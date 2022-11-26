Caturday extra: Spot the cat!

November 26, 2022 • 10:00 am

I may have posted this before but I don’t remember it. At any rate, hidden among these owls is a cat. Can you spot it? It took me a LONG time, but some of you may see it right off the bat.

Don’t reveal the location in the comments; I’ll post a reveal at 1 pm Chicago time showing the cat.  Enlarging the picture may help:

h/t: Nicole

13 thoughts on "Caturday extra: Spot the cat!

  2. Jerry, you must have time on your hands! as it happened, I spotted the (smallish) kitty immediately, thus did not waste much time. cattily, Joyce

  4. I think you may have posted it before and had the reveal. I didn’t even remember where it was and it took me a long time to find it this time around. No wise old owl here!
    It’s a good one.

