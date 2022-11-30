In today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “play”, Mo expresses approbation for the World Cup as a showcase for Islam. Jesus sets him straight, but Mo never learns. . .
Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Qatar
November 30, 2022 • 9:00 am
