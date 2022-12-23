Scotland allows anybody’s gender (i.e., “legal sex”) to be determined entirely by self recognition

Yesterday reader Jeremy “Jez” Grove from England sent a news item about how Scotland now allows anyone to assume any gender (i.e., “legal sex”) they choose. Apparently, if you’re a full biological man, untreated medically, you can still change your legal sex to “woman”, and vice versa. Jez’s report is indented.

Today the Scottish parliament passed a new bill enabling people to change their legally recognised gender on the basis of self-identification. Opponents of the legislation tried to pass amendments that would have prevented men convicted of, or facing trial for, rape and other sex offences from using the new Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) process to get access to women’s prisons, but they were defeated. This matters because sex offenders are very overrepresented amongst transgender prisoners in the UK. See “Four out of 10 transgender criminals in prison are guilty of sex crimes, new data shows“. (Something similar is happening in the US prison system, too.) I wouldn’t usually use the Daily Mail as a source, but sadly liberal news outlets like The Guardian and BBC just aren’t reporting on this issue.

[JAC: Jez later wrote me that that the Daily Telegraph reported on this too, though the article lacks the statistics given above.]

The UK’s Minister for Women and Equalities, Kemi Badenoch, has released this statement:

My statement on the Scottish National Party’s Gender Recognition Bill which passed today. I was disappointed to see sensible amendments to this bill voted down and believe MSPs need more time to address outstanding concerns. pic.twitter.com/AtZCAHisGA — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) December 22, 2022

It is also relevant that an astonishing 50% of men who identify as women in Scottish prisons did so only after being found guilty. (See this article in The Times.) Given that many of them then revert to their natal sex on release from jail, there is understandable cynicism about the motivation of these men.



One argument used by the Scottish government is that nothing has changed and that the existing procedure for obtaining GRCs gave the same rights. Opponents use the following analogy (expressed here by poster NecessaryScene on the website Mumsnet): “Well, the bill won’t change the protections or provisions in that’s it’s not changing what the GRC is. It’s just changing how easy it is to get one.”

So that statement is technically true in the same way as sending copies of your key on demand to anyone who fills out a web form doesn’t change anything versus handing out tens or hundreds of copies more selectively.



You have exactly the same protection: anyone who doesn’t have a key can’t get in. You may be less secure, but you have the same “protection”, and your door operates the same way.



Not that your “protection” was offering much security in the first place, but clearly your problem is now a lot worse.”

6’5″ transwoman Katie Dolatowski, found guilty of sexually assaulting a ten-year-old girl in supermarket toilets just weeks after filming a teenage girl in toilets at another shop, is currently in a Scottish women’s prison. He was moved there after assaulting a male inmate in a men’s prison. (You really couldn’t make this up.) Female prisoners are disproportionately likely to be victims of domestic abuse or sexual violence, and being incarcerated with men like that strikes me as horrendously cruel. These women have no escape—or even a vote to challenge the laws that enable their predicament.



The new Scottish GRCs permitted by the bill have potential implications for the rest of the UK, and the Westminster government may try to stop the new legislation from receiving royal assent, effectively stopping it from becoming law. Doing so would rely on the bill exceeding the Scottish government’s devolved powers (most equalities law is controlled by the UK parliament in Westminster). The UK government might also just decide not to recognize Scottish GRCs at all, although in doing so it might need to stop recognizing certificates from other countries that use gender self-id too. It would create huge complications if someone was legally female in Scotland but male in England, of course…!