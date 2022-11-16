Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Hump Day (calle Húfudagar in Iceland): Wednesday, November 16, 2022: National Fast Food Day.

Talking about fast food, here’s British competitive eating champion Leah Shutkever, who manages to remain slim despite her extraordinary intake of comestibles (shown below). On top of that, she’s Jewish, which makes her a dream girl. Her eating bouts are always timed.

Look at this girl down those burgers! There are many similar videos on her site: Leah ingesting enormous amounts of steaks, Indian food, pastries, an so on. Food porn!

It’s also National Button day, Icelandic Language Day or Dagur íslenskrar tungu (Iceland),International Day for Tolerance, and Have a Party with Your Bear Day:

Partee! (2002):

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this day by consulting the November 16 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*The most depressing but predictable news of the day. Trump announced last night that he’s running again. Click on the NYT article. The next two years will be what I first thought to call “the silly season,” but it’s actually the “democracy is threatened” season:

*This is the biggest news of the day:. Somebody, most likely the Russians, have fired a missile that landed in Poland, a NATO country, and it killed two people. From the Washington Post: (see update below)

At least one missile hit the town of Przewodow in Poland, just over the border from Ukraine, killing two people, a Polish official said, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive national security matter. The official did not say whether the missile had been fired by Russia. Even if inadvertent, a strike on the territory of a NATO ally could be a pivotal moment in the conflict. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called an emergency meeting of the country’s national defense and security council Tuesday night in response to the incident. In a statement, Russia’s Defense Ministry said it did not strike any targets in or near Poland. It said images shared by Polish media outlets showed no sign of a Russian weapon.

U.S. officials said they were aware of the situation but had no further information. “We don’t want to speculate,” said Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman. “When it comes to our security commitments and Article V we have been crystal clear that we will defend every inch of NATO territory.”

The apparent strike came as Russia bombarded Ukraine with missiles — one of the most extensive such barrages of the conflict, striking targets across the country, including energy infrastructure and apartment blocks.

Now we don’t know it was a Russian missile; it could have been a Ukrainian missile gone astray. But the Russians have been firing missiles all over Ukraine to knock out the infrastructure. I suspect that this is an errant Russian missile. If it was, the response of NATO countries, sworn to defend the integrity of all other NATO countries, will be interesting. Maybe we’ll know more tomorrow. But two lives have been lost in Poland, and that’s no small issue.

An important UPDATE:

President Biden said it’s “unlikely” that a Russian-made missile that killed two people in a Polish village on Tuesday was fired from Russia, though he cautioned that the data was preliminary.

Lordy, what is going to happen now? Was it a Ukrainian missile? That’s also an attack on a NATO country by a non-NATO country

*As of this morning, here’s the latest count for the House of Representatives, same as last night’s.

Although the GOP hadn’t taken the House of Representatives last night, they were within one seat of a majority (218 seats), and that’s with several races to go. My predictions for both Houses will be verified! And the House Republicans chose as their speaker Kevin McCarthy, as expected. What a pity that Nancy Pelosi will have to give up her gavel!

Republicans are on the cusp of claiming control of the House of Representatives for the 118th Congress when it convenes next year. After notching victories late Monday night in a handful of congressional races in Arizona, New York and California, the party is within one seat of taking the House. After rosy predictions for a Republican wave, the party’s majority in the House will be much smaller than its leaders had anticipated. Congress will be divided next year, after Democrats held control of the Senate. Attention will now be focused on a few districts in California and Colorado where the Republican candidate is leading in the vote count. A race call in any of these districts on Tuesday would almost certainly give Republicans the 218 seats needed to retake a House majority.

Further, Mitch “The Turtle” McConnell is being challenged for his own leadership in the Senate:

Senator Rick Scott of Florida, who oversaw the Senate Republican campaign arm, said he will challenge Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky for minority leader.

The status quo is broken and big change is needed. It's time for new leadership in the Senate that unites Republicans to advance a bold conservative agenda. That's why I'm running to be the Senate Republican Leader.https://t.co/B0rdMuR64Z — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 15, 2022

Professor Ceiling Cat predicts that Scott’s going down in flames.

*Here’s a must-read article for all those who bandy about the terms “systemic racism” or “structural racism.” It’s by John McWhorter in the NYT, of course, and called “When ‘racism’ is not really racism.” It’s a sensible take, and there are too many good quotes to post even in a precis. So here’s just a few:

And so I offer a modest proposal, but an earnest one. How about revising our terms for “systemic racism,” “structural racism” and “institutional racism”? The problem with these phrases is that systems, structures and institutions cannot be racist any more than they can be happy or sad. They can be made up of individuals who share these traits, or even have procedures that may engender them. But systems, structures and institutions do not themselves have feelings or prejudices. . . . Similarly, it helps little to call a test on which racial groups differ in their performance a “racist” test. It is unlikely that anyone connected to the test is committed to keeping Black people from passing it, even if the reasons for the differential in pass rates are rooted in the effects of past racism. Labeling Black English speakers as linguistically deficient is something we call “systemic racism” — with even me bowing to the convention not long ago when I wrote about it — despite the fact that there is no reason to think that anyone designing or administering the tests is racist; they often even suppose they are helping rather than hurting Black kids. . . .Terms like “systemic racism” are not utterly without use. For one, of course there are actual racists embedded in some segments of American society, not to mention less overt, yet intolerable, racism of subtler kinds. For example, the idea among medical practitioners that Black people are more tolerant of pain than others is a kind of racist bias whose effects spread throughout the medical system. The fact that cops are more likely to rough up Black people cannot be treated as anything other than a “systemic” manifestation of underlying dehumanization. But such cases are exceptions. Most disparities between Black and white people, though they exist and are not something Black people deserve any kind of blame for, are not due in 2022 to “racism” in any sense compatible with clear and honest language. . . . From now on, I, for one, will be referring to most of the things we are now taught to call systemic racism as being “inequities between races.” In my ideal universe, the term would quickly and inevitably be shortened to just “inequities,” with a tacit reference to Black and Latino people, just as “minority” now has the same implication. We would battle these inequities, but without the lexical mission creep which has led to how confusingly we use the word “racism” now. Less distracted by the fantasy that these inequities are embodiments of an undying bigotry in “institutional” form, we could focus more attention on genuine solutions to what is holding back real people in today’s America.

Despite this, and despite the urgent efforts of sciences of all stripes to recruit more minority students and faculty, there isn’t a discipline in science, including evolutionary biology, physics, or mathematics, that hasn’t been called out for “systemic racism”. I like “inequities between races” better, though that, too, implies that the inequities are the result of bigotry, which isn’t always teh case.

*Sadly, the NYT reports that Roberta Flack has ALS and has lost the ability to sing. That’s a nasty disease, and a terminal one, and apparently it was diagnosed only in August:

The condition, known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, was diagnosed in August and has made it difficult for Ms. Flack to speak, the publicist, Elaine Schock, said in an email to The New York Times. Ms. Flack, 85, won Grammy Awards for record of the year and best pop vocal performance in both 1973 and 1974 as she racked up No. 1 singles including “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” (1972), “Killing Me Softly With His Song” (’73) and “Feel Like Makin’ Love” (’74). Over the course of her career, she earned 14 Grammy nominations. . . .A.L.S. is a disease that causes the nerve cells to stop working and die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The nerves then lose the ability to stimulate specific muscles, which causes the muscles to become weak, the C.D.C. said. The cause of most cases of A.L.S. is unknown, according to the C.D.C., and reports suggest that fewer than 20,000 people in the United States have it.

*The Artemis-1 mission took off this morning and is going well. A quick report from Jim Batterson in Newport News, VA:

Everything seems to be “a-ok” as NASA used to say in the Apollo days. Orion separated from big booster on time and its upper stage engine burn went well, putting it in a lunar trajectory. . . means we are off to the Moon! There will be a few course-correction rocket firings, but mainly the vehicle is coasting in Mr. Newton’s capable hands until sometime on Monday when its serious maneuvering in lunar orbit begins. i forgot to mention a set of cubesats (small satellites like the Italian satellite we met on Dart mission) were also released and are trailing the Orion to take data on the way and around the Moon. Oh, and there are two instrumented human mannequins on board to take sensor data. It launched 40 minutes later than scheduled. I watched the proceedings until it was safely in Earth orbit…could not make it another 30-60 minutes for rocket burn to send it on to moon trajectory.

A short video of the launch:

*And the NYT has given Matthew’s latest book, As Gods: A Moral History of the Genetic Age, a stellar review, just as Science and the Wall Street Journal did. But the NYT review is always the biggie. Their tweet:

Matthew Cobb’s “As Gods” asks how far science’s power should go. His primary question? Our reviewer: “Whether a research community capable of altering life is also capable of putting ethical decisions first.” https://t.co/nJD57db6QE — New York Times Books (@nytimesbooks) November 15, 2022

And a bit of the review:

It was late in 1972 — a year in which the science of genetic engineering really began to sizzle — that two California researchers announced the unusually tidy transfer of genetic information from one bacterium to another with help from a specialized enzyme. It was a scientifically heralded result, but behind the hoopla was just one small catch. The information transferred enabled a common human disease bacterium, E. coli, to resist not just one antibiotic, but two. “Alarm bells should have rung,” writes Matthew Cobb, in his deeply researched and often deeply troubling history of gene science. And that nothing did ring — that scientific success trumped the obvious risks of the work — becomes the focus of his book’s primary inquiry: whether a research community capable of altering life is also capable of putting ethical decisions first. The rush to gene-editing brings Cobb to a kind of crisis of conscience. He is a scientist with deep respect for the profession; he’s worked with genetically modified organisms and knows they can be used for good. And yet, he cannot take that last step across the threshold of complete trust in a profession that he believes, especially recently, has failed “to speak clearly or act decisively” about its dangers. He dreams of a societal response — a world in which the public is better educated on the issues, in which scientists engage with the larger community, and informed regulation is possible. But in the interests of reality, he concedes something that, in fact, many of us outside the scientific community have also come to recognize: In the complicated reality that technology has built for us, far too often “dreams and nightmares must go hand in hand.”

It doesn’t get much better than that. Congratulations, Dr. Cobb! Readers: this is a good one, especially if you want to learn the latest about genetic engineering (as well as its history).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili chats with Paulina again:

Hili: There is something over there. Paulina: What? Hili: This requires further research. (Photo: Paulina)

In Polish:

Hili: Tam coś jest. Paulina: Ale co? Hili: To wymaga dalszych badań. (Zdjęcie: Paulina)

And a photo of baby Kulka by Andrzej:

***********************

A B. Kliban cartoon. Kiss that duck!

A Gary Larson Far Side cartoon:

From Atheism. Good question, though I think the Bible mentions a “serpent”.

God has changed His handle:

From Masih: Turban removal by piss-ed off Iranian women. I can’t say I condone it, but I love it:

For 43 years, the clerics humiliated Iranian women & forced them to wear hijab.

This is why removing their turbans has turned into an act of protest & a daily routine for Iranian teenagers after regime killed #MahsaAmini & hundreds of innocent protesters.pic.twitter.com/Iq5RTsyGKJ — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 15, 2022

From Malcolm: I’ve seen weird sleeping-cat postures, but this takes the cake!

how is that comfy pic.twitter.com/Zu7u6Z0zcN — Dont Show Your Cat 👺 (@DontShowYourCat) November 12, 2022

From Barry. Poor hungry hound!

When your vegetarian friends invite you over for dinner.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/Xvw3cBaeoG — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 14, 2022

From Alice Roberts via Gravelinspector: where we got our kitties.

A new study into the origins of cats – reveals they were domesticated around 10,000 years ago, spread into Europe with early farmers, spread around more by Romans, and became even more popular in late medieval period. Thanks @ChrisStringer65 for sharing! https://t.co/TpTJr9huFf pic.twitter.com/QaYqdHeCZt — Prof Alice Roberts💙 (@theAliceRoberts) November 14, 2022

From the Auschwitz Memorial, two tweets. First, the Warsaw Ghetto was closed on this day.

16 November 1940 | The Germans closed and isolated the Warsaw Ghetto from the rest of the city. It became the largest ghetto in occupied Europe. Over 450,000 Jews were crowded in the area of 307 hectares.https://t.co/9Rhs8wz6TA pic.twitter.com/UfRNxC9Rtb — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) November 15, 2022

. . . and the birthday of someone who died at 43.

16 November 1901 | A Czech Jewish woman, Dora Bondyová, was born. She was deported to #Auschwitz from #Theresienstadt ghetto on 6 October 1944. She did not survive. pic.twitter.com/MGe8lkKIUh — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) November 16, 2022

From Professor Cobb: Keep watching this first one to the end, and sound on:

Baby elephant disrupting a TV reporter is the best part of today. pic.twitter.com/DseqitxoG9 — Desert Frogger (@BT0731) November 14, 2022

Billy the Kid. Shot by Sheriff Pat Garrett at 21 (the Kid’s real name was Henry McCarty.) And this is the only authenticated photograph of him.

The art of bringing someone back from the dead: This is a rare tintype photo of Billy The Kid. I employed neural networking software to reconstruct/re-interpret his portrait and bring a little character back to the young criminal who died in a shoot-out at the age of only 21. pic.twitter.com/2ar3w9vep5 — BabelColour (@StuartHumphryes) November 14, 2022

I responded to this tweet by Matthew, suggesting an alternative theory (which is mine). Couldn’t the chimp just be offering the leaf to the other to eat, but the other one didn’t take it? That doesn’t seem to involve a theory of mind. Watch the video at the Guardian site, and judge for yourself.

Hard to interpret this any other way than that the chimp has a theory of mind. https://t.co/dxYntUuSg3 — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) November 14, 2022