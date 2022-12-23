If you’re idle during the holidays, do send in some photos. I ain’t going to Poland, so the feature can continue—if people contribute.
Today we have the third batch of photos from Rosemary Alles (part 1 is here and part 2 is here), featuring the creatures of South Africa. As I posted before:
Today’s photos come from Rosemary Alles, who lives in South Africa and works for a conservation organization that partners with local people. Her narrative and captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them. This is only part of a larger set: more photos will come later.
I am an American living (temporarily) in SA. These pics were taken from my small studio in rural South Africa and while within the greater Kruger region. I am originally from Sri-Lanka, a war-torn nation just to the south of India. My family and I immigrated to the west to escape a violent civil war in Lanka.here. We focus primarily on indigenous women/children at the intersection of conservation.You can find more about us (the work our org does)
Two photos of a male duiker antelope (JAC: either red or gray; I don’t know):
Male Lowland Nyala antelope (Tragelaphus angasii):
Male subadult nyala:
Nyala calf:
Saddle-billed stork (Ephippiorhynchus senegalensis):
Southern masked weaver (Ploceus velatus):
Unidentified sparrow:
Sunset, Manyeleti Reserve:
Vervet monkey (Chlorocebus pygerythrus):
White-backed vulture(Gyps africanus):
African Wild dog (Lycaon pictus):
Emerald-spotted wood doves (Turtur chalcospilos) on termite mound:
Incredible animals, terrific pictures.
Beautiful photos!!
Very nice photos, thank you for sharing. I have never heard of a Nyala, appreciate you adding to my overall knowledge.