Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister

Well, some people predicted that Tory Truss wouldn’t last much longer than this, and, indeed, she has resigned as Prime Minister after only six weeks in office.
Prime Minister Liz Truss announced on Thursday that she would resign, just days after her new finance minister reversed virtually all of her planned tax cuts, sweeping away a free-market fiscal agenda that promised a radical policy shift for Britain but instead plunged the country into weeks of economic and political turmoil.
“I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected,” she said in brief remarks outside Downing Street.
She said she had informed King Charles III that she was resigning as leader of the Conservative Party, and that she would remain leader and prime minister until a successor is chosen within a week.
Her departure, after only six weeks in office, was a shockingly rapid fall from power, and throws her Conservative Party into further disarray, following the messy departure of Boris Johnson from Downing Street over the summer.
The announcement came minutes after Ms. Truss held an unscheduled meeting with Graham Brady, the head of a group of Conservative lawmakers known as the 1922 Committee that plays an influential role in selecting the party leader.
It was truly a debacle, and I’m not sure whether the replacement has to be a Tory, or whether they’ll hold a new election. (That’s how pathetically little I know about British politics.) At any rate, this is by far the shortest tenure of any Prime Minister in British history; the runner-up is George Canning, who took the job on April 10, 1827, but died from pneumonia four months later.
I invite British readers to celebrate. Does this increase the chances of a Labour government? And, if so, do they have a good candidate for PM?
Larry does!
“The King has asked me to become Prime Minister because this nonsense has gone on long enough.” pic.twitter.com/eFL3fgSfVL
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 20, 2022
WOW!!! That didn’t last long at all.
Indeed!.The dodgy tabloid The Daily Star had odds on a 60p lettuce they bought from a supermarket lasting longer than Liz Truss – and the lettuce has won. “Will Daily Star’s 60p Tesco lettuce or PM Liz Truss last longer? Watch live feed”
https://archive.ph/Kk0Pa
🙂 🙂 🙂 Sorry. it is not a laughing situation, but I like the way you put it saying “The lettuce won”.
She could not Romaine.
🙂 🙂 🙂
Brilliant!
She certainly was no iceberg.
She just had to leaf.
I had Truss at evens to outlast a green banana, punter that I am. 🙂
Very doubtful there will be a general election. The Tories have a good majority in Parliament and would be fools to call it. The only other option is for King Charles to call a general election but there is no chance he would meddle in this political mess.
Time for the opposition parties to get ready for the next election.
The King dissolves Parliament (which forces an election) only at the request of the Prime Minister. He can theoretically refuse the request and invite another party leader to try to gain the confidence of the House to form a government*. With the Tories having a majority this would not happen. An election will come only if the Government loses a confidence motion, as on the Budget, because many Tory MPs vote against it, rebelling against their Whips, or if the PM, whoever s/he is, makes the request to the King.. The King has no authority to dissolve or prorogue Parliament on his own initiative and could not publicly call for the Government of the day to resign.
———
* This happened once in Canada during the 1930s, the so-called King-Byng affair. (King was the PM, Byng was the King’s representative in Canada.)
Yes, because the Tory party has a large majority in the House of Commons, and the PM is whoever commands the confidence of the House.
No chance, since they (the Tory party, who have a majority, so control calling an election) would be massacred. Labour are currently miles ahead in the polls.
Yes, this turmoil means that Labour would win any election in the near future, and their leader is Keir Starmer, a sensible, dependable, moderate figure. Unexciting, perhaps, but “excitement” is not what the electorate are looking for at the moment.
But, under the rules, there is no need for a new election until 5 years after the last one, so January 2025 at the latest, and there’s a lot that could happen before then. As above, the Tories would not opt for an early election unless the polls were looking favourable.
I only know anything at all about US politics because I was an avid follow of the soap opera that was the Trump presidency.
I’m afraid I must decline your invitation. As Coel has said above, the Tories are still in power and the fundamental problem is that they no longer have anybody of the required quality to run a country in economic crisis. They will probably spend the next two years stabbing each other in the back and making decisions based on self interest rather than the interests of the country. Their majority is too strong to force a general election before the five years is up.
The only chance we have is if the incoming PM decides enough is enough and calls a general election or the Tory back benchers do the same and vote with Labour against the government in a vote of No Confidence. The problem with that is the opinion polls say that the Conservatives would get annihilated. It would be as if the GOP only held about 20 seats in the House of Representatives after the mid terms. Yes, that bad (or good depending on your PoV).
It’s like the crew of the Titanic squabbling about which one of then gets to steer.
This!
Well, Rishi Sunak is an obvious candidate for PM, and I would have thought he does qualify as competent enough economically?
Of the candidates, he would be my choice.
UK was turned into a Tax Haven by Thatcher in the 70s-80s. Now that UK is gone from the EU via Brexit, the damages of the COVID-19, Russian invasion of Ukraine, and inflation do not allow the Pound to maintain its value if neoliberal measures are taken, as the Markets do not trust UK’s economy now, isolated as it is from the huge European market. Another story is that this means now that the Labor party (social democrats) will win the next elections. Nein, mein Freund. UK is as neoliberal as US now. The City rules Britania. Money laundering is UK’s game since it lost its Empire. Cf. the documentary available in YouTuve The Spider Web. If they are going to apply Keynesian measures (i.e. the State is going to intervene in the economy), they will do it with a Neocon face. For survival. Not for social justice. If Bertrand Russell were here to see his England controlled by bankers and brokers…
I don’t think you understand the level of anger people have against the Conservative Party at the moment. Labour (NB note spelling) would annihilate the Tories in an election right now. And it’s unlikely to get better for the Tories in the next year or so.
Check out this page for a prediction of the result of a general election
https://www.electoralcalculus.co.uk/homepage.html
She had won against her opponent Rishi Sunak during the Conservative Party members poll, apparently because he was viewed as someone who had ‘stabbed’ Boris Johnson in the back. It’s currently unknown who may now succeed her, because Tory MPs have different views on who should be the best candidate. It’s however unlikely that this situation will lead to a general election because the Tory MPs wouldn’t vote for their own demise in a Parliamentary vote to accept the proposal.
Some wag on Twitter said that Charles may be able to break Elizabeth II’s record of most number of PM’s before the next general election is even held.
A general election becomes more likely soon,but a Tory leadership contest to replace the deposed PM will ensue imminently. The Tories have been in power for a long drawn 12 years now, and seem to have run out of ideas. Austerity, Brexit, Big State Conservatism etc. have all rocked the boat, fomented rebellion and discontent and rendered economic growth and productivity comatose. I think the British are now looking for somebody full, uncharismatic and technocratic to just bring about a semblance of stability. A default man. Sir Keir Starmer fits the bill
The Tory party still enjoys a majority in the House of Commons, so they remain the party in power, because Britain is a parliamentary democracy. Truss (and all her predecessors) was Prime Minister purely because she became the leader of the party with the majority.
Having said that, the mandate of any Prime Minister who has not actually come to office having won a general election in their own right is questionable at best and non-existent at worst. Johnson gained such a mandate by winning the December 2019 general election. Truss was chosen as Johnson’s replacement by a few thousand Tory party members, not by the entire nation. And now we’re going to get another Prime Minister foisted on us by the same highly unrepresentative and extremist self-appointed clique.
The Tories could cling to power until the end of 2024, assuming that they can keep their parliamentary majority. That might ebb away in by-elections, of course, but 35 Tory MPs would need to quit in order for that to happen.
Because we vote for a party rather than for a Prime Minister, the PM is (in practice) always the leader of the party with the most seats in Parliament. If a PM resigns, the party simply chooses a new leader and that person automatically becomes PM. I’m 57 and have never seen a debacle on this scale. It’s the kind of thing we like to mock other countries for.
A general election happens every five years and we aren’t due one until Jan 2025. An election can be called earlier but only by the government, and since they are very behind in the polls, it’s unlikely they would do that. However, we are in uncharted territory, to some extent. If there is huge public pressure for an election, the government might feel they have to call one for the sake of national stability. Likewise if the new Tory leader/PM is unable to quell the infighting in his or her own party.
Kier Starmer, Labour leader, is centre left and pretty sensible, and would do better at running the country than the current govt, although obviously that’s a low bar. His is popular with MPs in his own party, less so with party members nationwide, who always tend to be further to the left than the parliamentary party.
I just wish Starmer (and the Labour Party generally) knew what a woman is.
Does this increase the chances of a Labour government? And, if so, do they have a good candidate for PM?
The reason that Labour lost the last election was because they had surged to the far left and seemed more concerned with wokery and snuggling up to Palestinian terrorists than putting forward a sensible agenda. The Tory victory was about people voting against Labour and putting a peg on their noses while voting Conservative.
Still does not fall trippingly on the tongue. At least not for this Yank.
A constitutional monarchy may be a bit anachronistic these days but it does have the merit that one can get rid of the head of government relatively easily while still maintaining the head of state and not cause a constitutional crisis.
I was referring specifically to the newness of it, after a lifetime of his mum (though it’s true I’m no fan of monarchy either).
I find it hard too as I live in Canada and now we will have to look at Charles on our money and stamps and on the wall in government offices. But it’s orders of magnitude better than ever having to look at a previous American president’s picture.
I believe the Canadian Government has said it plans not to change the currency. Elizabeth appeared only on coins and $20 bills, so it is not that the currency “has” to bear the monarch’s image to be legal tender. A wag might say that our $10 bill is good only for buying movie tickets.
I am, in a sense, glad that his mother didn’t live to see this.
The “Oh dear, oh dear” explained. Charles knew
Have we ever had before a period between two general elections where there were three different prime minister?
Or a year with five chancellors of the Exchequer?
The problem for the Tories is finding a leader whom a majority of the party can get behind. The protracted election contest over the summer, which Truss eventually won, exposed bitter divisions between the factions within the party.
The few grownups left in the Parliamentary party have mostly ruled themselves out. The names being bandied about include Braverman, Badenoch, Mordaunt, and (heaven forfend) Johnson again. None seems likely to be able to unite their party, let alone the country. It is entirely possible that, whoever is chosen, disaffected Tory backbenchers will cause enough trouble to hamper the new PM in getting their programme through. Then a general election would be the only way forward.
Aren’t you overlooking one obvious name, the one who did, after all, get the most support from MPs in the recent Tory leadership election?
The BBC has a pretty good piece explaining how a general election can be called: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-62064552
I am just amazed that an opposition party didn’t have a playbook ready to go. Sticking to a party pledge of cutting taxes in changed circumstances is just silly. I am afraid we will see the same from the GOP.
The reason for her resignation goes to show the high integrity requirement in British politics.