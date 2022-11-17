Today we’ll finish off the photos sent in by Kira Heller (her photos of bears in Alaska are here). Her notes and IDs are indented, and you can click the photos to enlarge them. Readers can identify the lizard and duck shown.

These photos were taken by Ephraim Heller, and I am sharing them with his permission. Great blue heron (Ardea herodias) hunting and catching an eel/fish in Half Moon Bay, CA

A lizard on my walking path in San Jose, CA:

Common Mergansers (Mergus merganser) in Alaska. Chicks move from parent to parent as they float on the river. I count 39 with this parent:

Merganser chicks ride on the backs of adults. Alaska:

Kestrels (Falco sparverius). Wyoming:

Ptarmigan (Lagopus sp.?) in summer plumage. Alaska.

Sea otter (Enhydra lutris). Alaska:

Orca (Orcinus orca) breaching. Alaska:

Harbor seals (Phoca vitulina) warming themselves in the sun on ice floes at the foot of a glacier:

Puffins (Fratercula corniculata and cirrhata). Alaska:

Duck taking off. I actually can’t identify this one from the photo. Grand Teton National Park:

Red-tailed Hawks (Buteo jamaicensis). I think. GTNP:

Northern Harrier (Circus hudsonius) enjoying a tasty rodent snack. GTNP.

Bald eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) GTNP.