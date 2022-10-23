It’s the Lord’s Day, but also John Avise‘s, for John’s provided us with another batch of bird photos. His narrative and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them. Today’s theme:

Surface-Diving and Swimming Underwater



Many birds including loons (Gaviidae), Grebes (Podicipedidae), Cormorants (Phalacrocoracidae), and some ducks (Anatidae) dive from the water’s surface and swim underwater in search of fish or other food items. The legs of such birds are positioned far back on the body and the feet are totally or partially webbed for good propulsion. You have to be lucky to photograph a bird in the act of surface-diving because it happens quickly and without warning. This week’s batch of photos shows several surface-diving birds that I happened to catch in the act of diving or swimming underwater.



Western Grebe (Aechmophorus occidentalis):