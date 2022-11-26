I posted a drawing this morning of a cat hidden among a bunch of owls (the technical term is “a parliament of owls”). Did you spot it. If not, here it is, circled:
And an enlargement:
Why Evolution is True is a blog written by Jerry Coyne, centered on evolution and biology but also dealing with diverse topics like politics, culture, and cats.
6 thoughts on “Caturday felid reveal: Here’s the cat!”
OMG! I tried so hard and didn’t see it. This was a good one. Thanks for posting.
I found it, but it took a long time because the eyes are wrong…or the cat’s wearing contact lenses or something.
Yes. The mouth is a bit too bird-like, but good enough.
My brother has a photograph of one of his cats with his mouth in exactly that pose. The only thing I would say that is wrong is that the picture should really have an array of fearsome needle sharp teeth in it.
The ears gave it away for me!
The big mouth, no beak did it! Fun to do with cats, thanks!