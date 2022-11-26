I may have posted this before but I don’t remember it. At any rate, hidden among these owls is a cat. Can you spot it? It took me a LONG time, but some of you may see it right off the bat.
Don’t reveal the location in the comments; I’ll post a reveal at 1 pm Chicago time showing the cat. Enlarging the picture may help:
h/t: Nicole
13 thoughts on “Caturday extra: Spot the cat!”
I see it.
Jerry, you must have time on your hands! as it happened, I spotted the (smallish) kitty immediately, thus did not waste much time. cattily, Joyce
Well, I looked for what must have been five minutes, so if that counts as “time on my hands”, so be it. Congrats on spotting it so quickly!
Got it after 5 secs.
I think you may have posted it before and had the reveal. I didn’t even remember where it was and it took me a long time to find it this time around. No wise old owl here!
It’s a good one.
I see it! Took me about 10 seconds and two scans of the picture.
Well, I’ve got the cat but I can’t see a bat near it.
Found the kittie easily. Pussycats have no beaks, regardless of their coloring.
Well, so much for getting my class projects done early today. *looks for cat*
Extreme right, one notch above the middle of the side. I haven’t seen the reveal.
You were not supposed to give the answer in the comments!
I love these hidden object pictures. Spotted the cat in a few seconds.
That was fun, took 20 seconds or so.