Comedy wildlife photos

It’s too onerous for me to even put together a readers’ wildlife feature today, so, thanks to reader Jez, I’ll steer you to the Guardian’s article on the finalists of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. I’ll put up a few of my favorites, but you can see the full gallery of finalists here. If titles and descriptions are given, the photo comes from the Guardian, it not, it’s from the competition’s site. The winner will be announced on December 8. To readers who sent photos: don’t worry—I have them all and they will eventually appear.

Click on the photos to enlarge them.

The first one, of course, is my favorite:

Excuse Me. . . Pardon Me! A duckling walks across a turtle-covered log at the Juanita wetlands, Washington, US. Photograph: Ryan Sims/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Hello Everyone. A raccoon on a Florida beach being fed shrimps Photograph: Miroslav Srb/Comedywildlifephoto.com

It’s all kicking off! Wallabies play-fighting on the beach in Cape Hillsborough, Queensland, Australia. Photograph: Michael Eastway/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Photo by Alex Pansier:

From Kevin Lohman:

From Paolo Mignosa:

From Paul Eijkemans: