From Enrico: Bill Maher tells us what’s going to happen in Tuesday’s elections, and it’s not pretty. Watch and weep–before it’s taken down.
I’m depressed.
The link with the video and the transcript is here.
18 thoughts on “Maher on the downfall of the Democrats”
Here’s hoping that Maher is wrong and Michael Moore is right: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/oct/23/michael-moore-democratic-party-win-midterm-interview
Michael Moore is predicting a blue tsunami. He is either totally delusional or truly a political genius. I hope for the latter, but I fear the former.
I dunno which one he is either. But, pace the polls (and the predictions of many of us here), he did predict Trump would win the electoral college in 2016 by sweeping rustbelt states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin, so there’s that.
Moore also predicted in 2016 that Trump would win. As for the current election Moore likes to point to Kansas as a possible bellwether. In deeply red state that voted, in August, on adding a constitutional amendment to make abortion illegal, it was expected that the race would be close, and in the closing days 538 had the Republicans’ affirming the idea up by four points. Democrats voted it down, and the Republicans were defeated by 18 points. Would that we see similar energy from Democrats across the country. We shall see. (Also, there was a recent special election in upstate New York where the Republican was expected to win in a rather red-leaning district. The Republican lost.)
Elsewhere, Simon Rosenberg remains hopeful:
https://twitter.com/SimonWDC/status/1589254450635341824
Sad that Maher, like most of the Democrats, does nothing to address the reasons people would be voting against the Dems, other than calling them stupid. Here’s my prediction: In two years the Dems are once again going to be saying, No, really, THIS is the most important election ever.
Two days ago on The WeeklyDish, Andrew Sullivan’s post on SubStack addressed the problem of what he considers to be the enabling of a probable victory by Republicans through the far-left rhetoric of the Democrats. The piece is entitled “Will Biden and the Dems Finally Get It?”, and it is well worth reading.
DrBrydon, you are wrong when you claim that Maher “does nothing to address the reasons people would be voting against the Dems.” You are obviously not familiar with his show. He regularly skewers the excesses of the extreme left (ie, he is definitely anti-woke).
Maher’s addressing not just the downfall of Democrats, but of American democracy itself.
I set out my thoughts regarding the Republicans’ forsaking majority-rule democracy in favor of permanent, managed minority rule in a comment the other day here.
Ken, in your comment that you cite you discuss briefly the concept of the “independent state legislature” theory and how can it be a tool to destroy democracy. If confirmed by the Supreme Court in the pending Moore v. Harper case, state legislature would be empowered to overrule the choice of the electorate and pick its own electors to the Electoral College. Certainly, the vast majority of the electorate has not the faintest idea of what this theory entails. Yet, the right-wing Court could uphold it. Attached is a link to an article by J. Michael Luttig, a conservative judge in which he goes into explaining the theory and why it is nonsense. But, we live in an age of the irrational and conspiracy theories, so we cannot rule out anything.
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/10/moore-v-harper-independent-legislature-theory-supreme-court/671625/
Yes, I read Judge Luttig’s Atlantic piece and think he’s unquestionably correct.
Luttig, as you likely recall, is the staunchly conservative former Fourth Circuit judge whose counseling of VP Mike Pence in advance of Jan. 6, 2021, put enough starch into Pence’s gelatinous spine to reject the lunatic theories put forth by (former Luttig law clerk) John Eastman and to do his clear constitutional duty of accepting the duly certified electoral college votes.
Had Pence caved to Donald Trump’s relentless hectoring to do otherwise, it would have thrown American democracy into chaos.
This was one of Bill Maher’s best monologues. For many people, perhaps a majority, the concept of democracy is an abstraction that they don’t understand or, more likely, care little about. They are only concerned with their immediate needs and will vote for those politicians that they think can meet them. If they are worried about inflation or the Woke then they will vote for politicians that they perceive can meet these challenges. If at some future date they realize that they no longer like these politicians, they will only be able to grumble, but only to themselves since it will be too dangerous to utter their views in public.
I am glad that Maher present a mini-history lesson. Namely, that some of the worst dictators came to power through democratic elections, which were quickly banned once they took office. Democracy can be used to destroy democracy. All good demagogues know this. Restoring democracy is difficult to impossible once it is gone. Lacking historical understanding due to the fairy tale version of American history taught in schools or no instruction at all, the Republican voters have no conception of what is about to happen to them and the country. But, then again, they may think this is a good thing.
We’re in the days of “bread and circuses” again. The cult of personality and cheap gas is what the people want. To hell with what is needed.
I pretty much agree with Maher. I read, though, in the Economist this morning that a good number of polls are Republican-leaning. The article is most likely for subscribers only, and it won’t let me gift it to you all, but here’s the closing paragraph:
“After all this calculating, our best estimate is that Republicans will win the House comfortably. The Senate is too close to call, though Republicans appear to have an edge there too. Candidate quality (or lack of it) does not seem to be hurting Donald Trump’s party much.”—”Bang average,” The Economist, Nov 3rd 2022
It is all nonsense. Dems contributed to the campaigns of the people they are now complaining about.
Political groups and nonprofits aligned with the Democratic Party have spent nearly $44 million on advertising campaigns across five states’ Republican primaries to boost the profile of far-right candidates in California, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Maryland.
Democrats strategy is rooted in the belief that these candidates — many of whom spread unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential race was stolen from former President Donald Trump — will be easier to defeat in a general election.
https://www.opensecrets.org/news/2022/07/democrats-spend-millions-on-republican-primaries/
Let’s also remember that the Clinton campaign deliberately helped Trump win the GOP
nomination.
An email recently released by the whistleblowing organization WikiLeaks shows how the Clinton campaign and Democratic Party bear direct responsibility for propelling the bigoted billionaire to the White House.
In its self-described “pied piper” strategy, the Clinton campaign proposed intentionally cultivating extreme right-wing presidential candidates, hoping to turn them into the new “mainstream of the Republican Party” in order to try to increase Clinton’s chances of winning.
The Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee called for using far-right candidates “as a cudgel to move the more established candidates further to the right.” Clinton’s camp insisted that Trump and other extremists should be “elevated” to “leaders of the pack” and media outlets should be told to “take them seriously.”
https://www.salon.com/2016/11/09/the-hillary-clinton-campaign-intentionally-created-donald-trump-with-its-pied-piper-strategy/
That may have been bad and dangerous Democratic strategy (I thought so as it was happening, and we’ll know one way or another soon enough), but it does nothing at all to show that Maher’s analysis is “nonsense.”
Who said history doesn’t repeat itself?
“This will always remain one of the best jokes of democracy—that it gave its deadly enemies the means by which it was destroyed.” —Joseph Goebbels
“We enter the Reichstag to arm ourselves with democracy’s weapons. If democracy is foolish enough to give us free railway passes and salaries, that is its problem. It does not concern us. Any way of bringing about the revolution is fine by us.
…
We do not beg for votes. We demand conviction, devotion, passion! A vote is only a tool for us as well as for you. We will march into the marble halls of parliament, bringing with us the revolutionary will of the broad masses from which we came, called by fate and forming fate. We do not want to join this pile of manure. We are coming to shovel it out.
Do not believe that parliament is our goal. We have shown the enemy our nature from the podiums of our mass meetings and in the enormous demonstrations of our brown army. We will show it as well in the leaden atmosphere of parliament.
We are coming neither as friends or neutrals. We come as enemies! As the wolf attacks the sheep, so come we.
You are not among your friends any longer! You will not enjoy having us among you!”
—Joseph Goebbels (“Why Do We Want to Join the Reichstag?” Essay published in Der Angriff, April 1928)
I do not know if Goebbels invented the strategy, but it is the most important chapter in the authoritarian’s user’s manual. Certainly, today’s Republican (fascist — I no longer hesitate to use the word) Party is following it word for word. The Democratic Party is only now waking up to the danger, probably too late to avoid the apocalypse. I lay fault at least in part with Obama, Biden and the rest of the Democratic leadership. Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, they viewed the Republican Party as “normal,” one that would abide by the rules of democratic politics. As a result, we are seeing the culmination of forty or more years of right-wing efforts to control the government – permanently. Unlike in 2020, organized violence will not be necessary to gain power. Its ability to gull a significant percentage of the masses along with the nature of the American political system will allow the fascists to take it perfectly legally as was the case in Weimar Germany.