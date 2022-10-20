Searches that lead to this website

October 20, 2022 • 10:15 am

You’ll get no braining out of me today, as my neurons are clogged. As always, I do my best.

Every day, my website dashboard tells me what searches on the Internet have led people to this site. They’ve been pretty constant for a while, and here’s today’s:

I have no idea where the Arab thieves and police officer stuff comes from, and someone can’t spell “gobbledygook”.

2 thoughts on “Searches that lead to this website

  2. BTW I saw that Peter Boghossian yesterday re-tweeted a Dawkin’s tweet of your piece “An ideology-infused paper on how to teach college biology”.

    Reply

Leave a Reply