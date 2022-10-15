Saturday: Hili dialogue

I’ve followed similar incidents for years, but haven’t written about them much. These extreme claims, like swastikas being painted in restrooms, often turn out to have been perpetrated by the victims themselves for a variety of reasons. When colleges find out it was a hoax, they never reveal that; they just say nothing, and, indeed, use the hoaxes as some kind of evidence that bigotry is still afoot.

Of course some hate incidents are real; as McWhorter hastens to add:

While we must always be maximally aware that racism does still exist, we must also know that not all claims of racist abuse hold water and that being aware of this does not disqualify one from being an antiracist. True antiracists know that Black people exhibit the full scale of human traits and tendencies, including telling tall tales — and yes, even about matters involving racism.

Have a look at the book Hate Crime Hoax by Wilfred Reilly. He looks at dozens of such “hate” incidents and finds that a startlingly high percentage are hoaxes. What’s equally disturbing is that institutions (mostly colleges) where they occur don’t often own up to the campus they’re hoaxes; or if they do, they invariably say something like “Yes, this is a hoax, but that reaction to it shows that bigotry is still ubiquitous.” It’s almost as if these institutions are invested in the narrative of hate.

Sorry, but the hoax perps, who are exacerbating divisiveness, should be called out and punished. And when a “crime” is found to be a hoax, it should be publicly announced. In this case, with thousands of people in attendance, there was no doubt.

Second, Andrew Sullivan has come out swinging against affirmative action, a position I still hold but one that seems increasingly untenable when we see minorities like Asian-Americans (yes, they’re “people of color”) discriminated against by Harvard (in this case, by being given low “personality scores” by the administration but not by people who interviewed the candidates!). In “The Placebo of Affirmative Action,” Sullivan was gobsmacked to discover that in a Generation-Z focus group of 12 students, 11 opposed the use of race as a college admissions criterion. Other polls and state referenda show similar majority opinion against affirmative action:

In a civilization like America, rooted in the rights and opportunities of the individual, no one really wants to believe they achieved what they achieved simply because they are a member of a group. It’s a stigma. And this is particularly true for a member of a racial minority — someone who may well have overcome low expectations to succeed in school, worked harder than their peers, triumphed over a tough background or broken family and resisted the easy out of resentment. To do all that and then suffer the indignity of others doubting your right to be at an elite college because of your race must be psychologically excruciating. And for a country that in the mid-1960s had just abolished its pernicious system of formal race discrimination, it was also excruciating to subsequently erect a new system of formal race discrimination — but this time in reverse. That’s why affirmative action was first described as a temporary evil — rather than an ultimate good. . . . In the 1978 Bakke decision, the Court had adjusted affirmative action to end crude quotas, but justified it anew by saying it fostered “diversity” on campuses — which was in itself a legit educational goal. But how do you define “diversity”? Certainly not of ideas: since affirmative action arrived, elite colleges have become ever more mono-cultural and ever more untethered to the society as a whole. Of sex? Affirmative action helped women gain a footing in colleges, but soon enough, they thrived on their own, and men became the fast-shrinking minority. So it’s almost all about race. Which means to say: race discrimination, however you dress it up. The pre-Bakke “quotas” and post-Bakke “diversity” methods are hard to distinguish in practice, as some liberals were honest enough to say at the time.

I am still holding on to my view that a good college that doesn’t “look like America” to some extent is not a good look. But it’s getting harder for me to maintain that view, especially since I remember that when affirmative action was instituted, it was supposed to be a temporary expedient. “A temporary inconvenience—a permanent improvement,” as the road-construction signs say. But with all the DEI apparatus constructed and in place, permanent affirmative action is what we’re facing. And when I hear from my friends—good liberals—things like the email I got yesterday, I get cognitive dissonance:

I don’t care what a school’s student body looks like. I care that effort, motivation, and smarts gets rewarded with a system that doesn’t penalize those things because of how someone looks, where they come from, or their gender. It’s not fair that Asian students [at Harvard] are discriminated against. It’s the old Jewish quota system but with a new minority group being disadvantaged. If Asians end up being most of the student population at elite schools all I can say is good for each one of them. Because each of them is an individual, a complex, highly unique individual. And they deserve to be evaluated as such rather than lumped in with other people that have a passing resemblance to them.