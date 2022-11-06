Sunday: Hili dialogue

Greeetings on Sunday, Novembe 6, 2022: remember that the time changed last night, so if you didn’t set your clocks back, you missed out on an hour of sleep. I’ll be taking an early flight to Chicago as you read this.
First Hili, and then a few photos of the day. It’s been a long conference but I met some interesting people. The Panel of the Canceled, the last panel of the day, comprising four academics were fired or under severe sanctions for their views, was both scary and sad. But more about that later.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is taking up space:
A: You are sitting on my notebook.Hili: It doesn’t bother me.
A few shots of Stanford. First, the Hoover Tower, the landmark building of Stanford.
A copy of Rodin’t “Burghers of Calais” at Stanford. This is not one of the 12 cast originals but a copy. These men surrendered themselves to be executed, wearing nooses around their necks, but, as the story goes, their lives were spared.
The only student protest of the conference: a few signs painted on the sidewalk. I’m not sure what this means, but the response should be “academic freedom for all academics, and freedom of speech for everyone in college.”
Steve Pinker talked about rationality and academic freedom; his talk was drawn largely from his latest book on rationality but had updated examples relevant to the conference.
Four ways of looking at Jordan Peterson. Peterson, live on stage had a 45-minute with Douglas Murray, who was on Zoom in England, and it was pretty good, though Jordan got emotional and a bit religious at the end. The subject? “The War on the West.”
Regardless of what you think of Peterson, you’ve got to hand it to the man: he’s good with words.
The last panel of the day, “The Cost of Dissent” and a sad one. Four of these academics (on the left side) have either been fired, demonized or sanctioned by their institution, mostly for their words. Readers can judge their “guilt”, but remember that nobody is supposed to be fired or disciplined for out of the classroom speech. Left to right: Francis Widdowson, Elizabeth Weiss, Amy Wax, Joshua Katz, and moderator Harald Uhlig—a non-canceled colleague.
“FREEDOM FOR WHO”
A plainer clue in the casebook of Sherlock Holmes will not be found.
Yes, protesters will have painted messages to disturb the thoughts of the public, but observe – this paint is not easily removed. Only rigorous work and products will restore the original granitoid material below. The stencil itself is crude, crafted from 98 weight paper, some 3% oak, if I am not mistaken, and a right hand held the stencil while the left sprayed a Krylon brand semi-gloss, as the painter themselves had run out of flat, being occupied in the business of replacement handrails.
Come, Watson, the game is afoot!
It should be “whom”, so that rules me out, Ernest Hemingway, fellow pedants, and dare I say it the well educated.
Maybe it is a Silly Party protest, and the WHO in question is the one Horton heard?
“Ah, Watson!” Holmes shouted, his pipe flying into the wash basin.
“The White Haired Organization! Mrs. Judson, we will be late!”
[ referring to A.C. Doyle’s The Red-Headed League ]
Wax’s comments are truly repugnant. Scientists can get wacky as they get older – water has memory, people need megadoses of vitamins. Does this happen in other ares?
As an Asian there’s nothing that keeps me at arms length from the anti-woke movement like the presence and lack of condemnation of people like Amy Wax. This is despite me wanting to get closer to anti-woke causes but people like her show the same racial essentialism as the woke do, just in the other direction.
I eagerly await a true liberal alternative.
I watched this panel and was not familiar with Amy Wax, but now that I’ve had a chance to look up her transgression, I condemn her outrageous remarks as racist. Her dean spoke out against her views and from what I gather, she has not been cancelled, only called out for her odious behavior. She is still the Robert Mundheim Professor of Law at U Penn. Of those on this panel, Wax seems to be an example of free speech working as it should. She said her piece, and others have countered with their views (including Glenn Loury, on whose podcast she made her remarks). The SJW crowd has called for her to be fired (not surprisingly) but she remains in her position and has demonstrated to the world that she hates Democrats and is a racist. If I were on a hiring committee for her next gig, this is useful information to know and would certainly be disqualifying to her candidacy. But I am a nobody, and so my dismissal and condemnation of Amy Wax (and other racists) isn’t worth all that much.
I agree with everything you’ve just said except “I am a nobody, and so my dismissal and condemnation of Amy Wax (and other racists) isn’t worth all that much.” In my opinion it’s worth a lot, here’s why:
– For starters, it helps assuage the concern I described in my first comment. I also suspect there others with similar concerns to mine who will also be assuaged if they were to read it.
– If we’re to condemn the SJWs for their regressive attitudes towards race we need to be consistent about race in order to have any moral authority on the matter, lest we be hypocrites. I believe your dismissal moves towards that ideal.
– If we don’t draw clear lines in the sand about these matters then we’re inviting people in who may wish to cross those lines.
– More broadly, if one believes something is wrong I think they should speak up about it, even if they are a “nobody” as you describe. Of course we can’t all go around condemning every slight injustice in the world but I think if it’s relevant and/or particularly egregious then it’s worth doing and in my opinion that applies here.
1860 – Abraham Lincoln is elected the 16th president of the United States with only 40% of the popular vote, defeating John C. Breckinridge, John Bell, and Stephen A. Douglas in a four-way race
So even back then, Republican presidential candidates couldn’t get a majority of the popular vote.
The elections of 1860 and 2020 are similar in that large segments of the population did not “accept” the results. But, there is a crucial difference that makes parallels between the two elections not very convincing. The secessionists of 1860 and 1861 were not “election deniers” as the term is understood today. That is, they did not deny that Lincoln was elected by the rules of the game. Rather, they considered Lincoln’s ascendancy to the presidency as so antithetical to their interests that leaving the country was the only feasible action. In contrast, today’s election deniers claim that Biden was elected by fraud. While actual secessionists are relatively rare today (centered in Texas), we can expect secessionist sentiment to significantly grow if and when the far right feels that its chance for political power is gone for good. However, if the polls are correct, the secessionist movement will be muted for at least the next two years. But for the hard core its dormancy will end if the political structure of the nation should turn leftward.
While the 1860 election sparked secession and the resultant war, at least there was a peaceful transition of power from James Buchanan’s administration to Abraham Lincoln’s. It took 2020 and the deviant character of Donald Trump to break this nation’s proud 224-year tradition in that regard.
How many British or Canadian MPs of whatever political stripe win majorities in their ridings when there are more than two candidates, Jeremy?
It’s not a full Jordan Peterson experience unless he turns on the waterworks.
There was a little moisture at the end!
While it was good , as another commenter said friday regarding anna krylov, to put a face and personality to many of the speakers whom I only knew by reading them (even the odious Scott Atlas), I thought the main value of this event was to raise the visibility of freedom of speech and academic freedom as it is under attack in a number of our universities. As they have added majors that might be better identified as job training and developed modern business structures of levels of deans and vice-presidents, the culture and purpose of a number of universities has slowly but steadily morphed from what those of us who attended or came to teach in the 60’s and early 70’s assumed. Now of course the nature of the university changed from the church-run institutions of the 1300’s to 1700’s, to the more secular institutions of higher education through the enlightenment (jefferson had to create the university of virginia as he found it impossible to get the college of william and mary out from under the thumb of the anglican church), adding expertise of the industrial revolution and democratization of the student bodies at our great land grant universities in the late 1800’s. As weheard from several speakers, access to dollars has changed over the past 50 years and the structure of numerous schools has changed to capture that change, moving away from the focus that many of us have internalized during the mid 20th century as…well..what a right and proper university is. So maybe boards of regents or visitors want these changes and the losses are part of the cost…a casualty of war. Or maybe the policy-makers are unaware of the cost and these types of events can make them visible to the boards – for the boards are where action must be taken.
Thanks for the connection, Jerry!
One person whom I want n e v e r to forget = Ms Vashti Cromwell ( McCollum ), mother.
WHAT a H E R O … … SHE.
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=vashti+mccollum
” On this date in 1912, champion of the First Amendment Vashti McCollum, née Cromwell, was born in Lyons, New York, the daughter of Arthur G. and Ruth Cromwell. Arthur was a noted atheist activist in Rochester. Vashti was named by her mother for the biblical character who was “the first exponent of woman’s rights.” She studied at Cornell and the University of Illinois but on the verge of graduation married John Paschal (“Pappy”) McCollum in 1934. He was a University of Illinois horticulture department professor. They had three children before she completed her degree in political science and law in 1944.
The couple’s idyllic life as a faculty family in Champaign changed radically when their oldest boy, Jim, entered the fourth grade and was pressured to participate in religious instruction. When she withdrew Jim from the class, he was put in what amounted to detention. After filing suit to stop the unconstitutional instruction, she lost her job at the university and was branded “that awful McCollum woman.” The family became pariahs to much of the community.
Despite losing at both the trial and appellate levels, McCollum did not give up. On March 8, 1948, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a decision delivered by Justice Hugo Black, vindicated her in an 8-1 decision that is still precedent. She wrote her classic account One Woman’s Fight in 1951 and went on to serve two terms as president of the American Humanist Association and received its distinguished service award.
McCollum earned her master’s degree in mass communication as a returning student and by the late 1950s became a world traveler, often going “surface,” visiting nearly 150 countries and all seven continents, including Antarctica. She was an FFRF honorary officer, was featured in the foundation’s 1988 film “Champions of the First Amendment” and was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.
The New York Times, Los Angeles Times and major British newspapers all carried stories of her death in 2006 at age 93.
“Between being praised and persecuted, condoned and condemned, I might understandably have become bewildered, particularly at the brand of ethics sometimes displayed by the staunch defenders of Christianity. But of one thing I am sure: I am sure that I fought not only for what I earnestly believed to be right, but for the truest kind of religious freedom intended by the First Amendment, the complete separation of church and state.”
— Vashti Cromwell McCollum, “One Woman’s Fight” (1951) ”
I never birthed daughters. Had I, then her name ‘ld ‘ve been … … Ms Vashti Hypatia.
Blue
Please leave out the long quotes in the future. A link will suffice, or perhaps with one opening sentence.
“academic freedom for all academics, and freedom of speech for everyone in college.”
How does this work exactly?
Are those participating in discussions held to the same level of accountability (students vs. professors)?
Can a professor deny the Holocaust then?
Can a professor deny evolution?
Can a professor say something discriminatory like women should be silent in public?
Can a professor say the Quran is divinely inspired?
How do we lawfully order the following?
religious freedom
freedom of speech
human rights code
academic freedom
The laws about what faculty can say or not say in class vary from place to place, as Eugene Volokh said yesterday. No, you’re not free to teach creaitonism in public universities because it violates the First Amendment. But outside of class everybody has their same first amendment rights. Anybody can deny the Holocaust if they want.
You ask a lot of questions. Why don’t you give your own answers rather than asking me? You might learn something by looking up what the law says about these issues.
Touché…
I was curious how other readers and institutions handle these types of situations. Hence the questions. Apologies.
As a college instructor in Canada, I would find myself in a series of pointed, administrative discussions if I tried to deny the Holocaust or evolution, or if I said something discrimintory.
I believe this is what happened with Jordan Peterson and why it still raises questions. Jordan invoked freedom of speech to not use a gender preference while the institution was looking at it from a discriminatory perspective. Which one trumps the other? And that is why I asked all those questions. 😥
I listen to Peterson a minimum of five nights a week. The man is a maestro with words and ideas, and probably Canada’s most misunderstood man.
I read Peterson’s book, and that is when I knew he was an anomaly. This guy clearly supports what billions of years of evolution has done to humanity and at the same time sings the praises of Old Testament myths like Adam and Eve and Noah’s flood. That’s bold and worrisome. In the name of metaphor, he can turn almost anything into truth. Like Richard Dawkins said, Peterson is drunk on metaphor.
Peterson is angry at Elliot Page, for example, because he has a huge influence over the public and is swaying young girls into confusion/dysphoria (link below for example). I think he also causes confusion/dysphoria with his constant support of false biblical myths and religious metaphor. That doesn’t mean everything he says is unhelpful.
Nice to see your Stanford pix, Jerry. You’ll no doubt provide further notes after you get home. I hope you got into MemChu (as it was known in catalogese). I once had an office under the Sociology building in the Quad, next to the Law School library (before Law moved to its “new” home around 1975). Used to have my lunch in Memorial Church listening to organ practice and contemplating the religious words of wisdom from Jane Stanford around the building…. Well, enough from me.