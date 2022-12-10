More evidence for the decline of rock/pop music

From time to time I use this site to mourn the death of rock and pop music, claiming that the period of my youth—which I count from roughly 1964 to 1975—happened to coincide with the apogee of rock as a form of musical art. Of course when I say this, I immediately get vigorous pushback along the lines of, “Oh everybody thinks that, because the music they grow up with is the music they think is best.” But that’s wrong for four reasons:
- Some period had to be the apogee of rock, and I can’t be blamed simply because it was the period of my youth. Somebody had to grow up during the flowering of rock.
- I love popular music from much earlier times, including jazz from 1925 through Charlie Parker and Coltrane, as well as the Great American Songbook, and singers like Sinatra, Peggy Lee, Ella Fitzgerald, and Sarah Vaughan. I also love the songs from the Broadway musicals of yore, though the newer ones haven’t produced many memorable songs. This is not the music I “grew up with.”
- Various measures correlated with rock quality (see below) show that the genre’s gone downhill in recent years, and. . .
- Steve Pinker agrees with me, and he’s always right. (By the way, Steve, it’s OKAY to moan!)
I try not to moan that rock ain't what it used to be, since every generation says music is in decline.But many of my Gen-Z students agree, & rock sales peaked in the 90s. Worse, rock legends are almost all septuagenarian: be prepared for the inevitable. https://t.co/n5XEilA2CG
— Steven Pinker (@sapinker) September 4, 2019
I’ll make a short off-the-top-of-my-head list of some of the music I heard in my youth: the Beatles, the Stones, the Doors, the early Gordon Lightfoot, all the great soul music, including that of Motown (e.g., Sam Cooke, Smokey Robinson, James Brown, The Four Tops, Martha and the Vandellas, Aretha Franklin ad infinitum), Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, the Jefferson Airplane, Bob Dylan, The Band, Joni Mitchell, Eric Clapton, Joan Baez, the Allman Brothers, Laura Nyro, the Beach Boys.
Who do the kids have these days? Lizzo and Taylor Swift. It makes me ill to even say that. Will their songs be played on the “oldies” stations in 25 years? Nope; they’ll be playing the music of my youth, simply because it’s the best. There is nobody making rock music today as good as any one of the names I’ve listed above.
Now if we want to go to more objective measures of music that, I think, are correlated with its quality, then I’ve done two posts on that:
Here’s a discussion of the death of melody in modern music (not just rock)
And a discussion of many aspects of music, like tempo, complexity, and repetitiveness, which have changed for the worse. A quote (data come from a NYT article):
1. Pop music has become slower — in tempo — in recent years and also “sadder” and less “fun” to listen to.
2. Pop music has become melodically less complex, using fewer chord changes, and pop recordings are mastered to sound consistently louder (and therefore less dynamic) at a rate of around one decibel every eight years.
3. There has been a significant increase in the use of the first-person word “I” in pop song lyrics, and a decline in words that emphasize society or community. Lyrics also contain more words that can be associated with anger or anti-social sentiments.
4. 42% of people polled on which decade has produced the worst pop music since the 1970s voted for the 2010s. These people were not from a particular aging demographic at all — all age groups polled, including 18-29 year olds, appear to feel unanimously that the 2010s are when pop music became worst. This may explain a rising trend of young millennials, for example, digging around for now 15-30 year-old music on YouTube frequently. It’s not just the older people who listen to the 1980s and 1990s on YouTube and other streaming services it seems — much younger people do it too.
5. A researcher put 15,000 Billboard Hot 100 song lyrics through the well-known Lev-Zimpel-Vogt (LZV1) data compression algorithm, which is good at finding repetitions in data. He found that songs have steadily become more repetitive over the years, and that song lyrics from today compress 22% better on average than less repetitive song lyrics from the 1960s. The most repetitive year in song lyrics was 2014 in this study.
If you want to compare hits of different eras, here’s the first post I ever did on the death of rock music, in which I simply listed the top 20 Billboard hits from 50 years before the day of posting (list from the week of August 26, 1967). I won’t reprise it, but here’s the list for the same week of 2022. (God help you if you look at this week’s list, which is topped by, yes, Taylor Swift, but also features recycled Christmas songs—with 4 of the top ten holiday tunes taken from my youth.)
Finally, and the occasion for my fulmination, I want to show a new video by the estimable Rick Beato with statistics on another aspect of good rock music that’s declined: the presence of key changes, or modulation. (It’s based on this article in Tedium magazine.)
Oy, has this measure declined! And it’s science! The author, Chris Dalla Riva, listened to 1100 Billboard #1 songs from 1958 to 2020. He found that a quarter of the songs from the 1960s to the 1990s included a key change, but—get this—only a single #1 song between 2010 and 2020 had a key change. That’s amazing—and heinous! I maintain that modulation in a song is no guarantee of its quality, but is correlated with quality. It shows an inventiveness that increases complexity.
Here’s Rick Beato in a nine-minute video giving examples of key changes in hits. Many of these were recorded after my designed period of musical apogee, but none of them are from recent years. Notice that at 6:41 Beato mentions that “if we go back to the Sixties, there are so many Beatles songs that have modulations. . . . “. Of course the Beatles were the greatest rock group of all time, and on that I brook no dissent. Beato also gives examples from The Jackson Five and Barry Manilow (a much-dismissed but worthy tunesmith).
Here’s a great Beatles song with lots of modulation:
. . and my favorite Manilow song; this one released in 1976. A BIG modulation at 2:46. (The original is here.) Beato discusses “Mandy”, which also has a famous modulation, but I don’t like it as much.
. . . and the Carpenters with a modulation as the chorus enters at 0:41 (2:00 on the original). The song came out in 1972 and was written by Richard Carpenter and John Bettis.
QED
30 thoughts on “More evidence for the decline of rock/pop music”
I know your list wasn’t meant to be exhaustive, but I would add Neil Diamond.
Yes, but that would be YOUR list, not mine! I’m not a big fan of Diamond.
I realize your list wasn’t exhaustive, Jerry, but I was a bit surprised a Dan fan like you left Messrs. Becker & Fagen off your shortlist.
Totally agree about Neil Diamond. The appeal of his music has always escaped me. It’s almost inert in terms of it’s “what do I do with this?” feeling I get when I hear his stuff. I have a similar reaction to Elvis’s music from the late 60’s in to the 70’s – all sounds like Las Vegas dinner theater music to me. I can’t even get a grasp on it.
Everything you say about today’s music is about today’s pop music, not about today’s rock. There’s plenty of good rock and metal today, as much as there ever was, it’s just not pop and not “chart” music.
Coel, I don’t disagree with you. I’m curious as to your favorites among the current rock and metal groups.
So you say. Can you name any rock group today as good as the Beatles, or are you going to say that they’re “pop” music. The Band? Hendrix?
Obviously this comes down to personal taste, but my entirely personal choice is that there are many bands that I’d prefer to have a set of CDs of, rather than the Beatles. Of long-running bands still active today, Trivium, Metallica, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Slash, Powerwolf, System of a Down would be examples. (OK, so I like metal 🙂 ) For non-metal, Muse and The Stranglers are another two. I know this is sacrilege but I don’t find the Beatles music that interesting, sorry everyone! And you get more musical complexity in Trivium or Iron Maiden than the Beatles (which is, indeed, a bit pop-ish).
OK, so this is just me. But I do think it comes down to what we listen to in our formative years. I think this really does get hard-wired into the brain. I totally get that others will have very different opinions to me! I’ll readily confess to being just weird. 🙂 But none of the criticisms in the above piece can be levelled at, say, Trivium.
Everyone should give “The Warning” a try. https://youtu.be/3_RB0tRI624
I like some songs by The Jayhawks. Here’s one: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FLbyNNWzMzI
Here’s another:
Arcade Fire, Spoon, Radiohead, TV on the Radio, Animal Collective, Neutral Milk Hotel, Sufjan Stevens, Deerhunter, Grizzly Bear, Spiritualized, War on Drugs, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, I can go on
No one has matched those artists. When people claim here that this or that artist or song is great, I try to check them out and usually they do nothing for me. But sometimes I score a song I like that way. Anyway, here are some modern songs that I like.
LP “Lost in You”
Andrew Combs “Nothing to Lose”
Temples “Shelter Song”
Caro Emerald “Riviera Life”
The 1975 “Chocolate”
Peace “California Daze”
Train “Bruises” (a lovely and simple country music song)
With respect to:
“Some period had to be the apogee of rock, and I can’t be blamed simply because it was the period of my youth. Somebody had to grow up during the flowering of rock.”
I’m sure you realise the same argument might be made by someone who grew up with rap or hip-hop? They would be wrong from my point of view (and yours), but that argument doesn’t do the job for which it was intended. We shall just have to take consolation from Sir Mick: “It’s only rock and roll, but I like it!” and let there be people in the world who are sadly mistaken. More seriously, while I did stop liking new popular music after I was ~27, I did discover that I liked opera and blues after that age. Drives my wife mad.
Same age at which Jimi, Janis, Jim, Brian Jones (and, later, Amy Winehouse and Kurt Cobain) all died.
Coincidence?
And yet the data shows that it has declined in complexity, and increased in repetitiveness. I can listen to the current music on the raydidio and plainly see many (not all) leading artists can’t sing without digital help, and the musicians can’t play without dumbing it down.
I’d add that there’s also nothing like the hordes of garage bands inspired by the Beatles or the Stones. There aren’t any more high school dances or local dance halls where a group of kids can lug amps and drum kits from the back of the parents’ car onto some little makeshift stage and and entertain their peers while earning their chops. Think of 14,15, 16 yr olds like young Lennon, McCartney, and even younger Harrison or “little” Jimmy Page playing skiffle music…now it’s just an iPhone plugged into the sound system.
And it’s not just pop or rock. Musicals and theater release dreadful crap. Hamilton gets people excited but gawd knows why.
It isnt a coincidence that the height of pop/roc music was in the sixties and seventies simultaneously with the emergencye of the environmental movement. It was a very creative, activist and involved citizenry on all fronts, with new freedoms and cultural possibilities. After the Beatles it was downhill. Today, however, the real music crisis is in classical music, which is being eclipsed by mediocre popular music. Once upon a time it was normal to own a piano and give your kids piano lessons. Once in the 1950s there was a film called “Carnegie Hall”, featuring all the great performers of that day.
Once there were public school classes in music appreciation. Today classical music is on life support and guess who is rescuing it? The Asians, who appreciate western classical music more than Americans. Europeans of course have always loved and supported it. The reason: anti “elitism”; anti intellectualism; short attention span; lack of interest in the history of music and the arts, or anything that happened yesterday or before. The US public exhibits an almost unique cultural barbarism. Only the support in the late 19th and early 20th centuries by the wealthy was able to launch a remarkable musical culture in this country, one that attracted Europeans and later Asians. Those creative days ended with computers, CDs and just general lack of interest in the arts. Now money and status have replaced classical music and put prices on art. American society is purely materialistic now. It respects those with money and no one else. Except athletes and bizarre fashionistas with pierced noses, anorexic knock-kneed
angry models and teen aged models of no particular sex.
Lorna,
I’m glad I grew up when kids could still be exposed to bits of classical music through cartoons, commercials, and news programs. It also bothers me that the All Things Considered news program seems to have banned any playing of classical music between segments.
The decline of classical music has been going on since at least the mid-20th century (I’d say it died with Rachmaninoff). Notably, film scores make less and less use of it as the decades go by. But I would blame the composers much more than the general public. Everyone wants to expand the standard repertoire, but most popular pieces were written in the late 19th century or early 20th century (for many solo instruments, this is of course a serious issue). When later composers can’t measure up, the best one can hope for is good reinterpretations of works that have already been recorded many times over.
See also: https://www.theguardian.com/music/2022/dec/09/pop-music-is-tiktok-killing-the-bridge
I would argue that the most sophisticated rock band working today is Radiohead (the band’s been on hiatus of late due to side projects from some band members). Here’s a pretty good video that discusses the band’s use of modulation:
If anyone wants to check out the band, start with the album “OK Computer”.
And then there’s my current favorite band, The Pernice Brothers. When’s the last time the word “genus” made it into a pop song? Here you go (“The genus names of all the flowers that were feeding off her amazing glow”):
And here’s my favorite song from the band’s most recent album (from 2019). Go to the third song, “The Devil and the Jinn”:
https://pernicebrothers.bandcamp.com/album/spread-the-feeling
I wasn’t aware of the LZ compression – makes a lot of sense.
… yeah. SMH. Personally, with the aid of music subscription with an enormous catalog, I’ve found “new” horizons in “classical” music especially.
How to explain it? I puzzle over _where_ music has ever been played – the symphony hall, the tiny jazz hole, arenas – then, the new venue : tiny Bluetooth speakers for the train, the bus, the bustling sidewalks, or, perhaps the cattle range,… it must matter… it is not usually _live_…
Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and similar contemporary pop stars don’t do much for me. What makes a great song for me is one with melodic hooks and tonal surprises that leaves an earworm, and one that I generally appreciate more with repeated listening. Of rock groups today, I would put Foo Fighters into the “great bands” category and I’m sure there are more, but only the Foo Fighters come quickly to mind. For classic bands, I’ve been listening to the extensive catalog from Yes recently, and have really enjoyed rediscovering them, even with their many personnel changes. Check out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-BMlq_zyko
I love Yes, and am surprised they don’t get more praise. But count on their lyrics being generally baffling. And yet it works!
That link is amazing, btw. Listening now.
Of course, even the Foo Fighters have been around over 25 years now. I’m now 60 and sometimes I have to catch myself when I think about popular “new” bands or solo performers I’m familiar with and like and then realize they haven’t qualified as “new” for a couple of decades or so. As it is, I’ve mostly only listened to NPR on the radio over the last 22 years and don’t subscribe to any satellite radio service, so my exposure to any new music since about 2000 has been much slighter than in previous decades. I just got fed up with commercial radio stations, especially by those that were Comcasted to drive out the uniqueness of the musical tastes of any DJ working at a commercial music radio station. Prior to moving to Jacksonville, FL, in 1999, I had lived in New London, CT, and regularly listened to the local college radio station there which did play a very diverse mix of music, which I mostly loved. There is no such station in Jax, alas.
I have over 1000 cds – haven’t switched to MP3 or other such devices. Even have a couple of hundred vinyl albums I still listen to occasionally. Definitely not up with the times. I have made a list of my collection, and it does include quite a bit released between 1965 through 1973 (with from 10 to 26 albums from each year), ebbs a bit in the mid ’70s (I was in junior high & high school from 1974 – ’80), picks up again from ’78 – ’81, ebbs again, then a lot more from 1984 through 2004, after which it drops to dribbles for most years and only one or none at all for several years. I just haven’t heard a lot which prompts me to want to get the album. Of course, it also doesn’t help that record stores have mostly died out. Sure, I can order online and have done so, but I used to love browsing through record stores, especially those with listening stations, and sometimes coming across something that intrigued me enough to check it out although I hadn’t even heard of the performer before I walked in. Probably still a lot of great new music I would love but that I just haven’t been exposed to.
Another Beatles’ tune with interesting key changes is “Good Day Sunshine.” I recall as a kid watching The Maestro breakdown the lads’ uses of key changes, tempo changes, and counterpoint:
The top comment on Beato’s video was something like when I heard Penny Lane my first thought was “what IS this?”
I think that crystallizes it – no surprises anymore.
I believe I’m older than PCC, and while I respect his love of the Fab 4 (Fun fact–one of my dorm mates got hold of I Wanna Hold Your Hand in October ’63, and we were all blown away!), I soon, however, gravitated to the Stones & Led Zep, etc. I’m now, at my advanced age, a big fan of AC/DC, and also Portugal the Man for “soft rock.” However, for straight-ahead blues and old-time R & R, nobody beats the Black Keys. Another fun fact–as a former HS English teacher, I affirm that the Black Keys video for “Wild Child” is the best school R & R video EVAH!
I was into Led Zep big-time for years. Went on a lo-o-o-ng hiatus. Recently listened to Black Dog – I realized I never understood :
The riff is fast, but Bonham’s groove is sort of half time of it! The stick clicks are nit noise – he cues the band – his drums are like _breathing_
Blown away!
I’d also slip those maters of melody and pop song structure, ABBA, in there too (as their first hit came out in 1974). The Bee Gees also have some perennial appeal among the younger generation. Not to mention Queen of course!
I think one of the ways songs from those groups managed to stand the test of time is the deceptive depth – the amount of songcraft, sweating details in the studio, the layers of complexity that reward re-visiting the songs. ABBA were notorious for their perfectionism. They barely toured so they could spend much more time in the studio on albums, getting everything “perfect.” This is why, after they were initially dismissed as “done” in the early eighties, they were re-discovered – musicians of almost any stripe will say how they admire the deceptive simplicity of their songs, which reveal layers of design, incredible vocal/harmonic complexity, and studio mastery.
When asked about how he sees a successful pop song, Benny Anderson, their keyboardist who wrote most of the music, said that a pop song should have at some points some element of surprise, not be too predictable, but once you’ve heard it those changes should sound “inevitable.” I’ve heard similar descriptions before about what makes a great song, and I think that really captures it.
I think ABBA’s skill in putting together hook after hook, transition after transition, is well displayed in their song Name Of The Game. It’s a masterclass of song composition – very complex for a pop song, something like 7 different changes, all great hooks, all seem by the end to fit together so well: