Thursday: Hili dialogue

*First the House report: the GOP has gone over the top, and now controls the House of Representatives. Six races are still in play: 4 in California, 1 in Colorado (Her Glockness is ahead by about 1,000 votes), and 1 in Alaska. That Boebert is even consiered qualified to be in Congress is an embarrassment for Colorado—indeed, America.

From the NYT:

Republicans secured a slender majority in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, a delayed yet consequential finish to the 2022 midterm elections that will reorder the balance of power in Washington and is expected to effectively give the party a veto on President Biden’s agenda for the next two years. After more than a week of vote counting, the Republican Party formally captured the 218 House seats needed to claim the majority after just four years out of power. The outcomes in six close races that remain undecided will determine the final size of a slim Republican majority that will be far narrower than party leaders had expected, though Republicans still cheered the achievement.

*As expected Mitch “Tortoise” McConnell was re-elected by Republican Senators as the (minority) leader, beating out Rick Scott. The evil fellow will be in charge until at least 2027 when he stands for regular election. Whether he makes it to then is anybody’s guess, but tortoises live a long time.

The push in Congress to pass codify marriage protections came after Justice Clarence Thomas suggested in an opinion overturting abortion rights that the court "should reconsider" past rulings that established marriage equality and access to contraception. They have to work fast. And after this they have to work on contraception and to defend mixed-race marriages. With the present Supreme Court, everything's up for grabs, and even some Republicans will join in on votes on these no-brainer issues. What about abortion? Gun rights? Can they do anything about those two issues? A relevant editorial in the WaPo: "The Senate's victory on same-sex marriage should terrify the GOP." Republicans are finding out there is a penalty to be paid for cultural extremism, but they have yet to show they are capable of preserving general-election viability. Over the next two years, as MAGA forces double down in the GOP House caucus and Trump fights with primary opponents for the support of the GOP base, Democrats will be delighted to watch Republicans marginalize themselves. During that time, Democrats will look for opportunities to put measures related to abortion and other cultural issues on the ballot in 2024. If that approach worked to drive Democrats to the polls in 2022, there is no reason to think it won't work again in 2024.

*Yes, the Donald announced yesterday that he’s gonna run for President again, and it was met not with a chorus of huzzahs, but with yawns. Here’s the NYT’s headline, buried deep on the front page in small print (click to read):

*Whew, that missile landing in Poland was a close one! I thought for sure that the missile that killed two Poles a few kilometers north of its southern border was fired by Russia, which would have triggered all kinds of diplomatic (and perhaps military) reprisals. Now, however, both NATO and Poland say the missile wasn’t Russian at all.

NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people appeared to be unintentional and was probably launched by air defenses in neighboring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid. “Ukraine’s defense was launching their missiles in various directions and it is highly probable that one of these missiles unfortunately fell on Polish territory,” said Polish President Andrzej Duda. “There is nothing, absolutely nothing, to suggest that it was an intentional attack on Poland.” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, at a meeting of the 30-nation military alliance in Brussels, echoed the preliminary Polish findings. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, however, disputed them and asked for further investigation. The assessments of Tuesday’s deadly missile landing appeared to dial back the likelihood of the strike triggering another major escalation in the nearly 9-month-old Russian invasion of Ukraine. If Russia had targeted Poland, that could have risked drawing NATO into the conflict.

*A sad story from the WaPo to finish, titled “She ran a 100-mile world record. A course error means it won’t count.” In ultra-marathons, women are often better than men, and the winner of this race, Camille Herron, a world champion, is also 40 years old, yet she holds the world’s records for the 50K, 100K, and 245-hour run. But her latest victory won’t count because they mismeasured the course!

Imagine running for 100 miles, setting a world record, and then finding out it doesn’t count. That is the situation professional ultrarunner Camille Herron faces. Herron, known as one of the most accomplished ultrarunners in the world, won the Jackpot Ultra Running Festival 100-miler in Henderson, Nev., in February in what was believed to be a world-record-setting time.

The 40-year-old finished the race in 12 hours 41 minutes 11 seconds — a 7:37-per-mile pace — and beat the second-place finisher and first male athlete, Arlen Glick, by nearly 30 minutes. The race served as the USA Track & Field 100 Mile Road Championships, and Herron garnered international acclaim for her world record victory. In doing so, Herron also beat her own world record of 12:42:40, which she set in 2017, by more than a minute. Or at least that’s what she thought.

After the course was remeasured, in February and again in October, it was determined that the course had been slightly altered and was short by 716 feet. As a result, a USA Track & Field committee decided not to ratify the record. . . .The Post obtained a measuring report that indicates the course was measured on Oct. 25 by Brandon Wilson, a World Athletics measurer with an A rating, the highest distinction for racecourse measurers. Wilson’s report concluded that the 100-mile course’s actual length was 99.864336 miles, or 716 feet short. “Due to overwhelming documentation, photos, first-hand accounts, and live video coverage of the race this fact is not in dispute, no runners in any contest ran certified courses on race-day,” Wilson said in the report.

Jebus, can you imagine how Herron feels? Here’s a photo of an earlier victory:

Hili: In the beginning was the word.

Paulina: And then?

Hili: Plenty of gibberish.

In Polish:

Hili: Na początku było słowo. Paulina: A potem? Hili: Mnóstwo bełkotu. (Zdjęcie: Paulina)

From Masih, another brave Iranian woman:

This brave Iranian girl from the once conservative city of Mashhad is walking unveiled in the street in the midst of anti-regime protests there. The fear among Iranians is gone. This revolution is led by women.#IranRevolution #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/wZedb43xnA — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 16, 2022

From the Auschwitz Memorial: a boy gassed at age 9.

17 November 1934 | A German Jewish boy, Gert Loewenstein, was born in Aken. He emigrated to The Netherlands. He was deported from Westerbork to #Theresienstadt ghetto on January 1944 and on 16 May 1944 deported to #Auschwitz. He was murdered after the selection in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/8lotteJFbo — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) November 17, 2022

