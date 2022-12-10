More evidence for the decline of rock/pop music

From time to time I use this site to mourn the death of rock and pop music, claiming that the period of my youth—which I count from roughly 1964 to 1975—happened to coincide with the apogee of rock as a form of musical art. Of course when I say this, I immediately get vigorous pushback along the lines of, “Oh everybody thinks that, because the music they grow up with is the music they think is best.” But that’s wrong for four reasons:

Some period had to be the apogee of rock, and I can’t be blamed simply because it was the period of my youth. Somebody had to grow up during the flowering of rock. I love popular music from much earlier times, including jazz from 1925 through Charlie Parker and Coltrane, as well as the Great American Songbook, and singers like Sinatra, Peggy Lee, Ella Fitzgerald, and Sarah Vaughan. I also love the songs from the Broadway musicals of yore, though the newer ones haven’t produced many memorable songs. This is not the music I “grew up with.” Various measures correlated with rock quality (see below) show that the genre’s gone downhill in recent years, and. . . Steve Pinker agrees with me, and he’s always right. (By the way, Steve, it’s OKAY to moan!)

I try not to moan that rock ain't what it used to be, since every generation says music is in decline.But many of my Gen-Z students agree, & rock sales peaked in the 90s. Worse, rock legends are almost all septuagenarian: be prepared for the inevitable. https://t.co/n5XEilA2CG — Steven Pinker (@sapinker) September 4, 2019

I’ll make a short off-the-top-of-my-head list of some of the music I heard in my youth: the Beatles, the Stones, the Doors, the early Gordon Lightfoot, all the great soul music, including that of Motown (e.g., Sam Cooke, Smokey Robinson, James Brown, The Four Tops, Martha and the Vandellas, Aretha Franklin ad infinitum), Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, the Jefferson Airplane, Bob Dylan, The Band, Joni Mitchell, Eric Clapton, Joan Baez, the Allman Brothers, Laura Nyro, the Beach Boys.

Who do the kids have these days? Lizzo and Taylor Swift. It makes me ill to even say that. Will their songs be played on the “oldies” stations in 25 years? Nope; they’ll be playing the music of my youth, simply because it’s the best. There is nobody making rock music today as good as any one of the names I’ve listed above.

Now if we want to go to more objective measures of music that, I think, are correlated with its quality, then I’ve done two posts on that:

Here’s a discussion of the death of melody in modern music (not just rock) And a discussion of many aspects of music, like tempo, complexity, and repetitiveness, which have changed for the worse. A quote (data come from a NYT article): 1. Pop music has become slower — in tempo — in recent years and also “sadder” and less “fun” to listen to. 2. Pop music has become melodically less complex, using fewer chord changes, and pop recordings are mastered to sound consistently louder (and therefore less dynamic) at a rate of around one decibel every eight years. 3. There has been a significant increase in the use of the first-person word “I” in pop song lyrics, and a decline in words that emphasize society or community. Lyrics also contain more words that can be associated with anger or anti-social sentiments. 4. 42% of people polled on which decade has produced the worst pop music since the 1970s voted for the 2010s. These people were not from a particular aging demographic at all — all age groups polled, including 18-29 year olds, appear to feel unanimously that the 2010s are when pop music became worst. This may explain a rising trend of young millennials, for example, digging around for now 15-30 year-old music on YouTube frequently. It’s not just the older people who listen to the 1980s and 1990s on YouTube and other streaming services it seems — much younger people do it too. 5. A researcher put 15,000 Billboard Hot 100 song lyrics through the well-known Lev-Zimpel-Vogt (LZV1) data compression algorithm, which is good at finding repetitions in data. He found that songs have steadily become more repetitive over the years, and that song lyrics from today compress 22% better on average than less repetitive song lyrics from the 1960s. The most repetitive year in song lyrics was 2014 in this study.

If you want to compare hits of different eras, here’s the first post I ever did on the death of rock music, in which I simply listed the top 20 Billboard hits from 50 years before the day of posting (list from the week of August 26, 1967). I won’t reprise it, but here’s the list for the same week of 2022. (God help you if you look at this week’s list, which is topped by, yes, Taylor Swift, but also features recycled Christmas songs—with 4 of the top ten holiday tunes taken from my youth.)

Finally, and the occasion for my fulmination, I want to show a new video by the estimable Rick Beato with statistics on another aspect of good rock music that’s declined: the presence of key changes, or modulation. (It’s based on this article in Tedium magazine.)

Oy, has this measure declined! And it’s science! The author, Chris Dalla Riva, listened to 1100 Billboard #1 songs from 1958 to 2020. He found that a quarter of the songs from the 1960s to the 1990s included a key change, but—get this—only a single #1 song between 2010 and 2020 had a key change. That’s amazing—and heinous! I maintain that modulation in a song is no guarantee of its quality, but is correlated with quality. It shows an inventiveness that increases complexity.

Here’s Rick Beato in a nine-minute video giving examples of key changes in hits. Many of these were recorded after my designed period of musical apogee, but none of them are from recent years. Notice that at 6:41 Beato mentions that “if we go back to the Sixties, there are so many Beatles songs that have modulations. . . . “. Of course the Beatles were the greatest rock group of all time, and on that I brook no dissent. Beato also gives examples from The Jackson Five and Barry Manilow (a much-dismissed but worthy tunesmith).

Here’s a great Beatles song with lots of modulation:

. . and my favorite Manilow song; this one released in 1976. A BIG modulation at 2:46. (The original is here.) Beato discusses “Mandy”, which also has a famous modulation, but I don’t like it as much.

. . . and the Carpenters with a modulation as the chorus enters at 0:41 (2:00 on the original). The song came out in 1972 and was written by Richard Carpenter and John Bettis.

QED

h/t: Bryan