Advocates of Mātauranga Māori request over $100 million dollars, part of which may be for woo

Below is the entirety of an article from the New Zealand Herald, and is relevant to our continuing discussion of Mātauranga Māori (MM), the Māori “way of knowing,” a mixture of practical knowledge (often acquired by trial and error), legend, word of mouth, ideology, theology, morality, and spiritualism. My beef is the continuing demand that the government make MM taught as coequal with modern science in secondary-school and college science classes. It’s not a valid claim, because MM involves far more than what we know of as “science”. But by all means it should be taught as part of the nation’s sociological and anthropological heritage, as it’s the belief system of the first people to settle on the island. But it shouldn’t be taught like it’s the same thing as, or as a complement to, modern science.
Now we hear that Māori advocates of MM are asking for $100 million bucks to use their belief system to combat rising sea levels (note: that’s about $60 million U.S. dollars, but still an immense amount of dosh).
And here’s the entire text. Note that this appears in New Zealand’s most widely circulated newspaper, but the piece is heavily larded with Māori language, almost none of which can be understood by the average non-Māori resident (this is likely a form of what I call “valorization of the oppressed”, since Māori constitute about 16% of the population, almost equal to the percentage of Asian residents.) At any rate, read on. (my emphasis below)
A contingent of Māori conservation leaders headed to COP27 next month in Egypt is calling for more than $100 million to fund Māori and Pacific initiatives to combat rising sea levels.
COP27 is the latest Conference of Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.
Conservation International NZ vice-president Mere Takoko will host the Māori delegation and says mātauranga Māori about the significance of tohorā to the protection of the climate is high on the agenda.
“Ko Hinemoana te koka atua o te au moana me nga tai. Kei a ia te orangatonutanga o tatou te iwi maori me nga iwi taketake o Hawaiki.”(Hinemoana is one of our sea goddesses. Our oceans are everything as Māori and as people of Hawaiki. Without her we are nothing.)
Te Pāti Māori co-leader, Rawiri Waititi, who hails from the Tai Rāwhiti iwi of Te Whānau a Apanui and Ngāti Porou, who have long-standing traditions involving many species of whales, agrees mātauranga Māori and indigenous knowledge need to be supported.
Blue carbon solution
“Ko te mate kē, kāore te Pākehā e mōhio he aha te take ka tae te tohorā ki uta. Kei a tātou ērā kōrero kua hoki te tohorā ki te kōrero ki ōna tuakana, ki ngā rākau i ōna haerenga katoa i te ao. Me waiho mā te mātauranga Māori me pehea te tiaki i te tohorā. (Pākehā don’t know why whales beach themselves but we do. They come to talk to their peers and to tell of their travels. We know about this, we know how to look after whales.)
“It is very new. We’re looking at all sorts of options. We’re looking at the potential of biodiversity credits and ocean credits.”
Supports funding call
Blue carbon is the carbon dioxide stored in the world’s oceans. It can also describe coastal ecosystems such as mangroves, seagrass meadows and salt marshes.
Overseas research shows these ecosystems can store up to four times more carbon than forests on land can on a per-area basis.
Green Party MP and spokesperson for the Oceans Teanau Tuiono is supportive of Conservation International NZ’s call for increased funding.
“Pai ki a au te whakaaro ki a whai huruhuru te manu kia rere, kia whai rauemi ngā Māori ki te tiaki o rātou whenua, te wao, te maunga, te awa, te moana. Ki te haere mai tētahi rōpū ki te āwhina tērā manako, e tautoko ana.”(I support the notion that there needs to be more funding to support Māori protect their whenua, forests, mountains, rivers and moana. If it means another group coming in to help do that, I’m supportive of that.)
COP 27 will be hosted by the Egypt government at Sharm El Sheik from November 6. Climate Change Minister James Shaw will represent the New Zealand Government.
Note the references to sea goddesses, and especially the claim that Pākehā (New Zealanders of European descent) don’t know why whales beach themselves but the Māori do. It’s so the cetaceans can talk to their peers! But why can’t they talk in the water?
And it is that kind of risible claim that should make funders look on the request for $100 million with a cold eye. What claim do Māori conservationists, as opposed to any other conservationists, have on this fixed sum of money? It seems to me that if proposals are made to combat this very real problem, they should be funded based on merit and likely efficacy, regardless of the ethnicity of who’s asking. Clearly there needs to be substantial funding to prevent this result of global warming, but one should be wary about taking ethnicity into account when judging who gets the money, especially if they give a bogus reason why whales beach themselves and denigrate the knowledge science has in the process.
And of course that kind of “knowledge” isn’t really knowledge at all: that’s why it shouldn’t be taught in science classes. As ex-pastor Mike Aus (now a non-believer, said—and this is part of his quote at the head of chapter 4 of Faith versus Fact,
“There are not different ways of knowing. There is knowing and not knowing, and those are the only two options in this world.”
Well, we know some reasons why whales beach themselves, but it’s not to have a chinwag on the sand with their mates.
Money down the drain.
As a preamble, this is fine. But it looks as if this deep concern is itself one of the primary prescriptions. It’s oft been said in various contexts: intentions aren’t magic.
One of the major problems with this scientific proposal is that science must be falsifiable. Once instituted, under what circumstances would or could any official say “Nope, Matauranga Māori is useless, the sacred ways of the Māori don’t work, move on.” When the indigenous authorities come up with the invariable excuses/apologetics, they must be listened to and treated with respect.
Now the cat leapt out of the bag (or the monkey out of the sleeve, as the Dutch would say): it is all about money (George Carlin should be heard here: MONEY!). The whole ridiculous MM scheme turns out to be about money now.
Just for any not familiar with the New Zealand Dollar, 1 NZD = 0.58 USD = 0.51 GBP = 0.79 CAD = 0.59 EUR.
No matter what the currency, it’s still a waste of money.
Can whales even hear that well when beached? Presumably their hearing is optimised for working in water, so likely it doesn’t work that well in air. Any whale experts here?
Many years ago, I enjoyed a long chinwag with an Orca at Sea World in San Diego. My Cetacean companion kept rearing up out of the pool to address me in a language of clicks, tones, hoots, and whistles. It was evidently aware that my hearing, at least, worked in air. I neglected to question it about its own hearing preference (or, for that matter, its pronoun preferences).
Similar discourse is not unknown in North America. Here is a little item from an article
about the Canada Science and Technology Museum in Ottawa:
“In 2008, Canada began a major effort to right the wrongs of colonization. The process, which aimed to recognize the rights of Indigenous groups and shape a new relationship of respect, was broadly referred to as truth and reconciliation. At the museum, this took the shape of a conscious effort to include Indigenous culture and technology in the story of Canadian science—from snowshoes to star stories.
The museum was so serious about getting the details right that they brought in Buck as a co-curator, along with Indigenous astronomer Annette Lee, who is both Dakota/Lakota and Ojibway.
“As much as there’s this idea that science is all rational, science is immune from culture, that’s simply not true. Science itself is not actually separate from culture,” she says. “It came from a specific culture, and that’s Western European.”
Lee means that our very picture of what science is was shaped by Western European history and the biases of that culture.
But science is something anyone can do, and, Lee says, everyone has done. The process on paper is simple: closely observe the world, test what you learn, and transmit it to future generations. That Indigenous cultures have done so without test tubes doesn’t make them unscientific, she says—just different. “
The scientific process includes another step, and it’s required: after you test what you learn and before you transmit it to future generations, critics from any culture take it apart, check it for holes, come up with alternative explanations, test those, rinse and repeat. It’s an ongoing process of skepticism. Science has to be separate from any particular culture if the knowledge is to be for human beings.
The fundamental concepts of the scientific process came out of the agora of the Greek philosophers with their argument and rebuttal designed to persuade a community. If that’s “Western thinking” then the Māori shouldn’t be venturing into making scientific claims.
Wasn’t the Maori in the article quotes from people speaking Maori? It’s an official language. It happens in Canada with French too.
I’ve lived in officially and unofficially bilingual communities. I’ve never seen text inserted in a second language – even if co-official. Typically, documents will be bilingual like we see with user manuals; the first 10 pages will be in one language, and the next 10 pages will be in another. In the Middle East, I normally see side-by-side translations, where the left half of the page is English and the right half of the page is Arabic.
The most I’ve seen in inline text is linguistically non-productive crystalized formulations, like short holiday invocations (“Ramadan kareem”), menu items, and maybe a short term invoking local flavor (“Insh’allah”).
The article was quoting from a Maori only publication then translating it…..so care to rethink your response because it somewhat is making some assumptions that you may have missed.
It’s not analogous, Diane. Official communications intended for all Canadians are written side-by-side in both official languages. We don’t sprinkle long passages of French into an English announcement, and then translate it in-line. When a politician does shift into spoken French on the air, the English-language broadcast provides simultaneous interpretation over his words..
If a news report in English is quoting at length a person speaking in French, it would say, “Addressing her audience in French, Ms X said, ‘ We must always strive to . . . ‘.” It wouldn’t repeat the French remarks verbatim first.
The other difference is that very few Maori can speak or understand Maori. They will have to skip over to the English translation to understand what was said. In Canada, Francophones learn French at home and in school, and speak it into adulthood. They actually will benefit from hearing the French as their first language. But they will tune to a French-language broadcast or news outlet where the whole story is in French.
What New Zealand is trying to do with an English-language broadcast is pretend that the Maori words will speak to people whose first, and possibly only fluent language is Maori. If there were such people, the outlet could provide a Maori interpretation.
Imposed bilingualism is always fraught. Each country has to figure out in their own way what accomplishes the political objectives with minimum amount of push-back. Our foreign ears may not hear what New Zealand ears do.
First of all, my name is “Diana”.
Second of all, if the original is in a French only publication, I think it would be completely normal to quote the French verbatim with English translation. This is referencing a Maori language article written in Maori. They are quoting the original then translating for their audience.
“few Maori can speak or understand Maori”. Um what?! As a person who has an entire side of my family living in NZ and has a lot of Maori friends this is just false. Maori is so well known that the Maori helped teach Hawaiians their language. My NZ passport is written half in Maori…why? Because it’s the second official language of NZ…..if no one understood it why would that be the case on government documents? It’s a living and used language. My mom’s childhood friend, when she married into a Maori family learned Maori because she wanted to make sure she knew what everyone was saying. If few know how to speak Maori, then this would never happen. The culture and the language was never completely destroyed.
Here is another North American argument for indigenous “science” from Open Mind magazine:
https://www.openmindmag.org/articles/indigenous-science
It’s white-collar theft, it’s happening in Canada too.