, short essays, and stuff that required writing. On the other hand, a science teacher isn’t looking for scintillating prose in such answers, so I never bothered to correct the English. But it was just as bad on the lab reports, and it was up to the teaching assistants (t.a.s) to correct writing if they wished.
Blake discovered his own problem quickly:
I think this is true in general, though I have no idea whether the ability of college students to write has decreased over the years.
If you’re a science major, you’re almost never given the chance to have your writing vetted, and it’s even worse of you get a science degree from a foreign university that requires almost no non-science courses your degree.
The result was that some of our grad students, though smart as whips, couldn’t turn out readable prose, which is definitely a skill you need as an academic, especially for writing grant proposals. Scientific papers are expected to be turgid, though I’ve always tried to emphasize that they don’t have to be, and if you want someone to read your papers you should write them in an engaging manner. Doug Futuyma and David Sloan Wilson are my exemplars of people who know how to write a science paper.
Decent writing, though not stylish prose, is also required when writing grant proposals, for if you don’t describe clearly what you’re going to do and why, but muddy up the whole thing with jargon, you reduce your chances of being funded. I therefore decided to teach a one-quarter class to the ecology and evolution students about how to write well and clearly.
It was a miserable failure, mainly because I didn’t know how to teach writing! I learned to write tolerably well not by taking formal courses, but by reading, and figuring out why I liked something. There are sources of advice for good writing (I recommend Orwell’s Essay “Politics and the English Language” (free online) and especially Steve Pinker’s recent book A Sense of Style, which didn’t get much publicity), but if you teach yourself, as I did, then you don’t really know learn to teach others. I imagine it would be very hard to teach good writing unless you’re starting with people who’s pretty good at the outset. By the time you get to college, you’ve already developed the ability to write decently or poorly.
Anyway, below Smith’s beef. I’ll give a few quotes, but the thing that surprised me was that how poorly written his own essay was, especially for one who assesses writing.
Now a lot of the essay is just a critique of the U of C’s writing program, and I know little about it. I’ll just give his words, whose are grouped into paragraphs that I see as rather clumsy:
To find out why the lauded writing and core programs were failing students, I acquired the course materials for HUMA 5000, “Pedagogies of Writing,” the course in which graduate students learn to become tutors for the writing-intensive core class for freshmen. I was appalled at what I read. The course was organized around graduate students’ acquisition of a bespoke jargon for analyzing undergraduates’ writing. Would-be writing instructors learned that a paper is a means of expressing a “point” through stages of argumentation — “stasis,” “destabilization,” “grounds,” “reasoning,” “warrant,” etc. They were trained to read introductions (called “indexes” in the course material) for keywords (“themes”) that could then be tracked throughout the rest of the paper (following “lexical strings”). A good paper, they were told, has strong themes presented upfront to prepare readers for the trajectory of its argument — or, as the writing center gracefully put it, “In our sessions, we have diagnosed coherence based upon the presence or absence of strings of repeated themes.” Undergraduate writers might, if they dared, choose not to front-end their themes, but one should warn them that “deconstructing the logos — opening space for the play of the signifier — is likely to make prose harder to read.”
Although its longtime head eschews “rules,” Chicago’s writing center puts between writers and writing an opaque mesh of neologisms, injunctions, and its own shoddy prose. It is as if the sort of advice that could be usefully given by writing tutors were embarrassingly simple and unintellectual, and needed, for the sake of the self-esteem of those running the center, to be converted into a proprietary brand of pseudo-learned nonsense. The most helpful comments I received on my writing over the course of my education were the apparently simple, even crude, comments of my graduate adviser, who punctuated my cumbersome drafts with remarks like “huh?” and “be clearer!” These do not “sound smart” or appeal to any loftier principle than a common understanding of ordinary English; their authority rests not on a set of concepts about the function of “lexical strings” or “warrant” but on the recipient’s belief that the person who says them is, in her own right, a writer.
Many of the instructors working at or trained by the writing center are not writers in this sense. They have never, perhaps, written anything that anyone has ever read for pleasure. Even if they have, their authority in the classroom does not rest on this work, which they do not show students.
. . . Much of what passes for scholarship in venues like The Writing Center Journal in recent years consists of appeals to transform the supposedly oppressive writing center into a site of radical contestation, either conceived in racialized or anti-capitalist terms. It is as though instructors at writing centers, chafing at their low status within their institutions and fields, and resenting that they are often called upon to bring students up to speed rather than to do what is perceived as more serious intellectual work, try to give some gravitas to their positions by charging the simple but difficult work of writing with a complicated new conceptual vocabulary or pompous assertions of their own social importance. As Anne Ellen Geller and Harry Denny explain, writing-center administrators find themselves “on the outside of academic culture looking in, yearning to contribute and complicate conversations.” At the University of Chicago, certainly, they have managed to complicate.
Again, I can’t say whether what Smith says is true. But did you notice that his own essay isn’t exactly a model of clarity and engaging prose?
Anyway, Smith found that the best thing he did was pass around one of his own essays to students and ask them to identify the good bits and the bad ones. And, I suppose, that’s the way one should teach writing: by giving students examples of good and bad prose and let them figure out, with guidance, how to separate the wheat from the chaff.
I’ll close by saying that students these days do need to be taught how to write, as it’s a skill you can use throughout your life, but they don’t seem to be getting that expertise. Here’s Smith’s last sentence, which I present not because it says something profound, but because it is not good writing:
Nor does it matter whether an instructor is himself a good writer, or how he understands the relationship between writing and thinking in his own work. The individuality of style, as a pursuit of the beautiful at once personal and public, and the individuality of the instructor as writer, with his own fraught, anxious, and only ever occasionally easy or triumphant relationship to writing, are effaced. To teach and to learn how to write, instead of being an intense relationship of imitation, critique, and emulation directed toward admired writers and texts, becomes instead a technical process of “diagnosing coherence based upon the presence or absence of strings of repeated themes.” From the simple truth that to teach writing one must be oneself a writer — one with the time and institutional incentives to care about students’ writing — thickening networks of pseudo-experts try to avert our collective attention.
There are too many long sentences and big words, as well as jumbled phrases (what is a “thickening network”?). As Orwell said in the essay cited above:
Bad writers, and especially scientific, political and sociological writers, are nearly always haunted by the notion that Latin or Greek words are grander than Saxon ones, and unnecessary words like expedite, ameliorate, predict, extraneous, deracinated, clandestine, sub-aqueous and hundreds of others constantly gain ground from their Anglo-Saxon opposite numbers.
On beyond zebra!
24 thoughts on “Teaching writing to college students”
Reading one’s writing aloud – and to someone – is one way (dare I say fast or enlightening) to help – as of the “proof-reading” process to “proof-read-out-loud” – which of course doesn’t go down well in the library, or other gardens for concentration.
Example : I was stuck and lost on some writing once, I talked to someone, and they said “well why don’t you just write exactly what you just told me?”
It worked, IMHO.
‘Course math exists for a reason – concise precision when writing it all out would take up so many pages.
Try convincing students they can’t write decent English prose. Try giving same a ‘C’ or a ‘D’ because they can’t. The parents will helicopter down to campus, the dean or provost will call you in. And the students themselves will point to the ‘A’ they got in creative writing and the poems published in the college literary magazine. Verdict: it’s your fault, prof.
Years ago, I met a writer who taught a class at Portland State University called English for Engineers. Basically, it was to teach engineering students how to write in understandable English. Having spent most of my working life in a company engineer-heavy, I can attest her class was necessary.
As an engineer, I can vouch for this. My colleagues are very smart, but most of them struggle to write coherent, grammatically correct (or even approximately correct) English. They are probably better engineers than me, though, because while I spent my youth doing a lot of reading for enjoyment (which is why I can string a sentence together) they were tinkering with things.
By coincidence, last night I started reading Benjamin Dreyer’s book Dreyer’s English (a self-proclaimed “Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style”). Dreyer has spent decades as a copy editor for Random House and writes in a witty and humorous way (his footnotes are very amusing).
It’s a bit too early to judge the book yet, but so far it seems to be an interesting take on how to write better prose. (For what it’s worth, I’m reading the British English “translation”; it was first published in an edition aimed at American English readers.)
Well, of course, you need to be able to read in order to write, and you need to read good writing in order to write well, and all of this should happen before you get to college–ideally before you get to high-school. It doesn’t seem like reading and writing are key focuses of grade-school (or high-school) anymore. When schools are passing people who read at the 17% percentile, we should hardly be surprised. If I wind up looking for a job again, I will least my major skills as reading and writing. In the land of the blind man. . . .
I could write volumes on the subject, having been involved intensively with student writing at two different institutions (Univ of South Florida and Miami Ohio), but I will limit my comments to two. First, one of the great experiences for me was working with two folks from the English Department at USF – one faculty member and one grad student – to design and provide constructive feedback on student science writing. Second, at Miami we have a well endowed writing center and a liberal studies core that has writing at its core. I saw results in my Genetics and Evolution classes – most writing was at least readable and often outstanding. But the key is, I think, “process writing” – in human terms, writing with revision.
When I corrected my Math students’ writing, they often complained “This isn’t English class!” When I told them they could rewrite it in French, they usually shut up. I’m worried that it is a lost cause. There is very little correcting of even spelling and grammar allowed in high schools, let alone diction.
The internet is full of people that believe that their opinion –in the form of a punctuation-free word salad– is just as valid as anyone else’s, and that only pedants or grammar nazis care about punctuation, sentence structure, or coherence. This is the environment today’s college students grew up in. Is it any wonder that their writing is atrocious?
This problem is widespread and closely connected to poor reading skills, which have dropped significantly in recent decades. I’ve come to believe that poor performance on exams (written response and/or multiple choice) is due low reading comprehension. Students can’t form good answers because they do not understand the question.
“Any article or statement about correct grammar, punctuation or spelling is bound to contain at least one eror.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Muphry's_law
I agree reading good papers/books is a good guide. I can’t imagine attending a course on writing. Instead get someone to scribble all over your draft.
I tell my physics students a few things.
– You don’t get marks for elegance, you get marks for clarity.
– Fiercely analyse each sentence. Is it 100% unambiguous and does it say everything you want it to say and nothing else.
– Avoid the temptation to try and sound clever. Instead help the reader. Don’t make the reader do mental gymnastics. You don’t get bonus points for aphorisms.
– Don’t be scared to write sentences that sound simple, if they help make things clear. Simple does not equal dumb. Short sentences are usually better than long ones.
– Above all try to put yourself in the position of the reader, who wants to learn. Don’t overestimate their knowledge – you probably know your topic better than they do.
– Good structure for a paper is crucial. Theory belongs only in the theory section, results only in the results section etc.
– The whole document should preferably have a logical flow, one thing leading to another.
I used to dip into some Jane Austen before starting to write a paper to get me into the right frame of mind! I haven’t analysed her style and it certainly wouldn’t follow the above rules, but it is clear.
Strangely I don’t find Pinker’s writing all that clear. Many of his sentences are unnecessarily difficult.
This youtube video from UChicago helped me write my graduate thesis. It is a class for faculty taught by Larry McEnerney, the Director of the university’s writing program.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vtIzMaLkCaM
I’m very interested to hear if others think this could be helpful. The class is long but there are timestamps and here are a few to get started:
3:30 Class for faculty
3:55 The problem that experts have
6:50 The challenge
10:35 How writing your journal article, grant request is different
There is an artificial intelligence ‘bot’ which will generate remarkable writing in response to a request. It is called ChatGPT.
you can sign up to use it here https://openai.com/blog/chatgpt/
Here is an article describing what it is
https://theweek.com/briefing/1019068/openais-chatctp-chatbot-the-good-the-very-bad-and-the-uncannily-fun
In addition to caveats, the article gives some hilarious examples, including this – where the bot is asked to write a biblical verse in the style of the king james bible explaining how to remove a peanut butter sandwich from a VCR
here is the response:
And it came to pass that a man was troubled by a peanut butter sandwich, for it had been placed within his VCR, and he knew not how to remove it.
And he cried out to the Lord, saying, “Oh, Lord, how can | remove this sandwich from my VCR, for it is stuck fast and will not budge?”
And the Lord spoke unto him, saying, “Fear not, my child, for | shall guide thy hand and show thee the way. Take thy butter knife, and carefully insert it between the sandwich and the VCR, and gently pry them apart. And with patience and perseverance, the sandwich shall be removed, and thy VCR shall be saved.”
And the man did as the Lord commanded, and lo and behold, the sandwich was removed from the VCR, and the man was saved.
And the Lord said, “Verily | say unto thee, seek not to put thy peanut butter sandwiches in thy VCR, for it is not a suitable place for such things. Rather, keep thy sandwiches in thy refrigerator or on thy plate, where they belong.”
And the man heeded the Lord’s words, and from that day forth, he kept his sandwiches in their proper place, and was saved from trouble and woe. Amen.
Yes that!
I read a sample once, it is remarkable!
I think it is an Elon Musk company.
I wonder sometimes if some comments here were calculated with artificial intelligence, or machine learning.
Interesting, but does it do more than someone who knows nothing about the subject but is experienced with Google could do?
Reminds me of the “tell me about the Egyptians” scene in The Catcher in the Rye.
Far beyond the limited subject of writing instruction, Smith perfectly captures the verbiage of grievance studies programs in noting that they “try to give some gravitas to their positions by charging the simple but difficult work of writing with a complicated new conceptual vocabulary or pompous assertions of their own social importance.” In fact, I suggest that the grievance studies industry takes bad scientific writing (e.g.,
complicated vocabularies, arcane words, and clumsy use of the passive voice) as its
chosen model of academic writing. Talk about Physics envy!
When I was a child (mid 90s-early 2000s) the state writing exam was equally as important as the reading and math exams, at least in terms of how much time we spent practicing. The writing exam was done away with by high school. Now I teach. We are judged on how well our students can respond to multiple choice questions based on short passages. Guess the consequences.
Your friendly neighborhood cybrarian wishes to recommend the following:
Strunk & White, The Elements of Style
Jacques Barzun, Simple & Direct
Stephen King, On Writing
Years ago there was a NY Daily News headline on an article that read: “Homelessness, literarcy (sic) targeted”. There are many reasons for the abominable English today and they are cumulative, not recent: 1)reduced reading; 2) refusal of readers, the public, commenters , etc. to correct mistakes; 3)abominable habit of texters to abbreviate words and also to leave words out (especially pronouns); 4)
lack of high school reading and writing standards; 5)high schools not failing poor students; 6)high schools granting diplomas to students who can’t write properly and colleges accepting illiterate students and bad writers;
7) acceptance by businesses and professions of poor grammar when not directly related to their work; 8)apathy of public to bad writing, spelling and grammar; 9:good writing not considered important; 9)the internet, which gives access and prominence to morons; 10) criteria for individual excellence narrowly limited to superficial accomplishments such as fashion,, sports, business deals, appearance, etc. (general anti-intellectualism across almost all levels of society, including journalism).11)texting and email replacing written correspondence.
Lorna, you have two 9s in your list, which I underscore in its entirety. I would double underscore your second 9.
When I was a postdoc, I received an email with the heading “Winter postdoc science writing course”. According to the email, we would learn constructions to avoid, such as noun stacks. I had never heard of a noun stack so I looked it up: it turns out that a good example is “winter postdoc science writing course”!
That may have been a tongue-in-cheek joke.
Like when teachers mispell words to see see if anyone is paying attention.
The Bulwer Lytton Fiction bad writing contest should not be overlooked. 2022 winners here.