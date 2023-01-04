Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “Impulse”, is unusual because it doesn’t say bupkes about religion. It’s a groaner!
Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ resolutions
January 4, 2023 • 9:15 am
Why Evolution is True is a blog written by Jerry Coyne, centered on evolution and biology but also dealing with diverse topics like politics, culture, and cats.
Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “Impulse”, is unusual because it doesn’t say bupkes about religion. It’s a groaner!
2 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ resolutions”
There you have it, folks. Soon after Jesus reads that book, “LLLLLET’s git ready fer Rapturrrrre!!!”. It could be tomorrow, could be ten thousand years later (or any time between now and whenever he chooses). So better git ready and send your contribution$ to the Harold Camping Foundation or Jimmy Bakker or Jimmy Swaggert or…
I’ve decided to watch only 1080p videos in the future. It’s my new year’s resolution.