Comedy wildlife photos

It’s too onerous for me to even put together a readers’ wildlife feature today, so, thanks to reader Jez, I’ll steer you to the Guardian’s article on the finalists of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. I’ll put up a few of my favorites, but you can see the full gallery of finalists here. If titles and descriptions are given, the photo comes from the Guardian, it not, it’s from the competition’s site. The winner will be announced on December 8. To readers who sent photos: don’t worry—I have them all and they will eventually appear.
Click on the photos to enlarge them.
The first one, of course, is my favorite:
Hello Everyone. A raccoon on a Florida beach being fed shrimps Photograph: Miroslav Srb/Comedywildlifephoto.com
It’s all kicking off! Wallabies play-fighting on the beach in Cape Hillsborough, Queensland, Australia. Photograph: Michael Eastway/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Photo by Alex Pansier:
From Kevin Lohman:
From Paolo Mignosa:
From Paul Eijkemans:
That was fun – The last one reminds me of ZeFrank’s Sea Cucumber video – astonishing.
I live just a few minutes from the Juanita wetlands and have seen the turtles many times. They do indeed line up on the floating logs to sun themselves, and lots of people take pictures of them. You often see turtles on top of each other, vying for the best positions in the sun. There are also lots of ducks around, so the scene in the photograph is probably a common one. Very cool to see a picture from my neighborhood!
By coincidence I was just on their web site, since I’m on their mailing list. I of course voted for the duck and turtles.