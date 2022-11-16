The best three “modern” Broadway songs

I’m not going to say anything much beyond giving my opinion that modern Broadway-style musicals, while more sophisticated than the great ones of yore (e.g., “Brigadoon,” “My Fair Lady,” “Oklahoma,” “South Pacific” and the like), aren’t as full of memorable tunes as the older ones. I was brought up on those old musicals, as my parents had all the LPs, and I can still remember the words to all the songs (“All I want is a room somewhere. . . “, etc.). I’ve also listened to more modern musicals (i.e. those after 1957, when “West Side Story” came out), but, with the exception of a few decent tunes in “Camelot” (1960), I can think of only three truly great and memorable songs, and one of these is from 1957.

Now I may be missing some songs here, and I’m sure readers will remind me, but here are the three ‘modern’ ones I love. I won’t worry too much about dates. And the three I’ve chosen are all performed here by one of my favorite singers (in the top two with Karen Carpenter), Barbra Streisand.

In chronological order:

“Somewhere” from “West Side Story” (1957). Music by Leonard Bernstein, words by Stephen Sondheim (the next to last great song he wrote). Babs really shows off her pipes on this one, particularly in the last third:

“Send in the Clowns“, from “A Little Night Music” (1973). Words and music by Stephen Sondheim. This is a great song, but Sondheim always regarded it as a throwaway song of no great import. He was wrong: he never wrote anything better on his own. (Judy Collins’s version is better, but this is Barbra’s post.)

“All I Ask of You” from “Phantom of the Opera” (1986), written by written by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Charles Hart and Richard Stilgoe. I love it when someone with a voice of this quality can belt, and oy, can she!

I’m throwing this in because even though it’s from a musical (“Funny Girl”, 1964) it goes back to 1920, when it was a French song, and was popularized by Fanny Brice in the late Twenties. This is from the movie. Streisand, playing Fanny Brice, has to go on to sing it while still in tears after her breakup with the gambler Nicky Arnstein, played by Omar Sharif. Then she recovers and brings the song to a rousing finish.