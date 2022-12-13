Today we have a new contributor: Gerfried Ambrosch, who sends us lovely pictures of herps. Gerfried’s notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.
I took all of these photos on my iPhone. Most of the amphibians depicted are nocturnal. Only the picture of the Alpine newt was taken during the day. Interestingly, some of the most important European green toad populations are found in urban areas, which is why they’re sometimes considered a synanthropic species. However, one main reason this endangered, steppe-dwelling species of toad now mainly populates these secondary habitats is that its primary habitats have mostly been destroyed. Once common, the European tree frog – Central Europe’s only tree-climbing frog – is now also a threatened species. Fortunately, there are many wildlife-protection and biodiversity projects (some of which I’m involved with) in Austria and Germany that work hard to mitigate these problems.
European green toad (Bufo viridis), Vienna, Austria:
European green toad (Bufo viridis), in amplexus, Vienna, Austria:
Common toad (Bufo bufo), in amplexus, near Graz, Austria:
Agile frog (Rana dalmatina), near Vienna, Austria:
European tree frog (Hyla arborea), near Graz, Austria (had to climb up a tree to take this photo!):
European tree frog (Hyla arborea), mating call, near Graz, Austria:
Alpine newt (Ichthyosaura alpestris), near Graz, Austria:
Fire salamander (Salamandra salamandra), near Graz, Austria:
7 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Beautiful. Amphibians are at risk worldwide. Good to hear that there are efforts to save them.
Climbing a tree in the dark, you are a scientist to the core. Great photos and info, thank you.
Great stuff! One hopes that someone does not introduce one of our similar and quite common Hyla tree frog species. They seem to be doing quite well here.
Great pics! The Fire Salamander is a fabulous example of aposematic (warning) coloration. The skin is toxic to vertebrate predators and the salamander advertises the fact with its conspicuous yellow on black colouring.
It’s not that often that we get amphibians for WEIT’s Readers’ Wildlife Photos. Thanks very much for these excellent and interesting pics. The size difference between the two common toads in amplexus is pretty striking.
What a cool species that Green Toad is! The US toads are ugly (no offense meant to them)..
Gorgeous specimens, Gerfried! Thanks for your post and your work in protecting wildlife.