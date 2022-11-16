Today we have photos taken by Ephriam Heller of various species in various places; they were sent in by Kira Heller. I’m dividing her photos into two batches: bears and non-bears. Today we get Alaskan bears since it’s “Party With Your Bear Day“. Kira’s notes are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them. I’ll put up installment #2 (birds and other mammals) soon.

These photos were taken by Ephraim Heller, and I am sharing them with his permission. Juvenile grizzly bears (Ursus arctos horribilis) wrestling. Alaska.

A forlorn grizzly. Alaska.

Grizzly admiring the birds. Alaska.

Grizzly sow and new cub crossing the river.

Young grizzly cubs, Alaska:

Stopping to smell the fireweed. Alaska.

Different grizzlies have different techniques for catching salmon as they travel upstream to spawn. This one dives from the riverbanks. Alaska. You can see red sockeye salmon in the foreground.

Three cubs wait for a meal while mom is fishing.

Sow and cub. Alaska:

This sow fishes by wading in the river and grabbing the salmon. Not every dive is successful. In this case she missed, but immediately stood up to find another salmon in the river.

Cub waiting on the river bank while mom fishes.