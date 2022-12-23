If you’re idle during the holidays, do send in some photos. I ain’t going to Poland, so the feature can continue—if people contribute.

I am an American living (temporarily) in SA. These pics were taken from my small studio in rural South Africa and while within the greater Kruger region. I am originally from Sri-Lanka, a war-torn nation just to the south of India. My family and I immigrated to the west to escape a violent civil war in Lanka.



You can find more about us (the work our org does) here. We focus primarily on indigenous women/children at the intersection of conservation.

Two photos of a male duiker antelope (JAC: either red or gray; I don’t know):

Male Lowland Nyala antelope (Tragelaphus angasii):

Male subadult nyala:

Nyala calf:

Saddle-billed stork (Ephippiorhynchus senegalensis):

Southern masked weaver (Ploceus velatus):

Unidentified sparrow:

Vervet monkey (Chlorocebus pygerythrus):

African Wild dog (Lycaon pictus):

Emerald-spotted wood doves (Turtur chalcospilos) on termite mound: